Sphera Funds Management LTD Position in Glycomimetics (GLYC) Has Lifted as Shares Rose; Saturna Capital Holding in Abbott Laboratories (ABT) Cut as Stock Price Rose

Sphera Funds Management Ltd increased its stake in Glycomimetics Inc (GLYC) by 23.9% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Sphera Funds Management Ltd bought 60,000 shares as the company’s stock rose 9.33% with the market. The institutional investor held 311,013 shares of the health care company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $3.88 million, up from 251,013 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Sphera Funds Management Ltd who had been investing in Glycomimetics Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $396.40 million market cap company. The stock increased 0.22% or $0.02 during the last trading session, reaching $9.18. About 550,611 shares traded or 65.99% up from the average. GlycoMimetics, Inc. (NASDAQ:GLYC) has declined 34.65% since July 28, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 39.08% the S&P500. Some Historical GLYC News: 05/03/2018 – GLYCOMIMETICS INC – IN EARLY 2019, ANTICIPATE TOPLINE DATA FROM PROOF-OF-CONCEPT TRIAL OF GMI-1271 IN MULTIPLE MYELOMA; 03/05/2018 – GLYCOMIMETICS INC – AS OF MARCH 31, 2018, GLYCOMIMETICS HAD CASH AND CASH EQUIVALENTS OF $242.6 MLN AS COMPARED TO $123.9 MLN AS OF DECEMBER 31, 2017; 19/03/2018 – GLYCOMIMETICS – TO USE NET PROCEEDS OF OFFERING TO CONDUCT, COMPLETE ITS PLANNED PHASE 3 CLINICAL DEVELOPMENT PROGRAM FOR GMI-1271; 06/03/2018 – GlycoMimetics 4Q Loss/Shr 27c; 30/05/2018 – GLYCOMIMETICS INC – ANNOUNCED THAT GENERIC NAME FOR GMI-1271 WILL BE UPROLESELAN; 03/05/2018 – GlycoMimetics 1Q Loss/Shr 33c; 19/03/2018 – GLYCOMIMETICS -TO USE PROCEEDS OF OFFERING TO CONDUCT PHASE 3 CLINICAL DEVELOPMENT PROGRAM FOR GMI-1271 IN PATIENTS WITH ACUTE MYELOID LEUKEMIA; 26/03/2018 – GlycoMimetics Presenting at Conference Tomorrow; 05/03/2018 – GLYCOMIMETICS INC – MULTIPLE CLINICAL READOUTS PLANNED STARTING YEAR-END 2018 AND THROUGH 2019 AND 2020; 21/04/2018 – DJ GlycoMimetics Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (GLYC)

Saturna Capital Corp decreased its stake in Abbott Laboratories (ABT) by 1.06% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Saturna Capital Corp sold 4,582 shares as the company’s stock rose 2.86% with the market. The institutional investor held 429,078 shares of the major pharmaceuticals company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $34.30M, down from 433,660 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Saturna Capital Corp who had been investing in Abbott Laboratories for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $154.81B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.28% or $0.25 during the last trading session, reaching $87.75. About 4.18 million shares traded. Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT) has risen 23.36% since July 28, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 18.93% the S&P500. Some Historical ABT News: 07/03/2018 – Abbott’s Confirm Rx connects an insertable cardiac monitor to a smartphone app; 28/03/2018 – Abbott has invested an undisclosed amount in Bigfoot Biomedical, a start-up creating diabetes care devices and systems; 26/04/2018 – MEDIA-Abbott India stops importing Xience Alpine stents – Economic Times; 18/05/2018 – ABBOTT SAYS ONE OR TWO PEOPLE STILL IN CRITICAL CONDITION AFTER SCHOOL SHOOTING; 18/05/2018 – ABBOTT: THERE IS STILL CONCERN ABOUT EXPLOSIVE DEVICES; 23/03/2018 – ABBOTT LABORATORIES’ ALERE TO PAY $33.2 MILLION TO RESOLVE U.S. JUSTICE DEPARTMENT PROBE; 18/04/2018 – ABBOTT ABT.N SEES FY 2018 GAAP SHR $1.23 TO $1.33 FROM CONTINUING OPERATIONS; 22/05/2018 – FDA: ABBOTT RECALLS HEARTMATE 3 LEFT VENTRICULAR ASSIST SYSTEM; 28/03/2018 – Abbott and Bigfoot previously agreed to integrate Abbott’s new continuous glucose monitor, FreeStyle Libre, with Bigfoot’s insulin delivery systems; 23/05/2018 – Abbott’s Investigational Tendyne™ Device for Mitral Valve Replacement Demonstrates Positive Outcomes at 30 Days in Global Stu

Sphera Funds Management Ltd, which manages about $1.09B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Arvinas Inc by 73,000 shares to 198,053 shares, valued at $2.92 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Teva Pharmaceutical Inds Ltd (NYSE:TEVA) by 650,666 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 53,834 shares, and cut its stake in Mylan N V (NASDAQ:MYL).

Investors sentiment increased to 1.32 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.26, from 1.06 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 7 investors sold GLYC shares while 21 reduced holdings. 10 funds opened positions while 27 raised stakes. 44.56 million shares or 0.36% more from 44.40 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported.

Since January 30, 2019, it had 1 buying transaction, and 1 sale for $12.17 million activity. Contreras Jaime sold 177,457 shares worth $12.42 million.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.82 in 2019 Q1. Its down 0.09, from 0.91 in 2018Q4. It dropped, as 52 investors sold ABT shares while 617 reduced holdings. 143 funds opened positions while 408 raised stakes. 1.26 billion shares or 2.74% less from 1.29 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported.