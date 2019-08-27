Sphera Funds Management LTD Lifted Mellanox Technologies LTD (MLNX) Position By $2.48 Million; 3 Analysts Are Bullish Rio Tinto Group (LON:RIO) Last Week

Sphera Funds Management Ltd increased Mellanox Technologies Ltd (MLNX) stake by 74.22% reported in 2019Q1 SEC filing. Sphera Funds Management Ltd acquired 21,043 shares as Mellanox Technologies Ltd (MLNX)’s stock declined 6.54%. The Sphera Funds Management Ltd holds 49,394 shares with $5.85M value, up from 28,351 last quarter. Mellanox Technologies Ltd now has $5.86 billion valuation. The stock decreased 0.08% or $0.09 during the last trading session, reaching $106.98. About 66,537 shares traded. Mellanox Technologies, Ltd. (NASDAQ:MLNX) has risen 42.92% since August 27, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 42.92% the S&P500. Some Historical MLNX News: 12/03/2018 – MELLANOX URGES HOLDERS TO VOTE TO ESTABLISH PLURALITY VOTING; 19/03/2018 – Starboard Comments on Mellanox’s Decision to Delay the 2018 Annual Meeting; 17/05/2018 – Mellanox Had Seen 2018 Rev $1.03B-$1.05B; 07/03/2018 – MELLANOX HOLDER STARBOARD FILES PRELIMINARY PROXY STATEMENT; 12/03/2018 – Mellanox Urges Shareholders to Vote in Favor of Governance Proposals at May Extraordinary General Meeting; 14/05/2018 – Independent Proxy Advisory Firms ISS and Glass Lewis Recommend Shareholders Vote “FOR” Both of Mellanox’s Best-In-Class Governance Proposals; 02/04/2018 – World’s First 2 Petaflop Deep Learning System, NVIDIA DGX-2, Features Mellanox InfiniBand and Ethernet Solutions; 17/05/2018 – MELLANOX TECHNOLOGIES LTD MLNX.O FY2018 REV VIEW $1.04 BLN — THOMSON REUTERS l/B/E/S; 08/05/2018 – Mellanox and Red Hat Deliver Enhanced Performance and Simplicity for NFV Infrastructure and Agile Cloud Data Centers; 12/03/2018 – STARBOARD VALUE SAYS “REMAIN COMMITTED TO SEEKING CHANGE AT 2018 ANNUAL MEETING” OF MELLANOX TECHNOLOGIES

Among 8 analysts covering Rio Tinto PLC (LON:RIO), 3 have Buy rating, 1 Sell and 4 Hold. Therefore 38% are positive. Rio Tinto PLC has GBX 5670 highest and GBX 3100 lowest target. GBX 4916.38’s average target is 24.96% above currents GBX 3934.5 stock price. Rio Tinto PLC had 53 analyst reports since February 28, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. RBC Capital Markets maintained the shares of RIO in report on Friday, June 28 with “Underperform” rating. The firm has “Neutral” rating by Credit Suisse given on Tuesday, May 14. The stock of Rio Tinto Group (LON:RIO) has “Buy” rating given on Tuesday, August 6 by DZ Bank. The stock has “Underperform” rating by RBC Capital Markets on Tuesday, March 5. Barclays Capital downgraded Rio Tinto Group (LON:RIO) on Friday, June 7 to “Underweight” rating. Goldman Sachs maintained the stock with “Buy” rating in Thursday, April 11 report. JP Morgan maintained Rio Tinto Group (LON:RIO) on Friday, March 29 with “Overweight” rating. The stock of Rio Tinto Group (LON:RIO) has “Underperform” rating given on Thursday, April 11 by BNP Paribas. The stock of Rio Tinto Group (LON:RIO) earned “Overweight” rating by JP Morgan on Wednesday, April 10. The rating was maintained by Barclays Capital on Friday, April 12 with “Equal Weight”. See Rio Tinto Group (LON:RIO) latest ratings:

13/08/2019 Broker: Barclays Capital Rating: Underweight Old Target: GBX 4000.00 Maintain

06/08/2019 Broker: DZ Bank Rating: Buy Old Target: GBX 4500.00 New Target: GBX 5100.00 Upgrade

