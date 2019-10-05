Sphera Funds Management LTD Raised Bristol Myers Squibb Co (BMY) Position By $2.25 Million; 6 Analysts Are Bullish MercadoLibre, Inc. (MELI) Last Week

Among 7 analysts covering MercadoLibre (NASDAQ:MELI), 6 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 1 Hold. Therefore 86% are positive. MercadoLibre has $80000 highest and $61500 lowest target. $712.38’s average target is 27.39% above currents $559.22 stock price. MercadoLibre had 14 analyst reports since April 11, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. On Tuesday, August 13 the stock rating was upgraded by JP Morgan to “Overweight”. The stock of MercadoLibre, Inc. (NASDAQ:MELI) has “Buy” rating given on Tuesday, September 10 by BTIG Research. Deutsche Bank maintained the shares of MELI in report on Tuesday, August 13 with “Buy” rating. HSBC upgraded it to “Buy” rating and $80000 target in Monday, September 9 report. Citigroup upgraded MercadoLibre, Inc. (NASDAQ:MELI) on Thursday, August 8 to “Buy” rating. Stifel Nicolaus maintained the shares of MELI in report on Thursday, August 8 with “Hold” rating. The stock of MercadoLibre, Inc. (NASDAQ:MELI) earned “Outperform” rating by Credit Suisse on Wednesday, August 7. See MercadoLibre, Inc. (NASDAQ:MELI) latest ratings:

10/09/2019 Broker: BTIG Research Old Rating: Neutral New Rating: Buy New Target: $720.0000 Upgrade

09/09/2019 Broker: HSBC Old Rating: Hold New Rating: Buy Old Target: $575.0000 New Target: $800.0000 Upgrade

13/08/2019 Broker: Deutsche Bank Rating: Buy Old Target: $600.0000 New Target: $725.0000 Maintain

13/08/2019 Broker: JP Morgan Old Rating: Neutral New Rating: Overweight Old Target: $563.0000 New Target: $750.0000 Upgrade

08/08/2019 Broker: Citigroup Old Rating: Neutral New Rating: Buy Old Target: $609.0000 New Target: $729.0000 Upgrade

08/08/2019 Broker: Stifel Nicolaus Rating: Hold Old Target: $560.0000 New Target: $650.0000 Maintain

07/08/2019 Broker: Credit Suisse Rating: Outperform Old Target: $640.0000 New Target: $710.0000 Maintain

16/07/2019 Broker: Inc. – Common Stock Rating: Barclays New Target: $615.0000 730.0000

04/06/2019 Broker: Inc. – Common Stock Rating: Btig Research

03/05/2019 Broker: Inc. – Common Stock Rating: Susquehanna

Sphera Funds Management Ltd increased Bristol Myers Squibb Co (BMY) stake by 5.68% reported in 2019Q2 SEC filing. Sphera Funds Management Ltd acquired 50,000 shares as Bristol Myers Squibb Co (BMY)’s stock declined 4.66%. The Sphera Funds Management Ltd holds 929,900 shares with $42.17 million value, up from 879,900 last quarter. Bristol Myers Squibb Co now has $82.45B valuation. The stock increased 2.42% or $1.2 during the last trading session, reaching $50.75. About 9.96M shares traded. Bristol-Myers Squibb Company (NYSE:BMY) has declined 24.64% since October 5, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 24.64% the S&P500. Some Historical BMY News: 10/04/2018 – Rhode Island DoA: Bristol Fourth of July Committee Tue, 4/10/2018, 8:00 PM; 25/05/2018 – IMFINZI® (Durvalumab) Significantly Improves Overall Survival in the Phase III Pacific Trial for Unresectable Stage III Non; 28/03/2018 – lpsen Announces EMA Validation of Filing of a New Application for Additional lndication for Cabometyx®, for Patients with Previously Treated Advanced Hepatocellular Carcinoma (HCC); 23/04/2018 – Merck: EMA Validates Type II Variation for KEYTRUDA in Combination With Pemetrexed and Platinum Chemotherapy; 23/05/2018 – MERCK & CO – SUBMITTED SBLA FOR KEYTRUDA IN COMBINATION TO U.S. FDA AND NEW DATA WILL BE SHARED WITH AGENCY; 06/03/2018 – BRISTOL-MYERS SQUIBB – FDA APPROVES OPDIVO LABEL UPDATE OFFERING FLEXIBLE FLAT-DOSING OPTIONS EVERY TWO WEEKS (240 MG) OR EVERY FOUR WEEKS (480 MG); 07/05/2018 – FDA GRANTS PRIORITY REVIEW TO GENENTECH’S TECENTRIQ; 15/04/2018 – MERCK SAYS KEYTRUDA SAFETY PROFILE CONSISTENT W/ PRIOR TRIALS; 17/05/2018 – Syndax Announces Updated Results from Phase 2 ENCORE 601 Trial of Entinostat in Combination with KEYTRUDA® (pembrolizumab); 22/03/2018 – Bristol-Myers Closes Below 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals

