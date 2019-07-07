Sphera Funds Management LTD Lifted Its Microsoft (MSFT) Stake by $1.68 Million; S Squared Technology Lowered Its Intricon (IIN) Holding as Market Valuation Declined

Sphera Funds Management Ltd increased its stake in Microsoft Corp (MSFT) by 30.64% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Sphera Funds Management Ltd bought 14,399 shares as the company’s stock rose 17.99% with the market. The institutional investor held 61,397 shares of the prepackaged software company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $7.24M, up from 46,998 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Sphera Funds Management Ltd who had been investing in Microsoft Corp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $ market cap company. The stock decreased 0.29% or $0.4 during the last trading session, reaching $137.06. About 18.14 million shares traded. Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT) has risen 28.55% since July 7, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 24.12% the S&P500. Some Historical MSFT News: 13/03/2018 – Major US Communications Company Expands Strategic Relationship With Determine, Inc. Through Market-Leading Enterprise Contract Lifecycle Management; 26/04/2018 – Establishing work-life balance may be all the rage among employers right now, but it wasn’t a priority for Bill Gates during Microsoft’s early years. via @CNBCMakeIt; 08/05/2018 – Sage Business Cloud Customers to Benefit from Faster lnvoicing with Extended Microsoft Integration; 28/05/2018 – DayMark® Safety Systems Revolutionizes the Food Services Industry With a Digital Distribution Platform for Food Labeling – Powered by Microsoft and Sonata; 26/04/2018 – Microsoft’s quarterly profit rises 35 percent; 14/03/2018 – 21VIANET, MICROSOFT EXTENDING THEIR CHINA CLOUD SERVICES PACT; 16/04/2018 – Microsoft announces new intelligent security innovations to help businesses manage threats from cloud to edge; 10/04/2018 – lteris Named Finalist in Fast Company’s World Changing Ideas Awards; 26/04/2018 – Google and Facebook adopt water gun emoji, leaving Microsoft holding the pistol. Via @verge:; 13/03/2018 – Biostage Preclinical Study Results Published in New Report

S Squared Technology Llc decreased its stake in Intricon Corp (IIN) by 30.6% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. S Squared Technology Llc sold 16,100 shares as the company’s stock declined 2.41% while stock markets rallied. The hedge fund held 36,519 shares of the electrical products company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $916,000, down from 52,619 at the end of the previous reported quarter. S Squared Technology Llc who had been investing in Intricon Corp for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $203.92 million market cap company. The stock increased 1.43% or $0.33 during the last trading session, reaching $23.34. About 58,853 shares traded. IntriCon Corporation (NASDAQ:IIN) has declined 13.82% since July 7, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 18.25% the S&P500. Some Historical IIN News: 07/05/2018 – IntriCon 1Q EPS 10c

Analysts await IntriCon Corporation (NASDAQ:IIN) to report earnings on July, 24. They expect $0.09 earnings per share, down 64.00% or $0.16 from last year’s $0.25 per share. IIN’s profit will be $786,332 for 64.83 P/E if the $0.09 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.08 actual earnings per share reported by IntriCon Corporation for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 12.50% EPS growth.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.41 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.33, from 1.08 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 20 investors sold IIN shares while 17 reduced holdings. 22 funds opened positions while 30 raised stakes. 6.07 million shares or 10.64% more from 5.49 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. 20,000 are held by Pura Vida Invests Ltd Limited Liability Company. Legal & General Grp Public Limited Company holds 0% or 1,272 shares. Geode Capital Limited holds 0% or 89,575 shares. Canada Pension Plan Inv Board stated it has 0% of its portfolio in IntriCon Corporation (NASDAQ:IIN). Essex Investment Mgmt Ltd stated it has 20,647 shares or 0.08% of all its holdings. Tiaa Cref Inv Mgmt Ltd Liability Corp stated it has 14,661 shares. Conestoga Cap Advsr Limited Com stated it has 0.01% of its portfolio in IntriCon Corporation (NASDAQ:IIN). 19,995 were accumulated by Chicago Equity Prtn Limited Liability Com. Charles Schwab holds 14,944 shares. Massachusetts Fincl Services Ma invested 0% of its portfolio in IntriCon Corporation (NASDAQ:IIN). Comml Bank Of America De holds 5,093 shares. California State Teachers Retirement Sys holds 11,906 shares or 0% of its portfolio. Shell Asset stated it has 5,110 shares or 0% of all its holdings. Moreover, Ameritas Inc has 0% invested in IntriCon Corporation (NASDAQ:IIN). Bnp Paribas Arbitrage has 1,590 shares.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.91 in Q1 2019. Its down 0.03, from 0.94 in 2018Q4. It worsened, as 64 investors sold MSFT shares while 922 reduced holdings. 159 funds opened positions while 742 raised stakes. 5.41 billion shares or 1.21% less from 5.48 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Geller Advisors Ltd Liability Corporation holds 0.18% or 3,835 shares. Culbertson A N And Co reported 4% in Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT). Ally Financial reported 160,000 shares or 3.6% of all its holdings. Loeb Prtn Corporation reported 3,000 shares stake. Btim Corporation, Massachusetts-based fund reported 1.77 million shares. Novare Cap Management Llc reported 2.88% of its portfolio in Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT). Gluskin Sheff And Associates Inc invested in 2.64% or 377,801 shares. Hanson Mcclain Inc, California-based fund reported 163,941 shares. Missouri-based Moneta Invest Limited Liability has invested 0.34% in Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT). Boothbay Fund Lc holds 70,040 shares or 0.8% of its portfolio. Prudential Financial reported 14.08 million shares. Sol Capital Management Communications holds 1.13% or 34,299 shares in its portfolio. Old Second Fincl Bank Of Aurora has 78,778 shares. 58,946 were accumulated by Harvey Capital Mngmt. Stevens Management Ltd Partnership holds 181,246 shares.

Sphera Funds Management Ltd, which manages about $1.09 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Axovant Sciences Ltd by 3.09M shares to 5.11M shares, valued at $6.79M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Global Blood Therapeutics In by 67,000 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 80,000 shares, and cut its stake in Corvus Pharmaceuticals Inc.