02/08/2019 Broker: UBS Rating: Neutral Old Target: GBX 4700.00 New Target: GBX 4500.00 Unchanged

02/08/2019 Broker: RBC Capital Markets Rating: Underperform Old Target: GBX 4100.00 Maintain

01/08/2019 Broker: Liberum Capital Rating: Hold Old Target: GBX 4500.00 Downgrade

01/08/2019 Broker: Deutsche Bank Rating: Hold Old Target: GBX 5100.00 Maintain

31/07/2019 Broker: UBS Rating: Neutral Old Target: GBX 4700.00 Maintain

30/07/2019 Broker: Citigroup Rating: Buy Old Target: GBX 5100.00 Maintain

17/07/2019 Broker: UBS Rating: Neutral Old Target: GBX 4700.00 Maintain

17/07/2019 Broker: Deutsche Bank Rating: Hold Old Target: GBX 5200.00 Maintain

Since June 5, 2019, it had 1 buy, and 0 selling transactions for $2.21 million activity. $2.21M worth of Mellanox Technologies, Ltd. (NASDAQ:MLNX) shares were bought by SANGHI STEVE.

Sphera Funds Management Ltd decreased Proqr Thrapeutics N V (NASDAQ:PRQR) stake by 150,000 shares to 190,000 valued at $2.64 million in 2019Q1. It also reduced Biohaven Pharmactl Hldg Co L stake by 45,000 shares and now owns 88,015 shares. Sarepta Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:SRPT) was reduced too.

Among 4 analysts covering Mellanox (NASDAQ:MLNX), 0 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 4 Hold. Therefore 0 are positive. Mellanox has $128 highest and $125 lowest target. $125.75’s average target is 17.55% above currents $106.98 stock price. Mellanox had 9 analyst reports since March 11, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. As per Friday, March 29, the company rating was downgraded by Jefferies. The stock of Mellanox Technologies, Ltd. (NASDAQ:MLNX) earned “Hold” rating by Stifel Nicolaus on Thursday, March 14. The firm earned “Hold” rating on Tuesday, March 12 by Barclays Capital. The stock of Mellanox Technologies, Ltd. (NASDAQ:MLNX) earned “Neutral” rating by DA Davidson on Tuesday, March 12.

More notable recent Mellanox Technologies, Ltd. (NASDAQ:MLNX) news were published by: Nasdaq.com which released: “Mellanox’s New Solutions to Enhance Data Center Performance – Nasdaq” on August 27, 2019, also Nasdaq.com with their article: “Nvidia Stock Rides the Trump-China Roller Coaster – Nasdaq” published on August 26, 2019, Nasdaq.com published: “3 Reasons Why Growth Investors Shouldn’t Overlook Mellanox (MLNX) – Nasdaq” on August 02, 2019. More interesting news about Mellanox Technologies, Ltd. (NASDAQ:MLNX) were released by: Seekingalpha.com and their article: “Mellanox-Nvidia merger spread balloons after Trump tweets – Seeking Alpha” published on August 23, 2019 as well as Businesswire.com‘s news article titled: “Mellanox Works With VMware and NVIDIA to Enable High Performance Virtualized Machine Learning Solutions – Business Wire” with publication date: August 26, 2019.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.97 in Q1 2019. Its down 0.14, from 1.11 in 2018Q4. It worsened, as 61 investors sold MLNX shares while 69 reduced holdings. 70 funds opened positions while 56 raised stakes. 34.61 million shares or 8.68% less from 37.90 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Menora Mivtachim Holding Limited accumulated 0.07% or 20,532 shares. Strategic Global Advsrs Limited Liability Corp invested in 116,050 shares or 2.89% of the stock. Alliancebernstein Lp stated it has 0.01% of its portfolio in Mellanox Technologies, Ltd. (NASDAQ:MLNX). Tradewinds Capital Ltd holds 0% or 100 shares in its portfolio. Hap Trading Lc holds 1.29% or 122,496 shares in its portfolio. Paragon Cap Mngmt Ltd Company invested 0% of its portfolio in Mellanox Technologies, Ltd. (NASDAQ:MLNX). Credit Suisse Ag reported 0.03% of its portfolio in Mellanox Technologies, Ltd. (NASDAQ:MLNX). Moreover, Gsa Cap Prtnrs Limited Liability Partnership has 0.02% invested in Mellanox Technologies, Ltd. (NASDAQ:MLNX) for 1,857 shares. Bluemountain Mgmt Lc invested 0.35% in Mellanox Technologies, Ltd. (NASDAQ:MLNX). Jefferies Limited Liability Corporation accumulated 46,055 shares. Whittier Co Of Nevada owns 177 shares or 0% of their US portfolio. Charles Schwab Mgmt Inc holds 33,388 shares. Zurcher Kantonalbank (Zurich Cantonalbank) accumulated 2,581 shares. Symphony Asset Ltd Liability Corp invested in 15,275 shares. Navellier & Assoc Inc owns 30,337 shares or 0.56% of their US portfolio.

