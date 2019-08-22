Sphera Funds Management LTD Increases Position in Amicus Therapeutics (FOLD); Marshall Wace Llp Lowered Stake in Encana (ECA) by $8.38 Million as Valuation Declined

Sphera Funds Management Ltd increased its stake in Amicus Therapeutics Inc (FOLD) by 1.64% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Sphera Funds Management Ltd bought 40,084 shares as the company’s stock declined 7.53% . The institutional investor held 2.49M shares of the health care company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $33.84 million, up from 2.45M at the end of the previous reported quarter. Sphera Funds Management Ltd who had been investing in Amicus Therapeutics Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $2.62 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.10% or $0.01 during the last trading session, reaching $10.28. About 1.46M shares traded. Amicus Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:FOLD) has declined 13.23% since August 22, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 13.23% the S&P500. Some Historical FOLD News: 16/05/2018 – Dynavax to Present New Data for SD-101 in Combination with KEYTRUDA® (pembrolizumab) at the 2018 American Society for Clinical Oncology Annual Meeting; 30/05/2018 – Amicus Therapeutics Launches Galafold® (Migalastat) for Fabry Disease in Japan; 15/05/2018 – Amicus Closes Above 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 08/05/2018 – AMICUS THERAPEUTICS INC – CONTINUES TO EXPECT FULL-YEAR 2018 NET CASH SPEND BETWEEN $230 MLN AND $260 MLN; 30/05/2018 – Amicus Therapeutics Launches Galafold (Migalastat) for Fabry Disease in Japan; 08/05/2018 – Amicus Therapeutics 1Q Loss/Shr 28c; 07/03/2018 Rep. Crowley: Declaraciones del Presidente del Caucus Demócrata Joe Crowley sobre la Presentación de un Amicus Curiae en Apoy; 22/03/2018 – AMICUS THERAPEUTICS INC FOLD.O -WILL NOW PROCEED WITH PRICING AND REIMBURSEMENT PROCESSES; 09/05/2018 – Amicus Presenting at Bank of America Conference May 15; 08/05/2018 – Amicus Therapeutics 1Q Loss $49.9M

Marshall Wace Llp, which manages about $10.56B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in On Semiconductor (ONNN) by 207,542 shares to 207,566 shares, valued at $4.27M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Vectrus Inc by 17,372 shares in the quarter, for a total of 149,219 shares, and has risen its stake in Iovance Biothera.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.64 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.50, from 1.14 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 21 investors sold FOLD shares while 40 reduced holdings. 36 funds opened positions while 64 raised stakes. 233.88 million shares or 8.05% more from 216.45 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Jane Street Gru Limited Liability Co holds 37,266 shares. Ubs Asset Management Americas holds 157,768 shares or 0% of its portfolio. Brown Brothers Harriman And Comm has 1,105 shares for 0% of their portfolio. Sphera Funds Management Limited holds 2.49 million shares. Fmr Llc invested in 15.18M shares. Rafferty Asset Mgmt Ltd Liability Com, New York-based fund reported 356,393 shares. Perceptive Advsr Ltd owns 21.64 million shares. Ameriprise Fincl invested in 0.01% or 980,202 shares. Federated Investors Pa has invested 0% in Amicus Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:FOLD). 40,000 were reported by Hudson Bay Cap Mgmt Limited Partnership. Elk Creek Prns Ltd Company holds 0.53% or 536,208 shares. State Common Retirement Fund owns 185,600 shares for 0% of their portfolio. California Public Employees Retirement Systems has 0% invested in Amicus Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:FOLD) for 229,998 shares. Millennium Ltd Limited Liability Company stated it has 2.33 million shares. 1.00M were accumulated by D E Shaw &.

