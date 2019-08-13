Sphera Funds Management LTD Increases Stake in Bristol Myers Squibb Co (BMY); As Illumina (ILMN) Valuation Declined, Holder Axa Trimmed by $4.53 Million Its Position

Axa decreased its stake in Illumina Inc (ILMN) by 4.32% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Axa sold 14,608 shares as the company’s stock declined 3.46% . The institutional investor held 323,219 shares of the capital goods company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $100.42 million, down from 337,827 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Axa who had been investing in Illumina Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $42.68B market cap company. The stock decreased 1.24% or $3.66 during the last trading session, reaching $290.34. About 746,943 shares traded. Illumina, Inc. (NASDAQ:ILMN) has risen 3.51% since August 13, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 3.51% the S&P500. Some Historical ILMN News: 13/04/2018 – BRISTOL-MYERS SQUIBB & ILLUMINA IN IMMUNOTHERAPY PACT; 15/05/2018 – Illumina Acquired Edico Genome; 02/05/2018 – Illumina Presenting at Bank of America Conference May 16; 22/03/2018 – The Shuman Law Firm Investigates Illumina, Inc; 15/05/2018 – Illumina Presenting at Bank of America Conference Tomorrow; 13/04/2018 – Bristol-Myers Squibb, Illumina to Collaborate to Develop, Commercialize Companion Diagnostics for Bristol-Myers Squibb Oncology Immunotherapies; 24/04/2018 – ILLUMINA INC ILMN.O SEES FY 2018 NON-GAAP SHR $4.75 TO $4.85; 10/04/2018 – ILLUMINA, LOXO IN PACT ON PAN-CANCER COMPANION DIAGNOSTICS; 24/04/2018 – Illumina Sees FY18 Adj EPS $4.75-Adj EPS $4.85; 23/04/2018 – DJ Illumina Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (ILMN)

Sphera Funds Management Ltd increased its stake in Bristol Myers Squibb Co (BMY) by 39.67% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Sphera Funds Management Ltd bought 249,900 shares as the company’s stock declined 4.66% . The institutional investor held 879,900 shares of the major pharmaceuticals company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $41.98 million, up from 630,000 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Sphera Funds Management Ltd who had been investing in Bristol Myers Squibb Co for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $76.08B market cap company. The stock decreased 1.71% or $0.81 during the last trading session, reaching $46.51. About 9.39M shares traded. Bristol-Myers Squibb Company (NYSE:BMY) has declined 24.64% since August 13, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 24.64% the S&P500. Some Historical BMY News: 15/05/2018 – STANDARD LITHIUM – WILL INITIALLY BUY RIGHT TO CONDUCT LITHIUM BRINE EXPLORATION ACTIVITIES ON PROPERTIES LOCATED IN BRISTOL DRY LAKE, CADIZ DRY LAKE; 16/04/2018 – Combination Of Pembrolizumab And Chemotherapy Doubles Survival In Patients With Metastatic Lung Cancer; 08/03/2018 – BAVARIAN NORDIC A/S – PHASE 2 RANDOMIZED TRIAL WILL ENROLL UP TO 74 PATIENTS; 12/04/2018 – PFIZER: CITI SEES PFE INCREASING SHARE REPURCHASE PROGRAM TO OFFSET EPS DILUTION FROM HIGHER ANTICIPATED R&D INVESTMENT TO MONETISE CURRENT PIPELINE; 28/03/2018 – Rhode Island DoA: Bristol Fourth of July Committee Wed, 3/28/2018, 7:00 PM; 23/03/2018 – EXELIXIS’ PARTNER IPSEN ANNOUNCES POSITIVE CHMP OPINION FOR CABOMETYX FOR PREVIOUSLY UNTREATED INTERMEDIATE- OR POOR-RISK ADVANCED RENAL CELL CARCINOMA; 26/04/2018 – BRISTOL-MYERS SQUIBB CO – QTRLY YERVOY WORLDWIDE REVENUE $249 MLN VS $330 MLN REPORTED LAST YEAR; 16/04/2018 – #3 #AACR18 round 1: Merck takes a direct swing at Bristol-Myers with adjuvant melanoma data for Keytruda $MRK $BMY; 26/04/2018 – BMY FIRST QUARTER EARNINGS CALL BEGINS; 29/03/2018 – Rhode Island DoA: Bristol Fourth of July Committee Thu, 3/29/2018, 8:00 PM

Axa, which manages about $25.59B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX) by 3,179 shares to 239,311 shares, valued at $22.78M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Murphy Oil Corp (NYSE:MUR) by 94,353 shares in the quarter, for a total of 387,555 shares, and has risen its stake in Allergan Plc.

Sphera Funds Management Ltd, which manages about $1.09 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Meiragtx Holdings Plc by 35,000 shares to 36,159 shares, valued at $623,000 in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Axovant Sciences Ltd by 3.09M shares in the quarter, leaving it with 5.11M shares, and cut its stake in Corvus Pharmaceuticals Inc.

Since May 16, 2019, it had 2 buys, and 0 sales for $728,360 activity. Samuels Theodore R. II also bought $236,440 worth of Bristol-Myers Squibb Company (NYSE:BMY) shares.