Rio Tinto plc, a mining and metals company, finds, mines, processes, and markets mineral resources. The company has market cap of 66.46 billion GBP. The firm mines and produces aluminum products, including bauxite, alumina, and aluminum; copper, gold, silver, and molybdenum, as well as nickel; diamonds, titanium dioxide feedstocks, borates, and salt, as well as high purity iron, steel billets, metal powders, zircon, and rutile; uranium; iron ore; and thermal coal, and coking or metallurgical coal. It has a 4.93 P/E ratio. The Company’s products also comprise others, such as sulphuric acid, rhenium, lead carbonate, and selenium.

The stock increased 0.25% or GBX 10 during the last trading session, reaching GBX 3934.5. About 2.80M shares traded. Rio Tinto Group (LON:RIO) has 0.00% since August 27, 2018 and is . It has by 0.00% the S&P500. Some Historical RIO News: 24/03/2018 – Trade tensions have risen significantly between the U.S. and China, but common sense will ultimately prevail between the two countries, according to the chief of major mining company Rio Tinto; 21/03/2018 – SWISS ATTORNEY GENERAL SAYS EXAMINING WHETHER RIO TINTO OR ITS SUBSIDIARIES PAID BRIBES LINKED TO MONGOLIAN MINING PROJECT; 06/03/2018 – Aluminum premiums set for 30% hike in Japan as US curbs loom; 20/03/2018 – RIO TINTO LTD – DEAL FOR $1.7 BLN; 22/05/2018 – Rio Tinto Remarks Follow Bloomberg Report of US$3.5B Deal for Rio Grasberg Interest; 03/05/2018 – TURQUOISE HILL RESOURCES LTD – DISCUSSIONS WITH RIO TINTO HAVE BEEN “CONSTRUCTIVE AND ARE ONGOING”; 20/03/2018 – Glencore To Buy Rio Tinto’s 82% Interest in Hail Creek Coal Mine; 30/04/2018 – ASIC TAKES FURTHER ACTION VS RIO TINTO & FORMER CEO AND CFO; 18/05/2018 – Rio Tinto AutoHaul Project on Schedule to Complete by End of 2018; 21/03/2018 – Swiss attorney general says examining if Rio Tinto or subsidiaries paid bribes linked to Mongolian mining project

More notable recent Rio Tinto Group (LON:RIO) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “Should You Buy Rio Tinto Group (LON:RIO) For Its Upcoming Dividend In 3 Days? – Yahoo Finance” on August 04, 2019, also Finance.Yahoo.com with their article: “StockBeat: Markets Rout as China Hints at Currency War – Yahoo Finance” published on August 04, 2019, Finance.Yahoo.com published: “What Kind Of Shareholders Own Rio Tinto Group (LON:RIO)? – Yahoo Finance” on July 25, 2019. More interesting news about Rio Tinto Group (LON:RIO) were released by: Finance.Yahoo.com and their article: “What Are Analysts Saying About Rio Tinto Group’s (LON:RIO) Future? – Yahoo Finance” published on May 15, 2019 as well as Finance.Yahoo.com‘s news article titled: “Why Rio Tinto Group’s (LON:RIO) CEO Pay Matters To You – Yahoo Finance” with publication date: April 30, 2019.