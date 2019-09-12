Sphera Funds Management LTD Increases Position in Proqr Thrapeutics N V (PRQR); As Costar Group (CSGP) Shares Rose, Shareholder Wildcat Capital Management Decreased Its Position by $7.25 Million

Sphera Funds Management Ltd increased its stake in Proqr Thrapeutics N V (PRQR) by 147.37% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Sphera Funds Management Ltd bought 280,000 shares as the company’s stock declined 20.18% . The institutional investor held 470,000 shares of the major pharmaceuticals company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $4.28 million, up from 190,000 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Sphera Funds Management Ltd who had been investing in Proqr Thrapeutics N V for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $276.09 million market cap company. The stock decreased 2.94% or $0.22 during the last trading session, reaching $7.09. About 7,851 shares traded. ProQR Therapeutics N.V. (NASDAQ:PRQR) has risen 32.03% since September 12, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 32.03% the S&P500. Some Historical PRQR News: 23/04/2018 – ProQR Therapeutics: Enrollment Is on Track in the Ongoing Phase 1/2 Clinical Trial of QR-110; 23/04/2018 – ProQR Therapeutics Access Event Scheduled By LifeSci Advisors; 23/05/2018 – ProQR Appoints Yi-Tao Yu, Ph.D., to Its Scientific Advisory Board; 09/04/2018 ProQR Therapeutics Conference Call Set By Chardan for Apr. 12; 11/04/2018 – ProQR Announces Annual Meeting of Shareholders; 25/05/2018 – PROQR THERAPEUTICS HOLDER ADAGE REPORTS 5.88% PASSIVE STAKE; 23/04/2018 – ProQR Provides Enrollment Update on QR-110 Clinical Trial and Highlights Ophthalmology Presentations at ARVO; 15/05/2018 – Redmile Group LLC Exits Position in ProQR Therapeutics; 23/04/2018 – PROQR SAYS ENROLLMENT ON TRACK FOR PHASE QR-110 CLINICAL TRIAL; 10/04/2018 – ProQR Appoints ADAR Expert Dr. Peter A. Beal to Scientific Advisory Board to Focus on Axiomer® RNA A-to-I Editing Technology

Wildcat Capital Management Llc decreased its stake in Costar Group Inc (CSGP) by 9.8% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Wildcat Capital Management Llc sold 13,080 shares as the company’s stock rose 24.07% . The institutional investor held 120,392 shares of the miscellaneous company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $66.70M, down from 133,472 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Wildcat Capital Management Llc who had been investing in Costar Group Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $21.04 billion market cap company. The stock increased 2.28% or $13.02 during the last trading session, reaching $584.27. About 21,147 shares traded. CoStar Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSGP) has risen 48.45% since September 12, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 48.45% the S&P500. Some Historical CSGP News: 18/04/2018 – CoStar Group has calculated already more than 90 million square feet of retail space (including Bon-Ton) is set to close in 2018; 30/04/2018 – CoStar Non-Deal Roadshow Scheduled By JMP Securities for May. 2; 23/04/2018 – CoStar Group 1Q Adj EPS $1.65; 23/04/2018 – DJ Costar Technologies Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (CSTI); 21/03/2018 – CoStar Non-Deal Roadshow Scheduled By SunTrust for Mar. 28-29; 23/05/2018 – LIDA OPTICAL & ELECTRONIC 002189.SZ SAYS IT PLANS TO BUY PHOTONICS FIRM HENAN COSTAR GROUP CO FOR 518.1 MLN YUAN VIA SHARE ISSUE; 05/04/2018 – Already more than 70 million square feet of retail space is slated to go dark in 2018, according to CoStar Group; 05/04/2018 – CoStar Group Appoints Dan Beyers Executive Editor of its Growing International News Operation; 23/04/2018 – COSTAR SEES 2Q ADJ EPS $1.25 TO $1.34, EST. $1.23; 28/03/2018 – CoStar at Non-Deal Roadshow Hosted By SunTrust Today

Investors sentiment increased to 1.38 in Q2 2019. Its up 0.03, from 1.35 in 2019Q1. It improved, as 31 investors sold CSGP shares while 103 reduced holdings. 53 funds opened positions while 132 raised stakes. 33.48 million shares or 0.11% less from 33.52 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Jupiter Asset Ltd reported 2,108 shares. Hightower Advsrs Ltd Liability Company invested in 0.01% or 2,770 shares. First Republic Inv Management Inc owns 1,123 shares. Wildcat Mgmt has 28.86% invested in CoStar Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSGP). Zeke Cap Ltd Liability Company stated it has 1,329 shares or 0.07% of all its holdings. Disciplined Growth Incorporated Mn holds 0.21% of its portfolio in CoStar Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSGP) for 20,721 shares. Delta Asset Mgmt Ltd Llc Tn invested in 0.01% or 176 shares. Davy Asset Limited has 4,122 shares. Geode Cap Limited Liability Corporation holds 0.05% of its portfolio in CoStar Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSGP) for 382,802 shares. Massachusetts Finance Service Ma has invested 0.06% in CoStar Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSGP). Shaker Lc Oh reported 4.43% stake. Force Capital Mngmt Ltd Company holds 1.23% or 748 shares in its portfolio. State Street Corporation invested in 0.03% or 756,086 shares. Zurcher Kantonalbank (Zurich Cantonalbank) owns 8,543 shares. Nicholas Invest Prtn LP holds 0.23% or 4,599 shares.

Wildcat Capital Management Llc, which manages about $1.03B and $231.10 million US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Ishares Tr (EMB) by 13,558 shares to 70,289 shares, valued at $7.93 million in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Ishares Tr (LQD) by 17,130 shares in the quarter, for a total of 77,237 shares, and has risen its stake in Spdr Gold Trust (GLD).

Analysts await CoStar Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSGP) to report earnings on October, 22. They expect $2.24 earnings per share, up 13.13% or $0.26 from last year’s $1.98 per share. CSGP’s profit will be $80.67M for 65.21 P/E if the $2.24 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.95 actual earnings per share reported by CoStar Group, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 14.87% EPS growth.

Sphera Funds Management Ltd, which manages about $731.00M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Uniqure Nv (NASDAQ:QURE) by 139,851 shares to 60,149 shares, valued at $4.70M in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Sarepta Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:SRPT) by 28,405 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 45,000 shares, and cut its stake in Orchard Therapeutics Plc.

