Sphera Funds Management LTD Stake in Retrophin (RTRX) Boosted by $1.90 Million; Polen Capital Management Has Upped Position in Visa (V) by $72.80 Million

Polen Capital Management Llc increased its stake in Visa Inc (V) by 4.62% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Polen Capital Management Llc bought 420,808 shares as the company’s stock rose 9.34% . The institutional investor held 9.54M shares of the business services company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $1.66B, up from 9.12 million at the end of the previous reported quarter. Polen Capital Management Llc who had been investing in Visa Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $395.33B market cap company. The stock increased 0.66% or $1.17 during the last trading session, reaching $176.46. About 2.69 million shares traded. Visa Inc. (NYSE:V) has risen 30.42% since September 19, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 30.42% the S&P500. Some Historical V News: 25/04/2018 – VISA INC QTRLY TOTAL PROCESSED TRANSACTIONS, REPRESENTING TRANSACTIONS PROCESSED BY VISA, WERE 29.3 BILLION, A 12% INCREASE OVER THE PRIOR YEAR; 04/05/2018 – Visa wins “Best Credit Card” for Hong Kong travellers in the 2018 TripAdvisor Travellers’ Favourites; 09/04/2018 – CHILE TO DEMAND TOURIST VISA FROM HAITIANS ENTERING COUNTRY; 21/05/2018 – U.K. IS APPLYING RETROACTIVE CHECKS ON VISA APPLICATIONS; 08/05/2018 – VISA INC – EXPANDING VISA DIRECT IN CANADA; 06/03/2018 – EU,TURKEY MAKE PROGRESS ON VISA LIBERALIZATION, WELT REPORTS; 30/05/2018 – Visa doubts hang over Turkish entrepreneurs; 24/05/2018 – VISA – ANNOUNCED STRATEGIC INVESTMENT IN YELLOWPEPPER, A MOBILE PAYMENTS PIONEER IN LATIN AMERICA; 09/05/2018 – VISA VISA, PAYPAL EXTEND PARTNERSHIP TO CANADA; 30/04/2018 – MFS Research Fund Adds Mastercard, Exits Visa

Sphera Funds Management Ltd increased its stake in Retrophin Inc (RTRX) by 21.81% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Sphera Funds Management Ltd bought 95,000 shares as the company’s stock rose 4.05% . The institutional investor held 530,678 shares of the health care company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $10.66M, up from 435,678 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Sphera Funds Management Ltd who had been investing in Retrophin Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $529.20 million market cap company. The stock decreased 0.16% or $0.02 during the last trading session, reaching $12.32. About 123,670 shares traded. Retrophin, Inc. (NASDAQ:RTRX) has declined 26.70% since September 19, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 26.70% the S&P500. Some Historical RTRX News: 01/05/2018 – Retrophin 1Q Loss/Shr 46c; 22/03/2018 – LIGAND PHARMACEUTICALS SAYS ON MARCH 20, CO ENTERED INTO AMENDMENT NO. 5 TO SUBLICENSE AGREEMENT, DATED FEB 16, 2012 WITH RETROPHIN, INC- SEC FILING; 03/04/2018 – RETROPHIN BEGINS PHASE 3 CLINICAL TRIAL OF SPARSENTAN FOR; 09/03/2018 – ‘Pharma Bro’ Shkreli sentenced to 7 years for defrauding investors; 05/03/2018 Retrophin Announces Appointment of Casey Logan as Vice President of Corporate Development; 09/04/2018 – Retrophin Closes Above 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 10/05/2018 – Franklin Advisers Inc. Exits Position in Retrophin; 09/03/2018 – FORMER DRUG COMPANY EXECUTIVE MARTIN SHKRELI SENTENCED TO 84 MONTHS FOR DEFRAUDING INVESTORS -NEW YORK COURT PROCEEDING; 22/03/2018 – LIGAND PHARMACEUTICALS, RETROPHIN AMEND SUBLICENSE PACT; 09/03/2018 – ‘Pharma Bro’ Shkreli gets 7 years for defrauding investors

More notable recent Visa Inc. (NYSE:V) news were published by: Marketwatch.com which released: “Visa stock sinks again, as ‘rotation’ helps extend pullback from Friday’s record – MarketWatch” on September 10, 2019, also Investorplace.com with their article: “5 Internet of Things Stocks to Buy Now – Investorplace.com” published on September 03, 2019, Finance.Yahoo.com published: “Trade of the Day: The Trend in Visa Stock Is Worth a Closer Look – Yahoo Finance” on September 11, 2019. More interesting news about Visa Inc. (NYSE:V) were released by: Finance.Yahoo.com and their article: “Visa A Falls 4% – Yahoo Finance” published on September 10, 2019 as well as Marketwatch.com‘s news article titled: “Visa stock the biggest drag on the Dow, as payments sector suffers broad decline – MarketWatch” with publication date: September 09, 2019.

More notable recent Retrophin, Inc. (NASDAQ:RTRX) news were published by: Globenewswire.com which released: “Retrophin Appoints Sandra E. Poole to Board of Directors – GlobeNewswire” on May 13, 2019, also Finance.Yahoo.com with their article: “Is Retrophin (NASDAQ:RTRX) A Risky Investment? – Yahoo Finance” published on July 31, 2019, Seekingalpha.com published: “Retrophin Q2 2019 Earnings Preview – Seeking Alpha” on August 05, 2019. More interesting news about Retrophin, Inc. (NASDAQ:RTRX) were released by: Benzinga.com and their article: “Mid-Day Market Update: Cato Rises After Q2 Results; Retrophin Shares Plunge – Benzinga” published on August 22, 2019 as well as Schaeffersresearch.com‘s news article titled: “2 Drug Stocks Under Pressure This Morning – Schaeffers Research” with publication date: August 22, 2019.

