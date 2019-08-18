Sphera Funds Management LTD Raised Glycomimetics (GLYC) Holding by $720,000; Activision Blizzard (ATVI) Position Held by Allen Operations Llc

Sphera Funds Management Ltd increased its stake in Glycomimetics Inc (GLYC) by 23.9% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Sphera Funds Management Ltd bought 60,000 shares as the company’s stock declined 21.51% . The institutional investor held 311,013 shares of the health care company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $3.88 million, up from 251,013 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Sphera Funds Management Ltd who had been investing in Glycomimetics Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $146.86M market cap company. The stock increased 11.48% or $0.35 during the last trading session, reaching $3.4. About 690,236 shares traded. GlycoMimetics, Inc. (NASDAQ:GLYC) has declined 32.63% since August 18, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 32.63% the S&P500. Some Historical GLYC News: 30/05/2018 – GLYCOMIMETICS INC – ANNOUNCED THAT GENERIC NAME FOR GMI-1271 WILL BE UPROLESELAN; 05/03/2018 – GLYCOMIMETICS INC – MULTIPLE CLINICAL READOUTS PLANNED STARTING YEAR-END 2018 AND THROUGH 2019 AND 2020; 05/03/2018 GLYC CEO: STUDY MAY PROVIDE BASE FOR EXPANDED FUTURE AML USES; 06/03/2018 – GLYCOMIMETICS: RIVIPANSEL PHASE 3 TRIAL END ON TRACK FOR 2H’18; 19/03/2018 – GLYCOMIMETICS -TO USE PROCEEDS OF OFFERING TO CONDUCT PHASE 3 CLINICAL DEVELOPMENT PROGRAM FOR GMI-1271 IN PATIENTS WITH ACUTE MYELOID LEUKEMIA; 05/03/2018 – GLYCOMIMETICS TO START PHASE 3 GM-1271 STUDY IN AML IN 3Q; 20/03/2018 – GLYCOMIMETICS OFFERING PRICES AT $17.00/SHR; 05/03/2018 – GLYCOMIMETICS TO USE OS AS PRIMARY ENDPOINT, SEES RESULTS 4Q’20; 30/05/2018 – GLYCOMIMETICS INC – UNDER TERMS OF CRADA, NCI MAY ALSO FUND ADDITIONAL RESEARCH; 06/03/2018 – GLYCOMIMETICS REPORTS 4Q & YEAR-END 2017 RESULTS

Allen Operations Llc increased its stake in Activision Blizzard Inc (ATVI) by 57.11% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Allen Operations Llc bought 107,200 shares as the company’s stock rose 0.37% . The institutional investor held 294,900 shares of the technology company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $13.43 million, up from 187,700 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Allen Operations Llc who had been investing in Activision Blizzard Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $35.79 billion market cap company. The stock increased 2.53% or $1.15 during the last trading session, reaching $46.66. About 5.80M shares traded. Activision Blizzard, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATVI) has declined 33.00% since August 18, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 33.00% the S&P500. Some Historical ATVI News: 19/04/2018 – Activision Joins Forces with USO to Celebrate Service Members; 14/05/2018 – Team from Laval University Wins Heroes of the Dorm® National Championship; 08/05/2018 – Game publisher EA’s first-quarter forecast misses estimates; 17/05/2018 – Activision announced a battle royale mode in Call of Duty to compete with the surging popularity of Epic Games’ “Fortnite”; 09/04/2018 – Get Ready for BlizzCon® 2018; 03/05/2018 – $TTWO $ATVI $EA all volatile; 03/05/2018 – Activision Blizzard, Inc. vs Game and Technology Co. Ltd. | Terminated-Dismissed | 05/03/2018; 30/04/2018 – ACTIVISION BLIZZARD OUTLOOK STABLE BY MOODY’S; 10/04/2018 – Call of Duty: WWII `The War Machine’ DLC Pack Rolls out Today; 03/05/2018 – Activision Blizzard Sees 2Q Adj EPS 46c

Sphera Funds Management Ltd, which manages about $1.09 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Arvinas Inc by 73,000 shares to 198,053 shares, valued at $2.92M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Merck & Co Inc (NYSE:MRK) by 95,000 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 377,000 shares, and cut its stake in Celgene Corp (Put) (NASDAQ:CELG).

Since March 12, 2019, it had 1 insider purchase, and 0 insider sales for $4.30 million activity.

