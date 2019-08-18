Sphera Funds Management LTD Increased Alexion Pharmaceuticals (ALXN) Stake; Electro Sensors (ELSE)’s Sentiment Is 2

Electro Sensors Inc (ELSE) investors sentiment decreased to 2 in Q1 2019. It’s down -Infinity, from Infinity in 2018Q4. The ratio has dropped, as 2 active investment managers started new or increased equity positions, while 1 sold and trimmed stakes in Electro Sensors Inc. The active investment managers in our database now have: 124,979 shares, down from 241,212 shares in 2018Q4. Also, the number of active investment managers holding Electro Sensors Inc in top ten equity positions was flat from 0 to 0 for the same number . Sold All: 0 Reduced: 1 Increased: 1 New Position: 1.

Sphera Funds Management Ltd increased Alexion Pharmaceuticals Inc (ALXN) stake by 47.11% reported in 2019Q1 SEC filing. Sphera Funds Management Ltd acquired 79,200 shares as Alexion Pharmaceuticals Inc (ALXN)’s stock declined 15.54%. The Sphera Funds Management Ltd holds 247,300 shares with $33.43 million value, up from 168,100 last quarter. Alexion Pharmaceuticals Inc now has $24.86 billion valuation. The stock increased 1.66% or $1.81 during the last trading session, reaching $110.85. About 1.18 million shares traded. Alexion Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALXN) has declined 13.85% since August 18, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 13.85% the S&P500. Some Historical ALXN News: 26/04/2018 – ALEXION PHARMACEUTICALS INC SEES 2018 SOLIRIS REVENUES OF $3,380 MLN TO $3,420 MLN; 24/04/2018 – ALEXION: OFFER DOCUMENT ON ALEXION’S RECOMMENDED PUBLIC CASH; 25/05/2018 – ALEXION PHARMACEUTICALS INC ALXN.O – ACQUISITION HAS ALSO BEEN APPROVED BY RELEVANT REGULATORY AUTHORITIES; 11/04/2018 – Wilson Therapeutics AB: Statement by the Independent Committee of the Board of Directors of Wilson Therapeutics in relation to the public offer from Alexion; 15/03/2018 – ALEXION PHARMACEUTICALS INC – REGULATORY SUBMISSIONS PLANNED IN UNITED STATES, EUROPEAN UNION, AND JAPAN IN SECOND HALF OF 2018; 15/03/2018 – ALEXION’S ALXN1210 ACHIEVED NON-INFERIORITY TO SOLIRIS; 20/04/2018 – ALEXION: NO COMPULSORY LICENSE OF SOLIRIS REQUESTED IN BRAZIL; 20/04/2018 – ALEXION PHARMACEUTICALS INC – CONTINUES TO HAVE PATENT APPLICATIONS PENDING IN BRAZIL THAT WOULD PROVIDE ADDITIONAL PROTECTION TO SOLIRIS; 26/04/2018 – ALEXION PHARMACEUTICALS INC – PHASE 3 SWITCH STUDY ALSO DEMONSTRATED NON-INFERIORITY ON ALL FOUR KEY SECONDARY ENDPOINTS; 15/05/2018 – Alexion Presenting at Bank of America Conference Tomorrow

Investors sentiment increased to 1.4 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.29, from 1.11 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 49 investors sold ALXN shares while 137 reduced holdings. 67 funds opened positions while 193 raised stakes. 207.90 million shares or 0.54% more from 206.79 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Salem Counselors reported 36,645 shares. 18,702 are held by Advsrs Asset. Csat Invest Advisory LP invested 0.01% in Alexion Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALXN). Old Natl Comml Bank In holds 0.01% or 1,512 shares in its portfolio. 3.72M were accumulated by Invesco Limited. Bb&T Ltd Co reported 6,259 shares stake. New York-based Tiaa Cref Investment Mngmt Ltd Limited Liability Company has invested 0.32% in Alexion Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALXN). Los Angeles Mngmt & Equity holds 29,311 shares. Oakworth Cap Inc holds 0.06% or 2,200 shares. Retirement Of Alabama accumulated 104,056 shares. Weiss Multi accumulated 2,000 shares. Bankshares Of The West, California-based fund reported 33,457 shares. Thrivent For Lutherans reported 9,977 shares. Commerzbank Aktiengesellschaft Fi holds 123,323 shares. Taurus Asset Limited Co has 102,591 shares.

