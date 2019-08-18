Sphera Funds Management LTD Lowered Ptc Therapeutics (PTCT) Holding; AU Optronics American Depositary Shares (AUO) Shorts Lowered By 0.14%

Sphera Funds Management Ltd decreased Ptc Therapeutics Inc (PTCT) stake by 36.18% reported in 2019Q1 SEC filing. Sphera Funds Management Ltd sold 125,000 shares as Ptc Therapeutics Inc (PTCT)’s stock rose 32.70%. The Sphera Funds Management Ltd holds 220,500 shares with $8.30M value, down from 345,500 last quarter. Ptc Therapeutics Inc now has $2.64 billion valuation. The stock increased 1.76% or $0.78 during the last trading session, reaching $45.12. About 370,346 shares traded. PTC Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:PTCT) has risen 30.72% since August 18, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 30.72% the S&P500. Some Historical PTCT News: 09/05/2018 – MK&A BOUGHT BY FORMER PTC THERAPEUTICS PRESIDENT CLAUDIA; 09/04/2018 – PTC Therapeutics Announces R&D Day to Review Multiple Orphan Disorder Programs; 06/03/2018 – PTC Therapeutics 4Q EPS 3c; 06/03/2018 – PTC THERAPEUTICS INC – PTC PROJECTS A 5-YEAR (DECEMBER 31, 2022) COMPOUND ANNUAL GROWTH RATE OF 15% FOR NET PRODUCT REVENUES; 09/05/2018 – PTC Therapeutics 1Q Rev $56.1M; 29/05/2018 – D. E. SHAW REPORTS 5.0% PASSIVE STAKE IN PTC THERAPEUTICS; 06/03/2018 PTC Therapeutics 4Q Rev $78M; 14/05/2018 – PTC Therapeutics at Bank of America Conference Tomorrow; 09/05/2018 – PTC THERAPEUTICS INC – FULL YEAR 2018 NET PRODUCT REVENUES TO BE BETWEEN $260 AND $295 MLN; 24/04/2018 – PTC THERAPEUTICS INC PTCT.O – DATA FROM PART 1 DEMONSTRATED RG7916 HAS BEEN WELL TOLERATED AT ALL DOSE LEVELS

AU Optronics Corp American Depositary Shares (NYSE:AUO) had a decrease of 0.14% in short interest. AUO’s SI was 29.87M shares in August as released by FINRA. Its down 0.14% from 29.91 million shares previously. With 768,800 avg volume, 39 days are for AU Optronics Corp American Depositary Shares (NYSE:AUO)’s short sellers to cover AUO’s short positions. The stock increased 7.73% or $0.17 during the last trading session, reaching $2.37. About 1.14 million shares traded or 49.55% up from the average. AU Optronics Corp. (NYSE:AUO) has declined 40.47% since August 18, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 40.47% the S&P500. Some Historical AUO News: 29/03/2018 – AU Optronics Corp. Files 2017 Annual Report on Form 20-F; 22/05/2018 – AUO Announces World’s Highest Resolution and Full Color TFT Driven Micro LED Display Technology; 08/03/2018 – AU Optronics Corp. Feb Rev NT$22.68B Vs NT$29.14B; 14/05/2018 – AU Optronics Corp. 1Q Net Profit NT$4.31B Vs NT$9.48B; 22/05/2018 – AUO’s Full Series of Mini LED Backlit LCDs Make Stunning Appearance to Establish Foothold in High-end Application Market; 21/05/2018 – AUO Redefines Smart Mobile Life with Top-Tier LTPS LCD Lineup; 06/03/2018 CORNING INC – CO, AU OPTRONICS CORPORATION AGREED TO COLLABORATE ON SOLAR POWER GENERATION PROJECT IN TAIWAN; 08/05/2018 – AU Optronics Corp. Apr Rev NT$24.48B Vs NT$27.78B; 10/04/2018 – AU Optronics Corp. Mar Rev NT$25.55B Vs NT$31.05B; 08/05/2018 – TAIWAN’S AU OPTRONICS 2409.TW SAYS APRIL SALES AT T$24.5 BLN

AU Optronics Corp. researches, develops, produces, and sells thin film transistor liquid crystal displays and other flat panel displays. The company has market cap of $2.32 billion. The firm operates through two divisions, Display and Solar. It has a 2.93 P/E ratio. The Display segment designs, develops, makes, assembles, and markets flat panel displays for use in televisions, TV sets, and other related products; desktop monitors; mobile PCs, such as notebooks and tablets; mobile phones; and commercial and other applications, including displays for automobiles, industrial PCs, automated teller machines, point of sale terminals, pachinko machines, and others.

Sphera Funds Management Ltd increased Kornit Digital Ltd stake by 31,062 shares to 61,404 valued at $1.46 million in 2019Q1. It also upped Ascendis Pharma A S stake by 10,000 shares and now owns 68,273 shares. Spdr Series Trust (Put) (XBI) was raised too.

Among 3 analysts covering PTC Therapeutics (NASDAQ:PTCT), 3 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 0 Hold. Therefore 100% are positive. PTC Therapeutics has $61 highest and $40 lowest target. $48’s average target is 6.38% above currents $45.12 stock price. PTC Therapeutics had 8 analyst reports since February 22, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. As per Wednesday, March 6, the company rating was maintained by Cantor Fitzgerald. The company was maintained on Tuesday, March 19 by RBC Capital Markets. The stock of PTC Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:PTCT) has “Buy” rating given on Thursday, February 28 by Cantor Fitzgerald. RBC Capital Markets maintained PTC Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:PTCT) rating on Friday, February 22. RBC Capital Markets has “Buy” rating and $40 target.