The stock increased 0.18% or $1.03 during the last trading session, reaching $559.22. About 242,004 shares traded. MercadoLibre, Inc. (NASDAQ:MELI) has risen 81.04% since October 5, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 81.04% the S&P500. Some Historical MELI News: 13/04/2018 – Detailed Research: Economic Perspectives on ICON, Melco Resorts & Entertainment, Kornit Digital, MercadoLibre, Logitech Interna; 09/05/2018 – MERCADOLIBRE 1Q NET LOSS 29C; 07/03/2018 MercadoLibre Conference Call Set By Aliya Capital for Mar. 8; 24/05/2018 – MercadoLibre Closes Above 200-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 09/05/2018 – MERCADOLIBRE 1Q REV. $321.0M; 15/05/2018 – Tiger Global Adds MercadoLibre, Exits Comcast: 13F; 26/04/2018 – E-commerce firm MercadoLibre pledges $175 mln Mexico investment; 15/05/2018 – Tiger Global Management Buys New 1.8% Position in MercadoLibre; 09/05/2018 – MercadoLibre 1Q Loss/Shr 29c; 09/05/2018 – MERCADOLIBRE INC – QTRLY SHR LOSS $0.29

More notable recent MercadoLibre, Inc. (NASDAQ:MELI) news were published by: Nasdaq.com which released: “Better Buy: MercadoLibre vs. Amazon – Nasdaq” on September 19, 2019, also Streetinsider.com with their article: “Goldman Sachs Positive on MercadoLibre (MELI) – StreetInsider.com” published on September 10, 2019, Fool.com published: “Checking the Performance of 5 Mm-Mm Good Stocks, 1 Year Later – The Motley Fool” on September 23, 2019. More interesting news about MercadoLibre, Inc. (NASDAQ:MELI) were released by: Streetinsider.com and their article: “UPDATE: MercadoLibre (MELI) Lower on Amazon News, Goldman Expects Brazil eCommerce Names to React Weak – StreetInsider.com” published on September 10, 2019 as well as Streetinsider.com‘s news article titled: “MercadoLibre (MELI) PT Lowered to $641 as Citi Expects Short Term Volatility – StreetInsider.com” with publication date: September 26, 2019.

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.06 in 2019 Q2. Its down 0.27, from 1.33 in 2019Q1. It dropped, as 30 investors sold MercadoLibre, Inc. shares while 131 reduced holdings. 58 funds opened positions while 112 raised stakes. 38.27 million shares or 36.45% less from 60.23 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. California State Teachers Retirement System invested in 0% or 3,154 shares. Bancorporation Of Nova Scotia invested in 1,001 shares. Moreover, Ls Inv Advisors Limited Company has 0.01% invested in MercadoLibre, Inc. (NASDAQ:MELI). Fmr Ltd Limited Liability Company holds 0.1% or 1.35M shares in its portfolio. Art Ltd Liability reported 0.37% of its portfolio in MercadoLibre, Inc. (NASDAQ:MELI). Fulton Fincl Bank Na accumulated 328 shares. Deutsche Bank Ag stated it has 184,521 shares or 0.07% of all its holdings. Allen Limited Liability invested in 12,863 shares. Bailard Incorporated reported 2,105 shares. Jane Street Group Ltd Com holds 15,164 shares. 255,829 were accumulated by Goldman Sachs Grp. 8 are held by Cwm Ltd Liability Corporation. 133,419 were accumulated by Northern Tru. Voloridge Ltd has 27,931 shares for 0.47% of their portfolio. Duquesne Family Office Limited has invested 3.54% in MercadoLibre, Inc. (NASDAQ:MELI).

MercadoLibre, Inc. hosts online commerce platforms in Latin America. The company has market cap of $27.10 billion. It offers MercadoLibre Marketplace, an automated online commerce service for businesses and individuals to list items and conduct their sales and purchases online in a fixed-price or auction format. It has a 2927.85 P/E ratio. The companyÂ’s Marketplace platform enables commerce through online classifieds for motor vehicles, vessels, aircraft, services, and real estate; and Internet users to browse through various products that are listed on its Website and to register with MercadoLibre to list and purchase items and services.

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.04 in 2019 Q2. Its down 0.04, from 1.08 in 2019Q1. It fall, as 90 investors sold BMY shares while 467 reduced holdings. 120 funds opened positions while 460 raised stakes. 1.25 billion shares or 3.32% more from 1.21 billion shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Commonwealth Of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt Systems owns 0.07% invested in Bristol-Myers Squibb Company (NYSE:BMY) for 87,392 shares. Mengis Mgmt Inc accumulated 60,612 shares. Hedeker Wealth Ltd Liability Co reported 0.78% in Bristol-Myers Squibb Company (NYSE:BMY). Checchi Capital Advisers Limited Liability Company has invested 0.08% in Bristol-Myers Squibb Company (NYSE:BMY). Penn Davis Mcfarland holds 3.27% or 213,373 shares in its portfolio. Capstone Investment Advsrs Ltd Liability holds 0% of its portfolio in Bristol-Myers Squibb Company (NYSE:BMY) for 8,549 shares. Massachusetts-based Marble Harbor Inv Counsel Lc has invested 0.07% in Bristol-Myers Squibb Company (NYSE:BMY). Citigroup holds 2.30M shares or 0.08% of its portfolio. Smith Asset Grp Inc Lp accumulated 1.81% or 1.20M shares. Conning Inc has 0.04% invested in Bristol-Myers Squibb Company (NYSE:BMY) for 26,673 shares. Guardian Life Of America, New York-based fund reported 4,723 shares. Mitchell Sinkler Starr Pa invested in 0.39% or 7,585 shares. Bragg Fin Advisors owns 54,850 shares. Moreover, Newman Dignan And Sheerar has 0.03% invested in Bristol-Myers Squibb Company (NYSE:BMY) for 25,118 shares. Ashfield Ptnrs Limited Liability reported 0.12% of its portfolio in Bristol-Myers Squibb Company (NYSE:BMY).

Among 5 analysts covering Bristol-Myers Squibb (NYSE:BMY), 3 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 2 Hold. Therefore 60% are positive. Bristol-Myers Squibb has $63 highest and $4900 lowest target. $54.40’s average target is 7.19% above currents $50.75 stock price. Bristol-Myers Squibb had 12 analyst reports since April 17, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. Barclays Capital upgraded Bristol-Myers Squibb Company (NYSE:BMY) on Friday, May 3 to “Overweight” rating. The rating was maintained by Bank of America on Tuesday, September 3 with “Neutral”. The company was maintained on Wednesday, April 17 by BMO Capital Markets. The rating was maintained by UBS with “Neutral” on Thursday, June 13.

More notable recent Bristol-Myers Squibb Company (NYSE:BMY) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “Why You Might Be Interested In Bristol-Myers Squibb Company (NYSE:BMY) For Its Upcoming Dividend – Yahoo Finance” on September 28, 2019, also Finance.Yahoo.com with their article: “Does Bristol-Myers Squibb Company’s (NYSE:BMY) CEO Pay Reflect Performance? – Yahoo Finance” published on September 19, 2019, Forbes.com published: “Declining Revenues in 2020 for Bristol-Myers Squibb, BMY Stock? – Forbes” on September 05, 2019. More interesting news about Bristol-Myers Squibb Company (NYSE:BMY) were released by: Benzinga.com and their article: “8 Latest Short Seller Targets – Benzinga” published on September 30, 2019 as well as Seekingalpha.com‘s news article titled: “Bristol-Myers higher after Opdivo update – Seeking Alpha” with publication date: September 30, 2019.

Sphera Funds Management Ltd decreased Nice Ltd (NASDAQ:NICE) stake by 30,000 shares to 1,771 valued at $243,000 in 2019Q2. It also reduced Camtek Ltd (NASDAQ:CAMT) stake by 283,115 shares and now owns 417,459 shares. Delek Us Hldgs Inc New was reduced too.