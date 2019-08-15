Sphera Funds Management LTD Increased Mellanox Technologies LTD (MLNX) Stake; Shorts at Lamb Weston Holdings (LW) Lowered By 6.16%

Sphera Funds Management Ltd increased Mellanox Technologies Ltd (MLNX) stake by 74.22% reported in 2019Q1 SEC filing. Sphera Funds Management Ltd acquired 21,043 shares as Mellanox Technologies Ltd (MLNX)’s stock declined 6.54%. The Sphera Funds Management Ltd holds 49,394 shares with $5.85M value, up from 28,351 last quarter. Mellanox Technologies Ltd now has $5.89B valuation. The stock decreased 0.28% or $0.31 during the last trading session, reaching $107.54. About 106,502 shares traded. Mellanox Technologies, Ltd. (NASDAQ:MLNX) has risen 42.92% since August 15, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 42.92% the S&P500. Some Historical MLNX News: 29/05/2018 – Mellanox Launches Ground-Breaking Open Hyper-Scalable Enterprise Framework; 24/05/2018 – Mellanox Shareholders Overwhelmingly Support Company’s Best-in-Class Governance Proposals; 08/03/2018 – Mellanox adds Credit Suisse to enhance defense against Starboard – sources [17:17 GMT08 Mar 2018] [Proprietary] []; 13/03/2018 – Broadcom for Xilinx, Mellanox? Or Just More Capital Returns? — Barron’s Blog; 15/05/2018 – Mellanox Presenting at JPMorgan Conference May 17; 07/03/2018 – STARBOARD URGES MELLANOX HOLDERS TO VOTE FOR NOMINEES; 12/03/2018 – STARBOARD VALUE SAYS “REMAIN COMMITTED TO SEEKING CHANGE AT 2018 ANNUAL MEETING” OF MELLANOX TECHNOLOGIES; 07/03/2018 – Mellanox Plans Special Vote on Rules Amid Starboard Pressure; 06/03/2018 – Mellanox Introduces Next Generation Ethernet Network Operating System – Mellanox Onyx™; 07/03/2018 – Mellanox Surpasses One Million 100Gb/s Ports With LinkX™ Optical Transceivers and Cables

Lamb Weston Holdings Inc (NYSE:LW) had a decrease of 6.16% in short interest. LW’s SI was 9.08 million shares in August as released by FINRA. Its down 6.16% from 9.68 million shares previously. With 1.64 million avg volume, 6 days are for Lamb Weston Holdings Inc (NYSE:LW)’s short sellers to cover LW’s short positions. The SI to Lamb Weston Holdings Inc’s float is 6.24%. The stock increased 1.84% or $1.23 during the last trading session, reaching $68.03. About 379,763 shares traded. Lamb Weston Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:LW) has declined 4.44% since August 15, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 4.44% the S&P500. Some Historical LW News: 05/04/2018 – Lamb Weston Holdings 3Q Adj EPS 91c; 22/03/2018 – Lamb Weston Holdings Declares Quarterly Dividend; 17/05/2018 – Lamb Weston Favored by 7 Hedge Funds, 13Fs Show; 14/05/2018 – Ruffer Adds Delphi Technologies, Exits Lamb Weston: 13F; 05/04/2018 – LAMB WESTON HOLDINGS INC – SEES FY 2018 ADJ EBITDA INCLUDING UNCONSOLIDATED JOINT VENTURES EXPECTED TO BE $805 MLN-$810 MLN; 05/04/2018 – LAMB WESTON HOLDINGS INC – SEES FY 2018 CASH USED FOR CAPITAL EXPENDITURES $270 MLN-$280 MLN; 16/03/2018 Lamb Weston Creates Seashore Flavored Potato Puff For Growing Frozen Potato Category; 04/04/2018 – Lamb Weston Announces Mike Smith as Senior Vice President and General Manager, Foodservice and Retail; 17/04/2018 – LAMB WESTON OUTLOOK TO POSITIVE FROM STABLE BY MOODY’S; 15/05/2018 – Kensico Capital Management Corp. Exits Position in Lamb Weston

Lamb Weston Holdings, Inc. produces and markets value-added frozen potato products worldwide. The company has market cap of $9.91 billion. It operates through four divisions: Global, Foodservice, Retail, and Other. It has a 21.39 P/E ratio. The firm offers frozen potatoes, sweet potatoes, and appetizers under the Lamb Weston brand name, as well as various customer labels.

