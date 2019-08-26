Sphera Funds Management LTD Holding in Mellanox Technologies LTD (MLNX) Has Raised by $2.48 Million as Stock Value Declined; Hemenway Trust Company Increased Its Position in Unilever Plc New Adr (UL) as Stock Price Declined

Sphera Funds Management Ltd increased its stake in Mellanox Technologies Ltd (MLNX) by 74.22% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Sphera Funds Management Ltd bought 21,043 shares as the company’s stock declined 6.54% . The institutional investor held 49,394 shares of the technology company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $5.85M, up from 28,351 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Sphera Funds Management Ltd who had been investing in Mellanox Technologies Ltd for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $5.87B market cap company. The stock increased 0.52% or $0.55 during the last trading session, reaching $107.03. About 409,704 shares traded. Mellanox Technologies, Ltd. (NASDAQ:MLNX) has risen 42.92% since August 26, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 42.92% the S&P500. Some Historical MLNX News: 12/03/2018 – Mellanox Sends Letter to Shareholders; 12/03/2018 – Starboard Responds to Mellanox’s Proposed Extraordinary General Meeting (EGM) in Open Letter to Mellanox Shareholders; 15/03/2018 – MELLANOX TECHNOLOGIES RESPONDS TO STARBOARD VALUE – SEC FILING; 09/04/2018 – Mellanox ConnectX-5 Adapters and Rivermax Software Media Acceleration Enable Breakthrough Performance for Grass Valley Video; 17/04/2018 – Mellanox Sees FY18 Non-GAAP Gross Margins 68%-69%; 09/04/2018 – MELLANOX TECHNOLOGIES LTD – CHINESE WEATHER RESEARCH INSTITUTE HAS SELECTED MELLANOX EDR 100 GIGABIT INFINIBAND SOLUTIONS; 19/03/2018 – STARBOARD COMMENTS ON MELLANOX’S DECISION TO DELAY ANNUAL MTG; 07/03/2018 – STARBOARD URGES MELLANOX HOLDERS TO VOTE FOR NOMINEES; 01/05/2018 – Compuverde Leverages Mellanox Networking Technology to Create Unified and Scalable File, Block and Object Storage Solution; 17/04/2018 – Mellanox Achieves Record Quarterly Revenues; Updates 2018 Outlook

Hemenway Trust Company Llc increased its stake in Unilever Plc New Adr (UL) by 15.88% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Hemenway Trust Company Llc bought 33,422 shares as the company’s stock declined 0.22% . The institutional investor held 243,828 shares of the package goods and cosmetics company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $14.07M, up from 210,406 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Hemenway Trust Company Llc who had been investing in Unilever Plc New Adr for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $162.36B market cap company. The stock increased 0.65% or $0.4 during the last trading session, reaching $61.49. About 343,398 shares traded. The Unilever Group (NYSE:UL) has risen 6.05% since August 26, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 6.05% the S&P500. Some Historical UL News: 15/03/2018 – UNILEVER PLC ULVR.L – HEADQUARTERS OF BEAUTY & PERSONAL CARE DIVISION AND HOME CARE DIVISION WILL BE LOCATED IN LONDON; 16/03/2018 – Unilever has chosen to protect itself from modern capitalism; 15/03/2018 – UNILEVER PLC ULVR.L – UNILEVER WILL ALSO CONTINUE TO APPLY BOTH UK AND DUTCH CORPORATE GOVERNANCE CODES; 15/03/2018 – The Cable – Theresa May, Unilever & Toys R Us; 12/04/2018 – HINDUSTAN UNILEVER LTD HLL.NS SAYS HARISH MANWANI RETIRES AS NON EXECUTIVE CHAIRMAN; 16/03/2018 – Unilever says Brexit not behind Rotterdam move; 19/04/2018 – UNILEVER PLC – SHARE BUY-BACK PROGRAMME OF UP TO EUR 6 BLN TO START IN MAY 2018; 19/04/2018 – UNILEVER NIGERIA PLC – FOR THREE MONTHS ENDED 31 MARCH 2018, REVENUE 25.82 BLN NAIRA VS 22.17 BLN NAIRA; 19/04/2018 – INTERVIEW – UNILEVER CFO SAYS CONFIDENT OF SHAREHOLDER SUPPORT OF DECISION TO MOVE HQ TO ROTTERDAM; 15/03/2018 – Unilever 3 Units Are: Beauty & Personal Care, Home Care, and Foods & Refreshment

Sphera Funds Management Ltd, which manages about $1.09 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Arqule Inc (NASDAQ:ARQL) by 600,000 shares to 1.43M shares, valued at $6.86M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Aldeyra Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:ALDX) by 163,000 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 1.07M shares, and cut its stake in Autolus Therapeutics Plc.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.97 in 2019 Q1. Its down 0.14, from 1.11 in 2018Q4.

Since June 5, 2019, it had 1 insider buy, and 0 insider sales for $2.21 million activity.