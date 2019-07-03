Sphera Funds Management LTD Raised Its Astrazeneca Plc (AZN) Holding by $7.40 Million; Edmp Has Upped Its Qualcomm (QCOM) Stake

Sphera Funds Management Ltd increased its stake in Astrazeneca Plc (AZN) by 35.92% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Sphera Funds Management Ltd bought 185,000 shares as the company’s stock rose 3.01% with the market. The institutional investor held 700,000 shares of the major pharmaceuticals company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $28.30 million, up from 515,000 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Sphera Funds Management Ltd who had been investing in Astrazeneca Plc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $108.23 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.97% or $0.4 during the last trading session, reaching $41.71. About 2.50M shares traded. AstraZeneca PLC (NYSE:AZN) has risen 3.46% since July 3, 2018 and is uptrending. It has underperformed by 0.97% the S&P500. Some Historical AZN News: 05/04/2018 – ASTRAZENECA PLC AZN.L – BOARD ALSO BELIEVES IT WOULD BE IN BEST INTERESTS OF SHAREHOLDERS FOR HIM TO SERVE FOR ONE FURTHER YEAR, DURING A PERIOD OF BOARD CHANGES; 24/04/2018 – AstraZeneca PLC: Trial Assessed Efficacy of Combination of Imfinzi Plus Tremelimumab; 11/05/2018 – AstraZeneca Drug Fails Phase 3 Trial for Treatment of COPD; 10/04/2018 – NOVARTIS AG NOVN.S – AFINITOR DISPERZ RECEIVES FDA APPROVAL TO TREAT TSC-ASSOCIATED PARTIAL-ONSET SEIZURES; 25/05/2018 – IMFINZI® (Durvalumab) Significantly Improves Overall Survival in the Phase III Pacific Trial for Unresectable Stage III Non; 11/05/2018 – ASTRAZENECA PLC AZN.L – GALATHEA PHASE lll TRIAL DID NOT MEET PRIMARY ENDPOINT OF A STATISTICALLY-SIGNIFICANT REDUCTION OF EXACERBATIONS IN PATIENTS WITH COPD; 03/04/2018 – AstraZeneca: FDA Grants Moxetumomab Pasudotox BLA Priority Review Status; 18/05/2018 – ASTRAZENECA PLC AZN.L – OFFSET BY EROSION OF CRESTOR SALES; 18/04/2018 – AstraZeneca: Tagrisso Approval Based On Phase III FLAURA Trial Results; 24/05/2018 – BICYCLE THERAPEUTICS EXPANDS PARTNERSHIP WITH ASTRAZENECA

Edmp Inc increased its stake in Qualcomm Inc (QCOM) by 12.92% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Edmp Inc bought 6,526 shares as the company’s stock rose 67.20% with the market. The institutional investor held 57,021 shares of the radio and television broadcasting and communications equipment company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $3.25 million, up from 50,495 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Edmp Inc who had been investing in Qualcomm Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $93.62B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.66% or $0.51 during the last trading session, reaching $77.01. About 3.55 million shares traded. QUALCOMM Incorporated (NASDAQ:QCOM) has risen 52.03% since July 3, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 47.60% the S&P500. Some Historical QCOM News: 14/05/2018 – WHITE HOUSE SAYS ZTE ISSUE HAS BEEN RAISED AT MANY LEVELS BY THE CHINESE GOVERNMENT; 29/05/2018 – QUALCOMM ANNOUNCES EXPIRATION OF ITS CASH OFFERS FOR FOUR SERIES OF NOTES OPEN TO RETAIL HOLDERS ONLY; 06/03/2018 – Rival chipmakers Qualcomm and Broadcom are in a back-and-forth that can only be described as a soap opera; 15/05/2018 – Raging Capital Adds Qualcomm, Exits Twilio: 13F; 12/03/2018 – QUALCOMM GETS PRESIDENTIAL ORDER PROHIBITING PROPOSED TAKEOVER; 06/04/2018 – QUALCOMM INC – TENDER OFFER IS NOW SCHEDULED TO EXPIRE AT 5:00 P.M., NEW YORK CITY TIME, ON APRIL 13, 2018; 06/03/2018 – Broadcom has been ratcheting up the pressure on shareholders of rival chipmaker Qualcomm this week â€” even as the landscape surrounding the hostile takeover becomes more tenuous. Advisers for Singapore-based Broadcom told a Qualcomm shareholder that the company is accelerating its plans to re-domicile to the US, The Post has learned; 12/03/2018 – QUALCOMM: 2018 ANNUAL MEETING WILL RECONVENE ON MARCH 23; 02/04/2018 – Qualcomm Extends NXP Tender Offer to April 6; 12/03/2018 – Broadcom’s bid for Qualcomm stokes Trump’s China fears

Sphera Funds Management Ltd, which manages about $1.09 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Autolus Therapeutics Plc by 10,000 shares to 192,994 shares, valued at $6.07M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Global Blood Therapeutics In by 67,000 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 80,000 shares, and cut its stake in Corvus Pharmaceuticals Inc.

More notable recent AstraZeneca PLC (NYSE:AZN) news were published by: Businesswire.com which released: “Foundation Medicine Expands Indication for FoundationOne®CDx as a Companion Diagnostic for LYNPARZA® (Olaparib) – Business Wire” on July 01, 2019, also Fool.com with their article: “After Hours: DowDuPont Spinoff Leaping to the S&P 500, Inovio’s Partner Problems – Motley Fool” published on May 28, 2019, Seekingalpha.com published: “AstraZeneca’s Fasenra successful in mid-stage HES study – Seeking Alpha” on April 04, 2019. More interesting news about AstraZeneca PLC (NYSE:AZN) were released by: Seekingalpha.com and their article: “FibroGen down 21% after hours on disappointing roxadustat data – Seeking Alpha” published on May 09, 2019 as well as Investorplace.com‘s news article titled: “AstraZeneca News: Why AZN Stock Is Sliding Lower Today – Investorplace.com” with publication date: March 29, 2019.

Since February 11, 2019, it had 0 buys, and 2 selling transactions for $4.06 million activity.

More notable recent QUALCOMM Incorporated (NASDAQ:QCOM) news were published by: Nasdaq.com which released: “Technology Sector Update for 06/28/2019: MU, MSFT, AAPL, IBM, CSCO, GOOGL, GOOG, JKS, TSLA, QCOM – Nasdaq” on June 28, 2019, also Nasdaq.com with their article: “Wednesday Apple Rumors: iPhone XR Successor May Sport Larger Battery – Nasdaq” published on June 12, 2019, Seekingalpha.com published: “Qualcomm: I Was Wrong, But There’s Still Opportunity Here – Seeking Alpha” on June 10, 2019. More interesting news about QUALCOMM Incorporated (NASDAQ:QCOM) were released by: Nasdaq.com and their article: “Grab Intel Stock While You Can Get It at These Prices – Nasdaq” published on June 20, 2019 as well as Nasdaq.com‘s news article titled: “Buy Broadcom (AVGO) Stock Before Earnings Despite Semiconductor Market Downturn? – Nasdaq” with publication date: June 07, 2019.