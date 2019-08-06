Sphera Funds Management LTD Holding in Astrazeneca Plc (AZN) Lifted by $7.40 Million; Eog Resources (EOG) Shares Declined While Broderick Brian C Has Increased Its Position

Broderick Brian C increased its stake in Eog Resources (EOG) by 32.98% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Broderick Brian C bought 8,015 shares as the company’s stock declined 6.57% . The institutional investor held 32,320 shares of the energy company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $3.08 million, up from 24,305 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Broderick Brian C who had been investing in Eog Resources for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $45.36 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 1.13% or $0.89 during the last trading session, reaching $78.11. About 2.89M shares traded. EOG Resources, Inc. (NYSE:EOG) has declined 33.91% since August 6, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 33.91% the S&P500. Some Historical EOG News: 03/05/2018 – EOG Resources: Maintained Forecast for 2018 Cap Expenditures of $5.4B-$5.8B; 04/05/2018 – EOG BELIEVES ITS DIVIDEND SUSTAINABLE THROUGH COMMODITY CYCLES; 04/05/2018 – EOG RESOURCES INC EOG.N CHIEF EXECUTIVE BILL THOMAS SAYS ‘NO INTEREST IN EXPENSIVE CORPORATE M&A’; 04/05/2018 – EOG SAYS CAN REDUCE DEBT, GROW DIVIDEND AT MOST OIL PRICES; 04/05/2018 – Yahoo! Finance: EOG Resources: 1Q Earnings Snapshot; 25/04/2018 – EnerCom’s The Oil & Gas Conference® Coming to Denver Aug. 19-22, 2018; 04/05/2018 – EOG FAVORS INVESTMENT, DEBT REPAYMENT, DIVIDENDS OVER BUYBACKS; 03/05/2018 – EOG Resources 1Q Adj EPS $1.19; 27/03/2018 – Ernest Scheyder: EOG Resources expects service costs in the Permian to drop 9 percent this year. (That’s because it; 27/03/2018 – EOG SEES LOWERING ITS WELL COSTS ANOTHER 9% IN PERMIAN BASIN

Sphera Funds Management Ltd increased its stake in Astrazeneca Plc (AZN) by 35.92% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Sphera Funds Management Ltd bought 185,000 shares as the company’s stock rose 16.22% . The institutional investor held 700,000 shares of the major pharmaceuticals company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $28.30 million, up from 515,000 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Sphera Funds Management Ltd who had been investing in Astrazeneca Plc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $113.04 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.21% or $0.09 during the last trading session, reaching $43.47. About 2.79 million shares traded. AstraZeneca PLC (NYSE:AZN) has risen 12.78% since August 6, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 12.78% the S&P500. Some Historical AZN News: 16/04/2018 – CELLDEX – TO DISCONTINUE GLEMBATUMUMAB VEDOTIN PROGRAM ACROSS ALL INDICATIONS; 24/04/2018 – AstraZeneca PLC: High Level Results from Phase 3 Trial of Non-Small Cell Lung Cancer; 18/05/2018 – ASTRAZENECA AZN.L CEO SAYS MORE CONSOLIDATION IN DRUG INDUSTRY POSSIBLE; 09/04/2018 – Ionis to get up to $300 mln from licensing deal with AstraZeneca; 18/05/2018 – ASTRA’S SORIOT: STILL NEED CLARITY ON REGULATION AFTER BREXIT; 12/04/2018 – INVOKANA® (canagliflozin) Demonstrated Significant Renal Protective Benefits in Patients with Type 2 Diabetes Mellitus and Chronic Kidney Disease; 12/03/2018 – ADVAXIS: STUDY OF AXALIMOGENE FILOLISBAC W/ IMFINZI ON HOLD; 22/03/2018 – AstraZeneca: Lokelma Approved for the Treatment of Adults With Hyperkalaemia; 05/04/2018 – ASTRAZENECA PLC AZN.L – ASTRAZENECA PLC ( COMPANY) ANNOUNCED TODAY THAT RUDY MARKHAM AND SHRITI VADERA WILL BE PROPOSED TO SHAREHOLDERS FOR RE-ELECTION AS DIRECTORS FOR FINAL TIME AT COMPANY’S AGM…; 09/04/2018 – SOUTH AFRICA’S NEW MEDICINES REGULATOR SAYS CONSIDERING ASKING PHARMA COMPANIES TO PAY “BACKLOG FEE” TO SPEED UP DRUG APPROVALS

Investors sentiment increased to 1.2 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.25, from 0.95 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 52 investors sold EOG shares while 274 reduced holdings. 98 funds opened positions while 294 raised stakes. 486.39 million shares or 1.74% less from 495.00 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Barrow Hanley Mewhinney Strauss Ltd Co holds 1.05% or 6.12M shares. Sweden-based Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt has invested 0.02% in EOG Resources, Inc. (NYSE:EOG). New York State Teachers Retirement Systems holds 878,303 shares. Victory Capital reported 61,900 shares or 0.01% of all its holdings. Northstar Investment Advsr Ltd Liability Corp holds 13,310 shares or 0.24% of its portfolio. Estabrook Mgmt holds 1,393 shares or 0% of its portfolio. Nikko Asset Mgmt Americas invested 0.15% of its portfolio in EOG Resources, Inc. (NYSE:EOG). Valley Advisers holds 0% in EOG Resources, Inc. (NYSE:EOG) or 145 shares. State Of Wisconsin Board holds 825,237 shares or 0.22% of its portfolio. 110 were accumulated by Winslow Evans And Crocker Inc. Hardman Johnston Global Advisors Ltd Llc accumulated 197,455 shares. Whittier Tru reported 0% stake. Century holds 0.39% or 4.02M shares. Rathbone Brothers Public Limited Com reported 3,043 shares. Prelude Mngmt Ltd Liability Corp stated it has 1,565 shares.

Broderick Brian C, which manages about $279.92M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Roche Hldg Ltd Adr (RHHBY) by 26,452 shares to 41,315 shares, valued at $1.42 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing.

Sphera Funds Management Ltd, which manages about $1.09B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Constellation Pharmceticls I by 30,000 shares to 40,162 shares, valued at $544,000 in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Orchard Therapeutics Plc by 172,214 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 197,786 shares, and cut its stake in Immunomedics Inc (NASDAQ:IMMU).

