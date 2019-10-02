Sphera Funds Management LTD Lifted Its Position in Retrophin (RTRX) as Stock Rose; As Microsoft (MSFT) Share Price Rose, Shareholder Intrust Bank Na Raised Stake

Sphera Funds Management Ltd increased its stake in Retrophin Inc (RTRX) by 21.81% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Sphera Funds Management Ltd bought 95,000 shares as the company’s stock rose 4.05% . The institutional investor held 530,678 shares of the health care company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $10.66 million, up from 435,678 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Sphera Funds Management Ltd who had been investing in Retrophin Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $490.97M market cap company. The stock increased 1.60% or $0.18 during the last trading session, reaching $11.43. About 120,784 shares traded. Retrophin, Inc. (NASDAQ:RTRX) has declined 26.70% since October 2, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 26.70% the S&P500. Some Historical RTRX News: 22/03/2018 – LIGAND PHARMACEUTICALS SAYS ON MARCH 20, CO ENTERED INTO AMENDMENT NO. 5 TO SUBLICENSE AGREEMENT, DATED FEB 16, 2012 WITH RETROPHIN, INC- SEC FILING; 22/03/2018 – LIGAND PHARMACEUTICALS, RETROPHIN AMEND SUBLICENSE PACT; 10/05/2018 – Franklin Advisers Inc. Exits Position in Retrophin; 23/05/2018 – Retrophin Receives Workplace Excellence Award; 09/04/2018 – Retrophin Closes Above 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 06/03/2018 – Martin Shkreli launched ‘unmonitored’ trial in Cyprus for Retrophin drug without FDA oversight; 09/03/2018 – FORMER DRUG COMPANY EXECUTIVE MARTIN SHKRELI SENTENCED TO 84 MONTHS FOR DEFRAUDING INVESTORS -NEW YORK COURT PROCEEDING; 05/03/2018 Retrophin Announces Appointment of Casey Logan as Vice President of Corporate Development; 09/03/2018 – ‘Pharma Bro’ Shkreli sentenced to 7 years for defrauding investors; 01/05/2018 – Retrophin 1Q Loss/Shr 46c

Intrust Bank Na increased its stake in Microsoft Corp (MSFT) by 11.06% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Intrust Bank Na bought 7,601 shares as the company’s stock rose 6.56% . The institutional investor held 76,324 shares of the prepackaged software company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $10.22M, up from 68,723 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Intrust Bank Na who had been investing in Microsoft Corp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $ market cap company. The stock decreased 2.33% or $3.2 during the last trading session, reaching $133.87. About 9.05 million shares traded. Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT) has risen 29.33% since October 2, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 29.33% the S&P500. Some Historical MSFT News: 08/05/2018 – Microsoft Patch Tuesday, May 2018 Edition; 30/04/2018 – Microsoft’s John Thompson is going to help venture capital firm Lightspeed find some deals Thompson succeeded Bill Gates as chairman of the Seattle giant; 02/04/2018 – Delphix Honored in CRN’s 2018 Partner Program Guide as Top Cloud Innovator; 26/04/2018 – MICROSOFT CEO SAYS OFFICE 365 COMMERCIAL NOW HAS MORE THAN 135 MLN MONTHLY ACTIVE USERS, OFFICE 365 CONSUMER SUBSCRIBERS ROSE TO 30.6 MLN, CONF CALL; 12/03/2018 – AudioCodes Adds Support for Microsoft Teams; 29/05/2018 – Microsoft is now more valuable than Alphabet – by about $10 billion; 09/05/2018 – WALMART TO INVEST IN FLIPKART GROUP; 15/05/2018 – lifelMAGE Announces LITE, a Breakthrough Capability to Build lnteroperable Clinical Networks; 26/04/2018 – MICROSOFT QTRLY REVENUE IN MORE PERSONAL COMPUTING WAS $9.9 BLN AND INCREASED 13% (UP 11% IN CONSTANT CURRENCY); 24/04/2018 – Eagle Investment Systems to Deliver Cloud Data Management Solution for Global Investment Managers Powered by Microsoft Azure

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.77 in 2019 Q2. Its down 0.14, from 0.91 in 2019Q1.

Intrust Bank Na, which manages about $410.52 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Aflac Inc (NYSE:AFL) by 7,712 shares to 21,379 shares, valued at $1.17 million in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Vanguard Tax Managed Intl Fd (VEA) by 8,491 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 401,932 shares, and cut its stake in American Express Co (NYSE:AXP).

Sphera Funds Management Ltd, which manages about $731.00M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Celgene Corp (NASDAQ:CELG) by 50,000 shares to 250,000 shares, valued at $23.11M in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Allot Ltd (NASDAQ:ALLT) by 304,900 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 661,031 shares, and cut its stake in Sarepta Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:SRPT).

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.53 in Q2 2019. Its down 0.10, from 1.63 in 2019Q1.