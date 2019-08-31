Sphera Funds Management LTD Increases Stake in Microsoft (MSFT); As Rogers Communications (RCI) Share Price Rose, Uss Investment Management LTD Has Raised Its Stake by $929,885

Uss Investment Management Ltd increased its stake in Rogers Communications Inc (RCI) by 0.63% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Uss Investment Management Ltd bought 17,545 shares as the company’s stock rose 2.57% . The institutional investor held 2.81 million shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $151.15 million, up from 2.79 million at the end of the previous reported quarter. Uss Investment Management Ltd who had been investing in Rogers Communications Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $25.37B market cap company. The stock increased 0.18% or $0.09 during the last trading session, reaching $49.52. About 381,429 shares traded or 5.00% up from the average. Rogers Communications Inc. (NYSE:RCI) has risen 2.79% since August 31, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 2.79% the S&P500. Some Historical RCI News: 03/04/2018 – Rogers Communications Volume Rises More Than Triple Average; 15/04/2018 – RCI Adds Five New Resorts in Prime Holiday Locations in Japan; 19/04/2018 – ROGERS COMMUNICATIONS INC – QTRLY WIRELESS SUBSCRIBER BLENDED MONTHLY ARPU $53.68; 22/03/2018 – Research Report Identifies Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies, National Western Life Group, Impinj, Ingles Markets, RCI Hospit; 29/03/2018 – REG-RCI BANQUE GROUP : 2017 ANNUAL REPORT; 14/05/2018 – RCI® Affiliates Recognized for Leading the Way in Sustainability; 20/04/2018 – Rogers Communications Announces Voting Results from Annual Meeting of Shareholders; 23/04/2018 – ROGERS COMMUNICATIONS INC FILES FOR DEBT SHELF OF UP TO $4 BLN– SEC FILING; 19/04/2018 – ROGERS COMMUNICATIONS INC – QTRLY WIRELESS SUBSCRIBER POSTPAID MONTHLY CHURN 1.08 PCT VS 1.10 PCT REPORTED LAST YEAR; 19/04/2018 – Rogers Communications Declares Dividend of 48c

Sphera Funds Management Ltd increased its stake in Microsoft Corp (MSFT) by 30.64% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Sphera Funds Management Ltd bought 14,399 shares as the company’s stock rose 6.56% . The institutional investor held 61,397 shares of the prepackaged software company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $7.24 million, up from 46,998 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Sphera Funds Management Ltd who had been investing in Microsoft Corp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $ market cap company. The stock decreased 0.24% or $0.33 during the last trading session, reaching $137.79. About 21.88 million shares traded. Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT) has risen 29.33% since August 31, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 29.33% the S&P500. Some Historical MSFT News: 13/04/2018 – KBRA Releases Macro-Market Research: The EU’s Hungary Drama; 24/05/2018 – MICROSOFT DEPLOYS NEW CAREER SITE ON PHENOM PEOPLE PLATFORM; 16/04/2018 – CRN Exclusive: Microsoft Expert Nayamode Acquires Design Firm Bluewave Communications; 25/04/2018 – Microsoft Earnings: Expect Azure to Shine; Focus on Expenses — Barron’s Blog; 13/03/2018 – New York Post: Microsoft women filed 238 discrimination and harassment complaints; 05/04/2018 – Dream Jobs Take Flight With Allegiant’s New Careers Website; 08/05/2018 – Blockchain startup Pundi X hires chief counsel: former Microsoft and Ethereum veteran, David Ben Kay; 10/05/2018 – Bill Gates struggled to quit this bad habit to make sure Microsoft was a success; 26/04/2018 – MSFT:AZURE REV MIX SHIFT TO MODERATE RATE OF MARGIN IMPROVEMENT; 29/03/2018 – Microsoft Diminishes Windows Role in Cloud-Focused Reorginization

Uss Investment Management Ltd, which manages about $8.90B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Unitedhealth Group Inc (NYSE:UNH) by 497,637 shares to 583,000 shares, valued at $144.14M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Baidu Inc (NASDAQ:BIDU) by 100,000 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 369,350 shares, and cut its stake in Itau Unibanco Hldg Sa (NYSE:ITUB).

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.2 in 2019 Q1. Its down 0.12, from 1.32 in 2018Q4. It fall, as 15 investors sold RCI shares while 81 reduced holdings. 27 funds opened positions while 88 raised stakes. 214.62 million shares or 0.36% more from 213.85 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Gulf Intll Natl Bank (Uk) has invested 0.01% in Rogers Communications Inc. (NYSE:RCI). Qs Investors invested 0.02% in Rogers Communications Inc. (NYSE:RCI). New York-based Quantbot Tech LP has invested 0.01% in Rogers Communications Inc. (NYSE:RCI). Arrowstreet Cap LP owns 505,500 shares. Deutsche Commercial Bank Ag accumulated 1.35M shares or 0.04% of the stock. Fincl has 86 shares. Royal National Bank & Trust Of Canada holds 19.51M shares. Georgia-based Voya Investment Mngmt Lc has invested 0.01% in Rogers Communications Inc. (NYSE:RCI). D E Shaw & holds 134,561 shares. Renaissance Ltd Limited Liability Company stated it has 0.17% in Rogers Communications Inc. (NYSE:RCI). Intact Inv Mngmt Incorporated owns 463,430 shares or 1.19% of their US portfolio. Moreover, Kistler has 0.01% invested in Rogers Communications Inc. (NYSE:RCI). Invesco, Georgia-based fund reported 801,075 shares. Gabelli Funds Limited Liability Co has invested 0.56% in Rogers Communications Inc. (NYSE:RCI). Art Ltd Liability Co holds 0.09% or 27,850 shares in its portfolio.

More notable recent Rogers Communications Inc. (NYSE:RCI) news were published by: Nasdaq.com which released: “Going Over is Over: Fido says goodbye to data overages with Data Overage Protection – Nasdaq” on August 07, 2019, also Globenewswire.com with their article: “Rogers Disappointed by CRTC Decision on Final Broadband Wholesale Rates – GlobeNewswire” published on August 19, 2019, Fool.ca published: “3 Stocks Every Portfolio Needs to Make You Rich – The Motley Fool Canada” on August 31, 2019. More interesting news about Rogers Communications Inc. (NYSE:RCI) were released by: Seekingalpha.com and their article: “Wyndham Destinations’ RCI buys Alliance Reservations Network – Seeking Alpha” published on August 08, 2019 as well as Fool.ca‘s news article titled: “3 Things to Watch on the TSX Index on Tuesday – The Motley Fool Canada” with publication date: August 20, 2019.

More notable recent Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT) news were published by: Nasdaq.com which released: “Technology Sector Update for 08/30/2019: SEAC, JNPR, AMBA, TSLA – Nasdaq” on August 30, 2019, also Seekingalpha.com with their article: “Microsoft contractors listen to Xbox audio – Vice – Seeking Alpha” published on August 21, 2019, Benzinga.com published: “When Reverse Actually Means Drive – Benzinga” on August 09, 2019. More interesting news about Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT) were released by: Nasdaq.com and their article: “Noteworthy Friday Option Activity: MSFT, RE, KMX – Nasdaq” published on August 30, 2019 as well as Nasdaq.com‘s news article titled: “Is Microsoft (MSFT) Stock Outpacing Its Computer and Technology Peers This Year? – Nasdaq” with publication date: August 21, 2019.