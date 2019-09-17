Sphera Funds Management LTD Raised Position in Merck & Co (MRK); Sg Americas Securities Has Upped Its Nordstrom Com (JWN) Position

Sg Americas Securities Llc increased its stake in Nordstrom Inc Com (JWN) by 58.63% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Sg Americas Securities Llc bought 11,325 shares as the company’s stock declined 17.94% . The institutional investor held 30,642 shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $976,000, up from 19,317 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Sg Americas Securities Llc who had been investing in Nordstrom Inc Com for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $5.02 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 8.88% or $3.16 during the last trading session, reaching $32.41. About 8.03M shares traded or 52.22% up from the average. Nordstrom, Inc. (NYSE:JWN) has declined 36.92% since September 17, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 36.92% the S&P500. Some Historical JWN News: 19/04/2018 – NORDSTROM- GRANT MIX CHANGE RESULTED, IN PART, FROM COMMITTEE’S DELIBERATIONS AFTER NORDSTROM FAMILY GROUP SAID EXPLORING POTENTIAL GOING PRIVATE DEAL; 26/04/2018 – Nordstrom Closes Above 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 12/04/2018 – Nordstrom Men’s Store NYC Opens; 06/03/2018 – Nordstrom’s Board Rejects Founding Family’s $8.4B Bid in Retail Rift (Video); 05/03/2018 – BREAKING: Nordstrom says it has received and rejected an “indicative proposal” to acquire the company; 15/05/2018 – Nordstrom Expands Extended Sizing To 30 Stores With 100 Brands; 19/04/2018 – NORDSTROM- GRANT MIX CHANGE DUE, IN PART, TO COMMITTEE’S DECISION TO MAKE AWARDS RELEVANT & HAVING RETENTION EFFECT IF GOING PRIVATE DEAL OCCURS; 05/03/2018 – The special committee advising Nordstrom’s board rejects an initial proposal from the Nordstrom family to take the retailer private for $50 a share; 19/04/2018 – Pay for Piloting Nordstrom; 06/03/2018 – Nordstrom family’s buyout offer rejected as ‘inadequate’

Sphera Funds Management Ltd increased its stake in Merck & Co Inc (MRK) by 19.89% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Sphera Funds Management Ltd bought 75,000 shares as the company’s stock rose 5.42% . The institutional investor held 452,000 shares of the health care company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $37.90 million, up from 377,000 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Sphera Funds Management Ltd who had been investing in Merck & Co Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $211.44 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.67% or $0.55 during the last trading session, reaching $82.58. About 3.91M shares traded. Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK) has risen 28.05% since September 17, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 28.05% the S&P500. Some Historical MRK News: 22/03/2018 – Avadel Pharmaceuticals Announces Promotion of Gregory J. Divis to Chief Operating Officer; 16/04/2018 – Merck Expands Lead in Lung Cancer Therapy (Video); 16/04/2018 – Biothera Pharmaceuticals Presents Translational Data from Ongoing Clinical Trials Showing Imprime PGG in Combination with Merck; 14/05/2018 – Merck & Co Presenting at Bank of America Conference May 16; 26/04/2018 – Bristol-Myers’ cancer drug Opdivo fuels growth, but revenue falls short; 09/04/2018 – Mavenclad (Cladribine Tablets) Receives First Approval in the Middle East & Africa Region; 19/03/2018 – STAT Plus: Massachusetts court says Merck – and pharma – may be sued over generic warnings, sometimes; 15/05/2018 – NEWLINK GENETICS UNIT AMENDS 2014 COLLABORATION PACT WITH MERCK; 28/03/2018 – IMMUNOVACCINE ANNOUNCES INITIATION OF PATIENT DOSING IN INVESTIGATOR-SPONSORED PHASE 2 CLINICAL TRIAL OF ITS LEAD CANDIDATE DPX-SURVIVAC USED IN COMBINATION WITH PEMBROLIZUMAB IN PATIENTS WITH DLBCL; 12/04/2018 – All Eyes on Lung Cancer With New Data From Merck, Bristol-Myers

Sphera Funds Management Ltd, which manages about $731.00 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Palo Alto Networks Inc (NYSE:PANW) by 2,778 shares to 27,976 shares, valued at $5.70M in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Allot Ltd (NASDAQ:ALLT) by 304,900 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 661,031 shares, and cut its stake in Mellanox Technologies Ltd (NASDAQ:MLNX).

