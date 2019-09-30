Sphera Funds Management LTD Stake in Magic Software Enterprises L (MGIC) Has Lifted as Valuation Declined; King Luther Capital Management Has Cut Stake in Commercial Metals Co (CMC) as Share Value Rose

King Luther Capital Management Corp decreased its stake in Commercial Metals Co (CMC) by 8.49% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. King Luther Capital Management Corp sold 18,005 shares as the company’s stock rose 3.73% . The institutional investor held 194,184 shares of the steel and iron ore company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $3.47M, down from 212,189 at the end of the previous reported quarter. King Luther Capital Management Corp who had been investing in Commercial Metals Co for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $1.97B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.30% or $0.05 during the last trading session, reaching $16.74. About 1.18 million shares traded. Commercial Metals Company (NYSE:CMC) has declined 22.07% since September 30, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 22.07% the S&P500. Some Historical CMC News: 17/04/2018 – Brazil steelmaker CSN in talks to sell U.S. unit for $250 mln- report; 20/04/2018 – DJ Commercial Metals Company, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (CMC); 22/03/2018 – COMMERCIAL METALS 2Q ADJ. EBITDA CONT OPS $64.9M, EST. $85.1M; 09/03/2018 – Commercial Metals Volume Jumps Almost Six Times 20 Day Average; 27/04/2018 – Commercial Metals Company Celebrates the Dedication of New Micro Mill in Durant, Oklahoma; 27/03/2018 – CMC MARKETS PLC – NOTES ANNOUNCEMENT BY EUROPEAN SECURITIES AND MARKETS AUTHORITY; 16/05/2018 – DEEP ECO: Commercial Metals May Benefit, Industry Production Up; 22/03/2018 – PROGENICS – EXTENSION RESULT OF SUBMISSION OF ADDITIONAL CMC INFORMATION BY PROGENICS; 12/04/2018 – New CMC Study Shows Digital Behavior is Powered by Culture Across All Demographic Segments; 11/05/2018 – Standard Life Equity Income Trust Buys 1% of CMC Markets

Sphera Funds Management Ltd increased its stake in Magic Software Enterprises L (MGIC) by 377.74% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Sphera Funds Management Ltd bought 146,504 shares as the company’s stock declined 4.28% . The institutional investor held 185,288 shares of the prepackaged software company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $1.66M, up from 38,784 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Sphera Funds Management Ltd who had been investing in Magic Software Enterprises L for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $442.06 million market cap company. The stock increased 3.36% or $0.3 during the last trading session, reaching $9.23. About 44,085 shares traded or 20.47% up from the average. Magic Software Enterprises Ltd. (NASDAQ:MGIC) has risen 8.52% since September 30, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 8.52% the S&P500. Some Historical MGIC News: 16/05/2018 – MAGIC SOFTWARE ENTERPRISES LTD MGIC.TA – REITERATING ITS FISCAL YEAR 2018 GUIDANCE; 16/05/2018 – Magic Software 1Q Rev $69.7M; 14/03/2018 Magic Software Announces Latest Version of Magic xpi Integration Platform, Magic xpi 4.7; 16/05/2018 – Magic Software 1Q Adj EPS 14c; 11/04/2018 – Magic’s Application Development Platform Continues to Dominate the Japanese Market in License Sales; 16/05/2018 – Magic Software Sees FY Rev $283M-$293M; 12/04/2018 – Factors of Influence in 2018, Key Indicators and Opportunity within Magic Software Enterprises, Tuniu, Visteon, Magna Internati; 16/05/2018 – Magic Delivers Strongest Quarter Ever With Double-Digit Increases in Revenues and Operating Income; 29/05/2018 – MAGIC SOFTWARE ENTERPRISES SAYS GROSS PROCEEDS FROM OFFERING EXPECTED TO BE $35.0 MLN BASED ON PRICE OF $8.20/SHARE – SEC FILING; 16/03/2018 – New Research: Key Drivers of Growth for GDS HOLDINGS, Nova Measuring Instruments, Magic Software Enterprises, Epizyme, United C

Investors sentiment increased to 1.74 in 2019 Q2. Its up 0.50, from 1.24 in 2019Q1. It is positive, as 7 investors sold CMC shares while 54 reduced holdings. 33 funds opened positions while 73 raised stakes. 108.94 million shares or 5.22% more from 103.53 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Meeder Asset Mngmt has 0.05% invested in Commercial Metals Company (NYSE:CMC). Moreover, Goldman Sachs Grp has 0% invested in Commercial Metals Company (NYSE:CMC). Tocqueville Asset Mngmt Lp invested in 0.07% or 302,000 shares. Glenmede Trust Na reported 6,000 shares stake. 80,030 were accumulated by Texas Permanent School Fund. Commonwealth Bankshares Of owns 30,100 shares. 50,100 are held by Regis Communication Ltd Liability. 22,130 were accumulated by Hsbc Public Limited Co. Dean Cap Mngmt holds 30,525 shares. State Board Of Administration Of Florida Retirement System has invested 0% in Commercial Metals Company (NYSE:CMC). Connecticut-based Quantitative Systematic Strategies Ltd Liability Co has invested 0.05% in Commercial Metals Company (NYSE:CMC). 12,225 are owned by Bnp Paribas Arbitrage Sa. Swiss Bancorp has invested 0% in Commercial Metals Company (NYSE:CMC). Profund Advsrs Limited Liability, a Maryland-based fund reported 13,506 shares. Amalgamated Bancshares invested 0.01% of its portfolio in Commercial Metals Company (NYSE:CMC).

King Luther Capital Management Corp, which manages about $16.93 billion and $13.71B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Cullen Frost Bankers Inc (NYSE:CFR) by 5,188 shares to 2.23M shares, valued at $208.54 million in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Wpx Energy Inc (NYSE:WPX) by 484,417 shares in the quarter, for a total of 1.57M shares, and has risen its stake in Apple Computer Inc (NASDAQ:AAPL).

Analysts await Commercial Metals Company (NYSE:CMC) to report earnings on October, 24. They expect $0.73 earnings per share, up 43.14% or $0.22 from last year’s $0.51 per share. CMC’s profit will be $86.08 million for 5.73 P/E if the $0.73 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.67 actual earnings per share reported by Commercial Metals Company for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 8.96% EPS growth.

Sphera Funds Management Ltd, which manages about $731.00M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Camtek Ltd (NASDAQ:CAMT) by 283,115 shares to 417,459 shares, valued at $3.53M in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Uniqure Nv (NASDAQ:QURE) by 139,851 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 60,149 shares, and cut its stake in Sarepta Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:SRPT).