More notable recent Alexion Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALXN) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “Alexion Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALXN): Will The Growth Last? – Yahoo Finance” on July 26, 2019, also Nasdaq.com with their article: “Has Alexion Pharmaceuticals (ALXN) Outpaced Other Medical Stocks This Year? – Nasdaq” published on August 15, 2019, Nasdaq.com published: “Looking for a Growth Stock? 3 Reasons Why Alexion (ALXN) is a Solid Choice – Nasdaq” on August 05, 2019. More interesting news about Alexion Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALXN) were released by: Nasdaq.com and their article: “ALXN vs. CBM: Which Stock Should Value Investors Buy Now? – Nasdaq” published on August 09, 2019 as well as Nasdaq.com‘s news article titled: “Alexion (ALXN) to Report Q2 Earnings: What’s in the Cards? – Nasdaq” with publication date: July 22, 2019.

Among 4 analysts covering Alexion Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ALXN), 3 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 1 Hold. Therefore 75% are positive. Alexion Pharmaceuticals has $180 highest and $135 lowest target. $161’s average target is 45.24% above currents $110.85 stock price. Alexion Pharmaceuticals had 13 analyst reports since February 22, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. As per Tuesday, March 19, the company rating was maintained by Barclays Capital. The company was maintained on Wednesday, April 10 by Raymond James. The stock of Alexion Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALXN) has “Buy” rating given on Wednesday, March 13 by Cowen & Co.

Sphera Funds Management Ltd decreased Argenx Se stake by 53,500 shares to 33,581 valued at $4.19M in 2019Q1. It also reduced Biohaven Pharmactl Hldg Co L stake by 45,000 shares and now owns 88,015 shares. Arvinas Inc was reduced too.

Stonebridge Capital Advisors Llc holds 0.02% of its portfolio in Electro-Sensors, Inc. for 27,618 shares. Bank Of America Corp De owns 290 shares or 0% of their US portfolio. Moreover, Blackrock Inc. has 0% invested in the company for 222 shares. The North Carolina-based Captrust Financial Advisors has invested 0% in the stock. Renaissance Technologies Llc, a New York-based fund reported 91,600 shares.

More notable recent Electro-Sensors, Inc. (NASDAQ:ELSE) news were published by: Nasdaq.com which released: “Why Retiring Early Doesnâ€™t Work for Everyone – Nasdaq” on August 17, 2019, also Nasdaq.com with their article: “3 Top Stocks That Are Cash Cows – Nasdaq” published on August 17, 2019, Nasdaq.com published: “After the DowDuPont Split: An Investorâ€™s Guide to the 3 New Companies – Nasdaq” on August 17, 2019. More interesting news about Electro-Sensors, Inc. (NASDAQ:ELSE) were released by: Nasdaq.com and their article: “Ex-Dividend Reminder: Microchip Technology, Equinix and Timken – Nasdaq” published on August 16, 2019 as well as Nasdaq.com‘s news article titled: “Ex-Dividend Reminder: Extended Stay America, Target and Cott – Nasdaq” with publication date: August 16, 2019.

Electro-Sensors, Inc. manufactures and sells industrial production monitoring and process control systems. The company has market cap of $13.12 million. It offers various monitoring systems, which measure actual machine production and operation rates, as well as systems that regulate the speed of related machines in production processes. It has a 44.43 P/E ratio. The companyÂ’s speed monitoring systems include a line of products that measure production counts or rates, such as parts, gallons, or board feet; and alarm systems, tachometers, and other devices that translate impulses from the sensors into alarm signals, computer inputs, or digital displays.

The stock increased 2.52% or $0.095 during the last trading session, reaching $3.865. About 18,625 shares traded or 432.14% up from the average. Electro-Sensors, Inc. (ELSE) has declined 17.60% since August 18, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 17.60% the S&P500.