More notable recent Lamb Weston Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:LW) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “Why You Might Be Interested In Lamb Weston Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:LW) For Its Upcoming Dividend – Yahoo Finance” on July 27, 2019, also Seekingalpha.com with their article: “Lamb Weston +1% after issuing strong outlook – Seeking Alpha” published on July 23, 2019, Finance.Yahoo.com published: “What Kind Of Shareholders Own Lamb Weston Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:LW)? – Yahoo Finance” on July 08, 2019. More interesting news about Lamb Weston Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:LW) were released by: Businesswire.com and their article: “Lamb Weston Announces Gerardo Scheufler as Senior Vice President and Chief Supply Chain Officer, Rick Martin to Retire – Business Wire” published on August 05, 2019 as well as Businesswire.com‘s news article titled: “Lamb Weston Holdings Declares Quarterly Dividend – Business Wire” with publication date: July 18, 2019.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.97 in 2019 Q1. Its down 0.14, from 1.11 in 2018Q4. It dropped, as 61 investors sold MLNX shares while 69 reduced holdings. 70 funds opened positions while 56 raised stakes. 34.61 million shares or 8.68% less from 37.90 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Susquehanna Intll Grp Ltd Liability Partnership holds 473,146 shares. Financial Bank Of Montreal Can holds 0% or 426 shares. Geode Mngmt Limited Co holds 0% of its portfolio in Mellanox Technologies, Ltd. (NASDAQ:MLNX) for 42,148 shares. Taylor Frigon Cap Mgmt Ltd Liability Company owns 24,865 shares or 2.29% of their US portfolio. Perella Weinberg Prtn Capital Mgmt LP has invested 0.66% in Mellanox Technologies, Ltd. (NASDAQ:MLNX). Monetary Grp holds 200 shares or 0.01% of its portfolio. 12,230 were reported by Systematic Lp. Pitcairn Communication stated it has 2,251 shares or 0.03% of all its holdings. Glazer Cap Limited Liability holds 71,943 shares or 1.26% of its portfolio. Arrowmark Colorado Hldg Limited Company owns 92,000 shares for 0.1% of their portfolio. Twin Secs Inc has invested 12.25% of its portfolio in Mellanox Technologies, Ltd. (NASDAQ:MLNX). Btg Pactual Global Asset Ltd has 20,000 shares for 0.9% of their portfolio. Hl Fincl Services Ltd Com accumulated 7,883 shares. Alliancebernstein Limited Partnership has invested 0.01% of its portfolio in Mellanox Technologies, Ltd. (NASDAQ:MLNX). Fmr Limited Liability Corporation has 112,815 shares.

Since June 5, 2019, it had 1 buying transaction, and 0 insider sales for $2.21 million activity. Another trade for 20,000 shares valued at $2.21 million was made by SANGHI STEVE on Wednesday, June 5.

More notable recent Mellanox Technologies, Ltd. (NASDAQ:MLNX) news were published by: Benzinga.com which released: “Nvidia Analysts Preview Q2 Earnings: A Challenging Near Term, But Out Years Hold Promise – Benzinga” on August 14, 2019, also Nasdaq.com with their article: “3 Reasons Why Growth Investors Shouldn’t Overlook Mellanox (MLNX) – Nasdaq” published on August 02, 2019, Nasdaq.com published: “Mellanox (MLNX) Q2 Earnings Lag Estimates, Revenues Beat – Nasdaq” on July 25, 2019. More interesting news about Mellanox Technologies, Ltd. (NASDAQ:MLNX) were released by: Seekingalpha.com and their article: “Mellanox Technologies Q2 2019 Earnings Preview – Seeking Alpha” published on July 23, 2019 as well as Nasdaq.com‘s news article titled: “Factors to Consider Ahead of Mellanox’s (MLNX) Q2 Earnings – Nasdaq” with publication date: July 22, 2019.

Among 4 analysts covering Mellanox (NASDAQ:MLNX), 0 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 4 Hold. Therefore 0 are positive. Mellanox has $128 highest and $125 lowest target. $125.75’s average target is 16.93% above currents $107.54 stock price. Mellanox had 9 analyst reports since March 11, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. DA Davidson downgraded the shares of MLNX in report on Tuesday, March 12 to “Neutral” rating. Jefferies downgraded the shares of MLNX in report on Friday, March 29 to “Hold” rating. The firm has “Hold” rating by Stifel Nicolaus given on Thursday, March 14. The rating was downgraded by Barclays Capital to “Hold” on Tuesday, March 12.