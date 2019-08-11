Sphera Funds Management LTD Stake in Mohawk Inds (MHK) Has Boosted by $3.32 Million; As Acadia Pharmaceuticals (ACAD) Valuation Rose, Ghost Tree Capital Has Upped Stake

Ghost Tree Capital Llc increased its stake in Acadia Pharmaceuticals Inc (ACAD) by 620% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Ghost Tree Capital Llc bought 775,000 shares as the company’s stock rose 3.89% . The hedge fund held 900,000 shares of the major pharmaceuticals company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $24.17M, up from 125,000 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Ghost Tree Capital Llc who had been investing in Acadia Pharmaceuticals Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $4.32 billion market cap company. The stock increased 1.67% or $0.49 during the last trading session, reaching $29.87. About 1.69 million shares traded or 33.78% up from the average. ACADIA Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:ACAD) has risen 65.97% since August 11, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 65.97% the S&P500. Some Historical ACAD News: 15/05/2018 – Healthcor Management Buys New 1.1% Position in Acadia Pharma; 25/04/2018 – Acadia shares plunge on report FDA is re-examining its drug; 27/04/2018 – ACADIA REAFFIRMS BENEFIT/RISK PROFILE OF NUPLAZID; 27/04/2018 – ACADIA PHARM: 2 DATA SETS CONFIRM NUPLAZID IS WELL-TOLERATED; 20/04/2018 – DJ ACADIA Pharmaceuticals Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (ACAD); 14/05/2018 – Acadia Pharma Presenting at Bank of America Conference Tomorrow; 23/04/2018 – PMDAlliance and ACADIA Pharmaceuticals Survey Reveals Serious Quality-of-Life Impact of Non-Movement Symptoms of Parkinson’s; 04/05/2018 – ACADIA REITERATES 2018 NET SALES GUIDANCE; 04/05/2018 – ACADIA PHARMA 1Q REV. $48.9M, EST. $47.1M; 08/05/2018 – Acadia Pharma Presenting at Conference May 15

Sphera Funds Management Ltd increased its stake in Mohawk Inds Inc (MHK) by 247.06% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Sphera Funds Management Ltd bought 26,339 shares as the company’s stock declined 7.88% . The institutional investor held 37,000 shares of the consumer durables company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $4.67M, up from 10,661 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Sphera Funds Management Ltd who had been investing in Mohawk Inds Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $8.43B market cap company. The stock decreased 1.01% or $1.19 during the last trading session, reaching $116.77. About 524,545 shares traded. Mohawk Industries, Inc. (NYSE:MHK) has declined 32.49% since August 11, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 32.49% the S&P500. Some Historical MHK News: 16/03/2018 – NATIONAL GRID PLC NG.L – THREE-YEAR RATE PLAN APPROVED FOR NIAGARA MOHAWK ELECTRIC & GAS, NEW YORK; 26/04/2018 – Mohawk 1Q Net $208.8M; 26/04/2018 – Mohawk 1Q EPS $2.78; 26/04/2018 – MOHAWK INDUSTRIES SEES 2Q ADJ EPS $3.89 TO $3.98, EST. $4.12; 01/05/2018 – Invesque Inc. Closes on Previously Announced Acquisition of Toronto Based Mohawk Medical Properties REIT; 29/03/2018 – Decommissioned Downtown Alectra Utilities’ Substation Becomes Mohawk’s New Energy and Power Utilities Lab; 13/03/2018 NY Warn Notices: 3 / 13 / 2018 – Conduent Education Services, LLC – Mohawk Valley Region; 21/04/2018 – DJ Mohawk Industries Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (MHK); 15/05/2018 – Maverick Adds Mohawk Industries, Exits Andeavor: 13F; 05/05/2018 – Mohawk Industries Non-Deal Roadshow Set By SunTrust for May. 10

More notable recent Mohawk Industries, Inc. (NYSE:MHK) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “Stocks – Google, Starbucks and T-Mobile Push S&P, Nasdaq to New Highs – Yahoo Finance” on July 26, 2019, also Investorplace.com with their article: “3 Big Stock Charts for Friday: eBay, Intel and Mohawk Industries – Investorplace.com” published on July 19, 2019, Investorplace.com published: “3 Big Stock Charts for Monday: Activision Blizzard, Viacom and Advance Auto Parts – Investorplace.com” on July 29, 2019. More interesting news about Mohawk Industries, Inc. (NYSE:MHK) were released by: Seekingalpha.com and their article: “ERIE, EHTH, SNBR and MMSI among midday movers – Seeking Alpha” published on July 26, 2019 as well as Finance.Yahoo.com‘s news article titled: “Why Mohawk Industries, Cabot Oil & Gas, and Fortive Slumped Today – Yahoo Finance” with publication date: July 26, 2019.

