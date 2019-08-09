Sphera Funds Management LTD Holding in Uniqure Nv (Call) (QURE) Has Trimmed by $1.94 Million; Mgm Resorts International (MGM) Shareholder Gates Capital Management Lifted Its Holding by $39.51 Million

Sphera Funds Management Ltd decreased its stake in Uniqure Nv (Call) (QURE) by 14.11% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Sphera Funds Management Ltd sold 32,849 shares as the company’s stock rose 2.71% . The institutional investor held 200,000 shares of the major pharmaceuticals company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $11.93M, down from 232,849 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Sphera Funds Management Ltd who had been investing in Uniqure Nv (Call) for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $2.12B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.97% or $0.55 during the last trading session, reaching $56.06. About 300,325 shares traded. uniQure N.V. (NASDAQ:QURE) has risen 97.14% since August 9, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 97.14% the S&P500. Some Historical QURE News: 30/04/2018 – Correct: UniQure 1Q Loss/Shr 59c; 30/04/2018 – UniQure IND Filing for AMT-130 in Huntington’s Disease Expected in 2H of 2018; 09/04/2018 – $QURE flying +15%; 14/03/2018 – UniQure Expects Cash and Cash Equivalents Will Be Sufficient to Fund Ops Into Early 2020; 07/05/2018 – UNIQURE NV QURE.O : LEERINK RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $63 FROM $26; 18/05/2018 – uniQure Presents Preclinical Data Demonstrating Advances in the Distribution of Gene Therapy; 02/05/2018 – UNIQURE N.V.: UNIQURE: PRICING OF OFFERING; 14/03/2018 – UNIQURE NV – $159 MLN OF CASH AND CASH EQUIVALENTS AS OF DECEMBER 31, 2017; 16/05/2018 – FORUNIQURE B.V. REPORTS 13.81 PCT PASSIVE STAKE IN UNIQURE NV AS OF 23 APRIL 2018 – SEC FILING; 21/05/2018 – UNIQURE NV – NEW DATA FURTHER DEMONSTRATING FAVORABLE IMMUNOGENICITY PROFILE OF AAV5

Gates Capital Management Inc increased its stake in Mgm Resorts International (MGM) by 76.12% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Gates Capital Management Inc bought 1.58 million shares as the company’s stock rose 16.18% . The hedge fund held 3.66M shares of the hotels and resorts company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $93.83M, up from 2.08 million at the end of the previous reported quarter. Gates Capital Management Inc who had been investing in Mgm Resorts International for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $15.39B market cap company. The stock increased 2.23% or $0.63 during the last trading session, reaching $28.9. About 4.64 million shares traded. MGM Resorts International (NYSE:MGM) has declined 2.44% since August 9, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 2.44% the S&P500. Some Historical MGM News: 14/05/2018 – Statement of MGM Resorts International on the U.S. Supreme Court decision to overturn PASPA in Murphy v NCAA; 14/03/2018 – MGM RESORTS INTERNATIONAL – ANNOUNCED IT HAS APPOINTED JAN SWARTZ TO COMPANY’S BOARD OF DIRECTORS, WHICH IS NOW COMPRISED OF 12 MEMBERS; 17/05/2018 – The Republican: Off the table: Wynn Resorts declines offers from MGM, Caesars to buy Encore Boston Harbor; 26/04/2018 – MGM RESORTS CEO SAYS WYNN BOSTON PURCHASE `NOT LIKELY’; 15/05/2018 – OMEGA ADVISORS DISSOLVES STAKE IN CEMEX SAB DE CV- SEC FILING; 14/05/2018 – MGM RESORTS APPLAUDS DECISION TO ALLOW STATES SPORTS BETTING; 19/04/2018 – MGM Resorts International and Invenergy Announce the Development of a 100-Megawatt Solar Array; 29/05/2018 – MGM Resorts International and MGM Growth Properties LLC Announce Transactions to Acquire Empire City Casino in Yonkers, New; 26/04/2018 – MGM RESORTS INTERNATIONAL – QTRLY REVENUE $2.82 BLN VS $2.71 BLN REPORTED LAST YEAR; 06/03/2018 – Global Study Finds Entertainment Plays Key Role In People’s ldentities and Overall Happiness

Investors sentiment increased to 1.59 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.76, from 0.83 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 26 investors sold MGM shares while 102 reduced holdings. 69 funds opened positions while 135 raised stakes. 415.58 million shares or 0.66% more from 412.87 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Oppenheimer Inc owns 54,640 shares for 0.04% of their portfolio. Shellback Cap Ltd Partnership holds 1.23% or 404,434 shares. Her Majesty The Queen In Right Of The Province Of Alberta As Represented By Alberta Inv Mngmt has invested 0.06% in MGM Resorts International (NYSE:MGM). Texas Permanent School Fund reported 0.04% of its portfolio in MGM Resorts International (NYSE:MGM). Calamos Wealth Mngmt Ltd Com stated it has 35,853 shares. Hirtle Callaghan & Commerce Limited Liability Co has invested 0% in MGM Resorts International (NYSE:MGM). Highlander Capital Mgmt Limited Liability Company accumulated 700 shares. Principal Financial Group Incorporated invested 0.02% of its portfolio in MGM Resorts International (NYSE:MGM). Cleararc Inc invested 0.06% of its portfolio in MGM Resorts International (NYSE:MGM). One Trading Limited Partnership has 109,412 shares. Mrj Capital Incorporated stated it has 1.3% of its portfolio in MGM Resorts International (NYSE:MGM). Pension Serv has invested 0.07% of its portfolio in MGM Resorts International (NYSE:MGM). Moreover, Fmr Ltd Liability has 0.01% invested in MGM Resorts International (NYSE:MGM). Polar Asset Mngmt Prtn holds 0.01% or 19,924 shares. Massachusetts Fincl Services Com Ma reported 0.01% in MGM Resorts International (NYSE:MGM).

Gates Capital Management Inc, which manages about $3.48 billion and $2.24 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Fortive Corp by 20,228 shares to 775,462 shares, valued at $65.05M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Snap On Inc (NYSE:SNA) by 149,629 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 489,701 shares, and cut its stake in Mercer Intl Inc (NASDAQ:MERC).

Since March 7, 2019, it had 8 insider buys, and 0 selling transactions for $151.10 million activity. Another trade for 431,850 shares valued at $11.98 million was made by Meister Keith A. on Thursday, June 13. 1,145 shares were bought by GROUNDS WILLIAM WARWICK, worth $30,075.

Sphera Funds Management Ltd, which manages about $1.09B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Allot Communications Ltd (NASDAQ:ALLT) by 370,167 shares to 965,931 shares, valued at $7.67 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Sutro Biopharma Inc by 30,000 shares in the quarter, for a total of 437,889 shares, and has risen its stake in Aeglea Biotherapeutics Inc.