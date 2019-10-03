Sphera Funds Management LTD Stake in Verint Sys (VRNT) Raised by $8.94 Million as Stock Price Declined; Nine Masts Capital LTD Has Cut Holding in Csx (CSX) by $1.86 Million

Nine Masts Capital Ltd decreased its stake in Csx Corp (CSX) by 96.44% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Nine Masts Capital Ltd sold 24,111 shares as the company’s stock declined 11.03% . The hedge fund held 889 shares of the railroads company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $69,000, down from 25,000 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Nine Masts Capital Ltd who had been investing in Csx Corp for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $53.44 billion market cap company. The stock increased 1.03% or $0.69 during the last trading session, reaching $66.96. About 4.36M shares traded. CSX Corporation (NYSE:CSX) has risen 0.16% since October 3, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 0.16% the S&P500. Some Historical CSX News: 05/04/2018 – CSX FORMER CEO HARRISON HAD TOTAL COMPENSATION OF $151.1M; 18/04/2018 – CSX Is Back on Track — Heard on the Street; 25/05/2018 – CSX Advances Efforts to Assess Operational Safety; 14/05/2018 – CSX Presenting at Bank of America Conference Tomorrow; 05/03/2018 CSX Closes Above 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 25/04/2018 – DOT STB: Case Title: CSX TRANSPORTATION, INC.–ABANDONMENT EXEMPTION–IN BUTLER COUNTY, OHIO; 17/04/2018 – CSX Doubles Profit as Cuts Pick Up Steam; 25/04/2018 – CSX Employee Recognized with Industry Award for Environmental Excellence; 09/05/2018 – CSX Presenting at Bank of America Conference May 15; 18/04/2018 – The “Mad Money” host mentions quarterly reports from rail company CSX, IBM and Morgan Stanley

Sphera Funds Management Ltd increased its stake in Verint Sys Inc (VRNT) by 63.89% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Sphera Funds Management Ltd bought 168,626 shares as the company’s stock declined 3.71% . The institutional investor held 432,552 shares of the edp services company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $23.26M, up from 263,926 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Sphera Funds Management Ltd who had been investing in Verint Sys Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $2.88 billion market cap company. The stock increased 1.91% or $0.82 during the last trading session, reaching $43.76. About 415,175 shares traded. Verint Systems Inc. (NASDAQ:VRNT) has risen 28.74% since October 3, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 28.74% the S&P500. Some Historical VRNT News: 16/05/2018 – Verint Industry-Leading Workforce Engagement Solutions Guide Employee Actions in the Delivery of Smarter, Faster Customer; 29/05/2018 – Verint is said to be in talks to merge with Israel’s NSO Group in $1 billion deal; 31/05/2018 – Verint Presents Banco Votorantim and a Leading Telecommunications Company with “Customer Engagement Excellence Awards”; 08/03/2018 – Verint Announces Details for Investor Day on May 14, 2018; 28/05/2018 – Steven Scheer: Verint in talks to merge with Israel’s NSO Group in $1 billion deal; 24/04/2018 – Verint Launches New Comprehensive Compliance Capabilities Powered by Automation; 16/05/2018 – Verint Industry-Leading Workforce Engagement Solutions Guide Employee Actions in the Delivery of Smarter, Faster Customer Service; 03/04/2018 – Verint Delivers Modern, Enhanced Surveillance and Fraud Investigation Solutions to Prominent Financial Institutions; 02/04/2018 – Verint Adds New Intelligence Capabilities to Help Organizations Anticipate, Identify and Mitigate Risk; 24/05/2018 – Verint Receives Multiple Honors for Facial Recognition Technology

Investors sentiment increased to 1.41 in 2019 Q2. Its up 0.09, from 1.32 in 2019Q1. It improved, as 22 investors sold VRNT shares while 76 reduced holdings. 51 funds opened positions while 87 raised stakes. 59.88 million shares or 38.13% less from 96.79 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Bluestein R H & Communications accumulated 9,200 shares. Menta Capital Limited Liability Company holds 0.09% or 3,900 shares in its portfolio. State Board Of Administration Of Florida Retirement reported 32,507 shares. Employees Retirement Systems Of Ohio reported 4,486 shares. Amer Capital invested in 1.59 million shares or 3.67% of the stock. The Massachusetts-based State Street Corp has invested 0.01% in Verint Systems Inc. (NASDAQ:VRNT). Zurcher Kantonalbank (Zurich Cantonalbank) owns 0% invested in Verint Systems Inc. (NASDAQ:VRNT) for 7,455 shares. 4.79 million were accumulated by Blackrock. Moreover, Dekabank Deutsche Girozentrale has 0% invested in Verint Systems Inc. (NASDAQ:VRNT) for 8,180 shares. Seizert Cap Limited owns 27,299 shares or 0.07% of their US portfolio. Natixis Lp holds 0.02% of its portfolio in Verint Systems Inc. (NASDAQ:VRNT) for 44,995 shares. Globeflex Capital Limited Partnership has invested 0.26% in Verint Systems Inc. (NASDAQ:VRNT). 61,907 were accumulated by Northpointe Limited Liability Corp. Moreover, Prudential Public Limited Company has 0.03% invested in Verint Systems Inc. (NASDAQ:VRNT). Northern has invested 0.01% in Verint Systems Inc. (NASDAQ:VRNT).

Sphera Funds Management Ltd, which manages about $731.00 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Celgene Corp (NASDAQ:CELG) by 50,000 shares to 250,000 shares, valued at $23.11 million in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Nice Ltd (NASDAQ:NICE) by 30,000 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 1,771 shares, and cut its stake in Allot Ltd (NASDAQ:ALLT).

Nine Masts Capital Ltd, which manages about $698.21 million US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Takeda Pharmaceutical Co Ltd (TKPYY) by 424,400 shares to 1.47M shares, valued at $26.15 million in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Kt Corp (NYSE:KT) by 3.25 million shares in the quarter, for a total of 4.25M shares, and has risen its stake in Skechers U S A Inc (NYSE:SKX).

