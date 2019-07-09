Sphera Funds Management LTD Trimmed Its Holding in Celgene (Put) (CELG) by $15.51 Million as Stock Value Rose; Chicago Equity Partners Boosted Stake in Factset Resh Sys (FDS)

Sphera Funds Management Ltd decreased its stake in Celgene Corp (Put) (CELG) by 35.48% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Sphera Funds Management Ltd sold 165,000 shares as the company’s stock rose 5.82% with the market. The institutional investor held 300,000 shares of the major pharmaceuticals company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $28.30 million, down from 465,000 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Sphera Funds Management Ltd who had been investing in Celgene Corp (Put) for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $65.79B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.45% or $0.42 during the last trading session, reaching $93.28. About 3.75 million shares traded. Celgene Corporation (NASDAQ:CELG) has risen 11.31% since July 9, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 6.88% the S&P500. Some Historical CELG News: 24/05/2018 – PROTHENA – REORGANIZATION INCLUDES DISCOVERY-STAGE PIPELINE, 3 PROGRAMS BEING ADVANCED UNDER COLLABORATION WITH CELGENE; 23/05/2018 – MERCK & CO INC – SAFETY PROFILE OF KEYTRUDA IN COMBINATION WAS CONSISTENT WITH THAT PREVIOUSLY OBSERVED IN LUNG CANCER; 26/03/2018 – Bristol-Myers Squibb Receives Positive CHMP Opinion Recommending Approval of Opdivo Four-Week Dosing Schedule for Advanced; 06/03/2018 – Bristol-Myers: Opdivo Dosing Now Includes 480 Mg Infused Every Four Weeks for Majority of Approved Indications; 26/03/2018 – $BLUE $CELG $JNJ BCMA CAR-T competitor -; 23/05/2018 – MERCK & CO INC – KEYTRUDA HAS NOW DEMONSTRATED AN IMPROVED SURVIVAL BENEFIT IN ADVANCED NSCLC IN FIVE PHASE 3 TRIALS; 23/04/2018 – ZYMEWORKS INC – CELGENE CORP EXERCISED RIGHT TO EXPAND DEAL FOR COMMERCIALIZATION OF BISPECIFIC ANTIBODY THERAPEUTICS USING CO’S AZYMETRIC PLATFORM; 26/04/2018 – Acceleron Announces Presentations on Lead Product Candidate Luspatercept at the 2018 American Society of Clinical Oncology Annual Meeting; 16/04/2018 – PFS RATE AFTER 1 YEAR 43 PCT FOR BRISTOL-MYERS’ OPDIVO PLUS YERVOY VS 13 PCT FOR CHEMOTHERAPY – DATA; 04/05/2018 – Celgene Had Seen 2018 Adjusted EPS $8.70-$8.90

Chicago Equity Partners Llc increased its stake in Factset Resh Sys Inc (FDS) by 57.77% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Chicago Equity Partners Llc bought 1,710 shares as the company’s stock rose 23.96% with the market. The institutional investor held 4,670 shares of the programming company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $1.16M, up from 2,960 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Chicago Equity Partners Llc who had been investing in Factset Resh Sys Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $10.96B market cap company. The stock decreased 1.94% or $5.74 during the last trading session, reaching $289.71. About 363,545 shares traded. FactSet Research Systems Inc. (NYSE:FDS) has risen 39.96% since July 9, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 35.53% the S&P500. Some Historical FDS News: 18/04/2018 – EUR/GBP Rises to 0.8705 After UK CPI, From 0.8662 Beforehand – Factset; 06/04/2018 – USD/CAD Falls to 5 1/2 – Week Low of 1.2736 After US, Canada Jobs Reports – Factset; 28/03/2018 – Analysis: Positioning to Benefit within Fortress Transportation and Infrastructure Investors, Turquoise Hill Resources, FactSet; 07/05/2018 – FACTSET BOOSTS DIV BY 14%; 14/05/2018 – FactSet Presenting at Barclays Conference Tomorrow; 27/03/2018 – FACTSET RESEARCH SYSTEMS INC FDS.N SEES FY 2018 ADJUSTED SHR $8.35 TO $8.55; 27/03/2018 – FACTSET RESEARCH SYSTEMS INC FDS.N SEES 2018 GAAP SHR $6.95 TO $7.15; 15/03/2018 – FACTSET RESEARCH SYSTEMS INC FDS.N : D.A. DAVIDSON RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $185 FROM $174; 01/05/2018 – FactSet at Barclays Americas Select Franchise Conference May 15; 08/05/2018 – FACTSET – ENTERED INTO A SEPARATION AGREEMENT WITH MAURIZIO NICOLELLI, COMPANY’S CHIEF FINANCIAL OFFICER

