Sphera Funds Management LTD Trimmed Its Uniqure Nv (QURE) Holding by $10.91 Million; Intl Business Machines (IBM) Stock Rose While Welch Group Has Raised Position by $1.14 Million

Sphera Funds Management Ltd decreased its stake in Uniqure Nv (QURE) by 69.93% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Sphera Funds Management Ltd sold 139,851 shares as the company’s stock rose 2.71% . The institutional investor held 60,149 shares of the major pharmaceuticals company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $4.70 million, down from 200,000 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Sphera Funds Management Ltd who had been investing in Uniqure Nv for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $1.44B market cap company. The stock increased 2.07% or $0.77 during the last trading session, reaching $37.9. About 213,951 shares traded. uniQure N.V. (NASDAQ:QURE) has risen 97.14% since October 2, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 97.14% the S&P500. Some Historical QURE News: 16/05/2018 – FORUNIQURE B.V. REPORTS 13.81 PCT PASSIVE STAKE IN UNIQURE NV AS OF 23 APRIL 2018 – SEC FILING; 29/05/2018 – UniQure Gets Patent Covering Methods of Treating Coagulopathies Using AAV Gene Therapy With Nucleic Acid Encoding Hyperactive Factor IX Padua Variant; 02/05/2018 – UNIQURE REPORTS PRICING OF OFFERING AT $28.50/SHR; 14/03/2018 uniQure Announces 2017 Financial Results and Recent Company Progress; 29/03/2018 – #CRISPR knock-in pig model of #Huntington’s offers advantages for testing new treatments; 30/04/2018 – Correct: UniQure 1Q Loss/Shr 59c; 21/05/2018 – uniQure Presents New Data Demonstrating Clinical Benefit in Hemophilia B Patients with Pre-Existing Anti-AAV5 Neutralizing Antibodies; 21/05/2018 – UNIQURE NV – DATA SUGGEST AAV5 GENE THERAPIES MAY BE VIABLE TREATMENTS FOR AT LEAST 97% OF PATIENTS; 07/05/2018 – UniQure Announces Closing of Public Offering and Full Exercise of the Underwriters’ Option to Purchase Additional Shrs; 14/03/2018 – UniQure 2017 Loss/Shr $2.94

Welch Group Llc increased its stake in Intl Business Machines (IBM) by 4.63% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Welch Group Llc bought 8,320 shares as the company’s stock rose 5.46% . The institutional investor held 187,829 shares of the computer manufacturing company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $25.90M, up from 179,509 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Welch Group Llc who had been investing in Intl Business Machines for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $126.84 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 1.83% or $2.63 during the last trading session, reaching $141.03. About 652,837 shares traded. International Business Machines Corporation (NYSE:IBM) has risen 1.89% since October 2, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 1.89% the S&P500. Some Historical IBM News: 22/05/2018 – Quad Nova’s CEO Says Workarounds on the IBM i (AS/400) May Compromise Enterprise Value; 20/03/2018 – IBM Tool Seeks to Bridge AI Skills Gap; 10/04/2018 – Kristina Webb: BREAKING: Crocker Partners pays $170 million for former IBM campus in Boca Raton; 18/04/2018 – IBM Earnings: It’s All About the Margins — Barron’s Blog; 13/03/2018 – MOODY’S ASSIGNS B3 CFR TO ACQUIRER OF HELPSYSTEMS IN CONNECTION WITH LBO; OUTLOOK STABLE; 16/03/2018 – IBM Helps Accelerate Al with Fast New Data Platform, Elite Team; 27/03/2018 – Direct Access to IBM Cloud Services Now Available at lnterxion Data Centres Across Europe via Cloud Connect; 26/03/2018 – Freudenberg IT (FIT) Wins IBM Top Strategic Service Provider Excellence Award; 21/03/2018 – IBM’s new blockchain product is a cheaper alternative its current enterprise plan for firms looking to develop blockchain applications; 21/03/2018 – IBM: Morgan Stanley Cheers Display of Watson Success at ‘Think’ Conference — Barron’s Blog

More notable recent uniQure N.V. (NASDAQ:QURE) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “The Daily Biotech Pulse: Cheery Results For Sage’s Depression Drug, UniQure Offering, Axsome Aces Study Of Headache Drug – Yahoo Finance” on September 05, 2019, also Seekingalpha.com with their article: “ADPT, CLDR, GIII, LVGO and MDP among midday movers – Seeking Alpha” published on September 05, 2019, Globenewswire.com published: “uniQure Announces Second Quarter 2019 Results and Highlights Recent Company Progress – GlobeNewswire” on July 29, 2019. More interesting news about uniQure N.V. (NASDAQ:QURE) were released by: Finance.Yahoo.com and their article: “Did Hedge Funds Drop The Ball On Uniqure NV (QURE) ? – Yahoo Finance” published on May 02, 2019 as well as Seekingalpha.com‘s news article titled: “Hedging Your Bet On uniQure – Seeking Alpha” with publication date: June 18, 2019.

Analysts await uniQure N.V. (NASDAQ:QURE) to report earnings on November, 5. They expect $-0.83 earnings per share, down 40.68% or $0.24 from last year’s $-0.59 per share. After $-0.83 actual earnings per share reported by uniQure N.V. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 0.00% EPS growth.

Sphera Funds Management Ltd, which manages about $731.00M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Retrophin Inc (NASDAQ:RTRX) by 95,000 shares to 530,678 shares, valued at $10.66M in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Spdr Series Trust (XHB) by 58,862 shares in the quarter, for a total of 166,796 shares, and has risen its stake in Argenx Se.

Welch Group Llc, which manages about $645.12M and $937.04M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in The Southern Company (NYSE:SO) by 9,730 shares to 577,720 shares, valued at $31.94M in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Procter & Gamble (NYSE:PG) by 13,709 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 277,661 shares, and cut its stake in Paychex Inc (NASDAQ:PAYX).