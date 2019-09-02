Sphera Funds Management LTD Trimmed Its Stake in Aldeyra Therapeutics (ALDX) by $1.47 Million as Stock Value Declined; Idexx Labs (IDXX) Shareholder Essex Financial Services Increased Stake by $306,402

Sphera Funds Management Ltd decreased its stake in Aldeyra Therapeutics Inc (ALDX) by 13.23% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Sphera Funds Management Ltd sold 163,000 shares as the company’s stock declined 31.76% . The institutional investor held 1.07 million shares of the health care company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $9.65 million, down from 1.23 million at the end of the previous reported quarter. Sphera Funds Management Ltd who had been investing in Aldeyra Therapeutics Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $118.92M market cap company. The stock decreased 2.22% or $0.1 during the last trading session, reaching $4.41. About 130,412 shares traded. Aldeyra Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALDX) has declined 19.41% since September 2, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 19.41% the S&P500. Some Historical ALDX News: 29/03/2018 – Aldeyra Therapeutics: 2017 Net Loss Per Shr $1.40; 29/03/2018 – ALDEYRA THERAPEUTICS INC – CASH, CASH EQUIVALENTS, AND MARKETABLE SECURITIES WERE $42.9 MLN AS OF DECEMBER 31, 2017; 23/04/2018 – DJ Aldeyra Therapeutics Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (ALDX); 24/04/2018 – Aldeyra Therapeutics Conference Call Set By Seaport for Apr. 25; 29/05/2018 – CENTOGENE Announces Agreement with Aldeyra Therapeutics for the Advancement of Novel Therapeutics for Patients with Sjögren-Larsson Syndrome; 24/04/2018 – ALDEYRA THERAPEUTICS INC – ENROLLED FIRST PATIENT IN A PHASE 3 CLINICAL TRIAL OF TOPICAL OCULAR REPROXALAP FOR TREATMENT OF ALLERGIC CONJUNCTIVITIS; 30/05/2018 – Analysis: Positioning to Benefit within Aldeyra Therapeutics, Freightcar America, Bank of Hawaii, Heritage-Crystal Clean, Amedi; 24/04/2018 – ALDEYRA THERAPEUTICS INC – LOOK FORWARD TO PRESENTING RESULTS OF ALLERGIC CONJUNCTIVITIS PHASE 3 CLINICAL TRIAL IN SECOND HALF OF 2018 OR EARLY 2019; 28/05/2018 – Biotech Analysis Central Preview Series: Aldeyra Therapeutics; 29/03/2018 – ALDEYRA THERAPEUTICS ANNOUNCES YEAR END 2017 FINANCIAL RESULTS

Essex Financial Services Inc increased its stake in Idexx Labs Inc (IDXX) by 91.6% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Essex Financial Services Inc bought 1,374 shares as the company’s stock rose 20.50% . The institutional investor held 2,874 shares of the health care company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $643,000, up from 1,500 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Essex Financial Services Inc who had been investing in Idexx Labs Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $24.62B market cap company. The stock increased 0.16% or $0.45 during the last trading session, reaching $289.74. About 240,823 shares traded. IDEXX Laboratories, Inc. (NASDAQ:IDXX) has risen 18.63% since September 2, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 18.63% the S&P500. Some Historical IDXX News: 26/03/2018 IDEXX Launches SDMA in the Point of Care in the United Kingdom and Ireland with IDEXX Catalyst® SDMA Test; 17/05/2018 – Idexx Labs Closes Below 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 15/05/2018 – IDEXX LABORATORIES – REDUCED BOARD SIZE TO EIGHT & SIZE OF CLASS l TO TWO MEMBERS, EFFECTIVE UPON WILLIAM END’S RETIREMENT FROM BOARD – SEC FILING; 04/05/2018 – IDEXX Labs 1Q Net $89.5M; 04/05/2018 – IDEXX LABS 1Q EPS $1.01, EST. 92C; 04/05/2018 – IDEXX LABS 1Q REV. $537.7M, EST. $524.8M; 04/05/2018 – IDEXX Labs Backs 2018 Rev $2.205B-$2.245B; 04/05/2018 – IDEXX LABS 1Q REV. $538M; 22/04/2018 – DJ IDEXX Laboratories Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (IDXX); 04/05/2018 – IDEXX LABORATORIES INC IDXX.O SEES FY 2018 REVENUE $2.205 BLN TO $2.245 BLN

Essex Financial Services Inc, which manages about $2.52B and $330.92 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Microsoft Corp (NASDAQ:MSFT) by 5,767 shares to 64,125 shares, valued at $7.56M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Visa Inc (NYSE:V) by 6,017 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 23,709 shares, and cut its stake in Costco Wholesalecorp (NASDAQ:COST).

Since August 6, 2019, it had 1 insider purchase, and 0 insider sales for $99,904 activity.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.26 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.36, from 0.9 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 42 investors sold IDXX shares while 165 reduced holdings. 82 funds opened positions while 178 raised stakes. 72.09 million shares or 2.41% less from 73.87 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Tcw Grp Inc holds 94,830 shares. Guardian Life Insurance Co Of America holds 245 shares or 0.01% of its portfolio. Agf Invests holds 0.76% or 304,297 shares in its portfolio. Rathbone Brothers Public Limited Company has invested 0.79% in IDEXX Laboratories, Inc. (NASDAQ:IDXX). 3,650 were accumulated by Permanens Cap Lp. 91,443 were accumulated by Axiom Intll Invsts Ltd De. Caxton LP reported 2,616 shares or 0.08% of all its holdings. Adage Cap Prtnrs Gru Inc Ltd Com holds 0.09% or 167,200 shares in its portfolio. Zebra Cap Mngmt Ltd Liability Com holds 0.22% of its portfolio in IDEXX Laboratories, Inc. (NASDAQ:IDXX) for 1,818 shares. Centurylink Mgmt stated it has 6,699 shares or 0.61% of all its holdings. Davis R M Inc has 1.21% invested in IDEXX Laboratories, Inc. (NASDAQ:IDXX). 21 were accumulated by Carroll Fin Associates. The Wisconsin-based State Of Wisconsin Inv Board has invested 0.06% in IDEXX Laboratories, Inc. (NASDAQ:IDXX). Keybank National Association Oh holds 0% or 3,435 shares in its portfolio. The Delaware-based Tiverton Asset Mgmt Limited Liability Company has invested 0.01% in IDEXX Laboratories, Inc. (NASDAQ:IDXX).

Sphera Funds Management Ltd, which manages about $1.09 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Astrazeneca Plc (NYSE:AZN) by 185,000 shares to 700,000 shares, valued at $28.30 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Mohawk Inds Inc (NYSE:MHK) by 26,339 shares in the quarter, for a total of 37,000 shares, and has risen its stake in Amicus Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:FOLD).