Since August 6, 2019, it had 1 buying transaction, and 0 insider sales for $235,375 activity.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.32 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.46, from 0.86 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 46 investors sold MHK shares while 111 reduced holdings. 74 funds opened positions while 134 raised stakes. 54.32 million shares or 1.44% less from 55.11 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Lord Abbett & Limited Company reported 100,000 shares. Ruffer Ltd Liability Partnership has invested 0.03% in Mohawk Industries, Inc. (NYSE:MHK). Smithfield Company has 24 shares. Tower Capital Limited Company (Trc), a New York-based fund reported 3,396 shares. Moreover, Laurion Capital Mgmt Lp has 0.02% invested in Mohawk Industries, Inc. (NYSE:MHK) for 11,689 shares. Hound Limited Liability Com holds 1.33% or 245,217 shares. Philadelphia Trust reported 4,444 shares. National Pension reported 84,487 shares. Bnp Paribas Asset Management Holdings Sa has invested 0% of its portfolio in Mohawk Industries, Inc. (NYSE:MHK). 8,970 were accumulated by Public Employees Retirement Association Of Colorado. Cramer Rosenthal Mcglynn Limited Liability Co has invested 0.35% in Mohawk Industries, Inc. (NYSE:MHK). Eagle Capital Mngmt Limited Company invested 2.2% of its portfolio in Mohawk Industries, Inc. (NYSE:MHK). Lincoln Capital Lc has 9,211 shares. State Of Tennessee Treasury Department accumulated 15,380 shares. Thematic Prtnrs Ltd Liability Company has 177,054 shares.

Sphera Funds Management Ltd, which manages about $1.09 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Merck & Co Inc (NYSE:MRK) by 95,000 shares to 377,000 shares, valued at $31.36M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Global Blood Therapeutics In by 67,000 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 80,000 shares, and cut its stake in Arqule Inc (NASDAQ:ARQL).

Ghost Tree Capital Llc, which manages about $369.10M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Kalvista Pharmaceuticals Inc by 25,000 shares to 400,000 shares, valued at $11.45 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Mirati Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:MRTX) by 250,000 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 150,000 shares, and cut its stake in Catalyst Biosciences Inc.

More notable recent ACADIA Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:ACAD) news were published by: Seekingalpha.com which released: “Acadia: Cascading Catalysts – Seeking Alpha” on May 06, 2019, also Benzinga.com with their article: “41 Stocks Moving In Thursday’s Pre-Market Session – Benzinga” published on August 01, 2019, Nasdaq.com published: “Health Care Sector Update for 08/01/2019: SYRS,MYGN,ACAD,ABMD – Nasdaq” on August 01, 2019. More interesting news about ACADIA Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:ACAD) were released by: Finance.Yahoo.com and their article: “Were Hedge Funds Right About Flocking Into ACADIA Pharmaceuticals Inc. (ACAD)? – Yahoo Finance” published on April 29, 2019 as well as Finance.Yahoo.com‘s news article titled: “When Will ACADIA Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:ACAD) Turn A Profit? – Yahoo Finance” with publication date: June 11, 2019.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.44 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.33, from 1.11 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 17 investors sold ACAD shares while 45 reduced holdings. 37 funds opened positions while 52 raised stakes. 132.30 million shares or 2.60% less from 135.83 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. State Of Wisconsin Investment Board invested in 0.01% or 136,100 shares. Moreover, American & Mngmt has 0% invested in ACADIA Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:ACAD) for 100 shares. Tokio Marine Asset Com Limited has 41,500 shares for 0.21% of their portfolio. Vanguard Group Inc reported 0.01% in ACADIA Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:ACAD). Profund Lc invested in 33,002 shares or 0.04% of the stock. Amalgamated Bankshares holds 17,262 shares or 0.01% of its portfolio. 53,038 are held by Bancorporation Of Montreal Can. Principal Inc holds 0% or 32,718 shares. Ny State Common Retirement Fund reported 117,470 shares or 0% of all its holdings. Mackay Shields Limited Liability Corporation invested in 31,505 shares or 0.01% of the stock. Riggs Asset Managment reported 650 shares stake. Royal Bank & Trust Of Canada invested in 0% or 110,562 shares. The Massachusetts-based Wellington Management Group Llp has invested 0% in ACADIA Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:ACAD). Canada Pension Plan Invest Board, Ontario – Canada-based fund reported 96,400 shares. Rhumbline Advisers reported 0.01% of its portfolio in ACADIA Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:ACAD).