Investors sentiment increased to 1.27 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.14, from 1.13 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 29 investors sold FDS shares while 101 reduced holdings. 48 funds opened positions while 117 raised stakes. 35.20 million shares or 4.88% less from 37.00 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Raub Brock Cap Limited Partnership reported 93,329 shares. Nelson Van Denburg And Campbell Wealth Grp Inc Llc has invested 0.09% in FactSet Research Systems Inc. (NYSE:FDS). Sandy Spring Financial Bank reported 127 shares stake. California State Teachers Retirement System owns 59,660 shares or 0.03% of their US portfolio. Mason Street Ltd accumulated 20,227 shares or 0.1% of the stock. 2,418 are owned by Farr Miller And Washington Ltd Liability Corporation Dc. 177 are owned by Captrust Financial. Amp Capital Ltd accumulated 3,855 shares. Aqr Capital Mgmt Limited Liability reported 0% of its portfolio in FactSet Research Systems Inc. (NYSE:FDS). Natixis owns 1,098 shares or 0% of their US portfolio. Fiduciary Wi holds 0.24% of its portfolio in FactSet Research Systems Inc. (NYSE:FDS) for 150,845 shares. Bridges Investment Mgmt holds 0.03% of its portfolio in FactSet Research Systems Inc. (NYSE:FDS) for 3,034 shares. Smith Asset Management Group Incorporated LP reported 150 shares. Stephens Ar owns 0.05% invested in FactSet Research Systems Inc. (NYSE:FDS) for 7,840 shares. Tower Rech Ltd Com (Trc) reported 1,286 shares.

Since January 8, 2019, it had 0 insider buys, and 1 insider sale for $1.99 million activity. Wiseman John W. sold $1.99 million worth of stock. 2,239 shares were sold by ABRAMS ROBIN ANN, worth $457,771.

Chicago Equity Partners Llc, which manages about $10.49B and $2.59 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Wex Inc (NYSE:WEX) by 11,730 shares to 6,435 shares, valued at $1.24M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Waddell & Reed Finl Inc (NYSE:WDR) by 125,560 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 25,810 shares, and cut its stake in Teradyne Inc (NYSE:TER).

Investors sentiment increased to 0.76 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.12, from 0.64 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 108 investors sold CELG shares while 441 reduced holdings. 204 funds opened positions while 213 raised stakes. 482.72 million shares or 1.75% less from 491.33 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Markston Ltd Liability Co holds 0.54% in Celgene Corporation (NASDAQ:CELG) or 48,888 shares. Old National Bankshares In has 52,031 shares. Monetary Mgmt Grp Incorporated holds 1,375 shares or 0.05% of its portfolio. Halcyon Mgmt Partners Lp reported 603,710 shares or 8.92% of all its holdings. Tower Lc (Trc) has 0.07% invested in Celgene Corporation (NASDAQ:CELG) for 12,440 shares. 11,623 are held by Fincl Counselors Inc. Moreover, Eagleclaw Cap Managment Limited Liability Corp has 0.75% invested in Celgene Corporation (NASDAQ:CELG). Andra Ap holds 0.28% or 100,600 shares in its portfolio. Ballentine Ltd Liability Company owns 3,230 shares or 0.02% of their US portfolio. Sectoral Asset Mngmt holds 2.04% of its portfolio in Celgene Corporation (NASDAQ:CELG) for 179,700 shares. Meristem Family Wealth Lc invested in 0.08% or 2,382 shares. Commerzbank Aktiengesellschaft Fi holds 510,773 shares. Boussard & Gavaudan Llp stated it has 1.95M shares. Money Management Llc stated it has 13,585 shares or 0.71% of all its holdings. P Schoenfeld Asset Mgmt Ltd Partnership holds 10.73% or 1.45M shares in its portfolio.

Analysts await Celgene Corporation (NASDAQ:CELG) to report earnings on July, 25. They expect $2.45 EPS, up 31.72% or $0.59 from last year’s $1.86 per share. CELG’s profit will be $1.73 billion for 9.52 P/E if the $2.45 EPS becomes a reality. After $2.28 actual EPS reported by Celgene Corporation for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 7.46% EPS growth.

Sphera Funds Management Ltd, which manages about $1.09B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Vistagen Therapeutics Inc (VSTA) by 548,148 shares to 2.02 million shares, valued at $2.59 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Glycomimetics Inc (NASDAQ:GLYC) by 60,000 shares in the quarter, for a total of 311,013 shares, and has risen its stake in Glaxosmithkline Plc (NYSE:GSK).