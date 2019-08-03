Sphera Funds Management LTD Has Trimmed Stake in Arqule (ARQL) as Share Value Rose; Greenwich Investment Management Upped Its Position in Tpg Specialty Lending (TSLX) as Stock Declined

Greenwich Investment Management Inc increased its stake in Tpg Specialty Lending Inc (TSLX) by 41.28% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Greenwich Investment Management Inc bought 60,251 shares as the company’s stock declined 3.08% . The institutional investor held 206,201 shares of the company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $4.12 million, up from 145,950 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Greenwich Investment Management Inc who had been investing in Tpg Specialty Lending Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $1.34B market cap company. The stock increased 2.37% or $0.47 during the last trading session, reaching $20.28. About 369,807 shares traded or 81.53% up from the average. TPG Specialty Lending, Inc. (NYSE:TSLX) has risen 1.86% since August 3, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 1.86% the S&P500. Some Historical TSLX News: 05/03/2018 Fitch Affirms TPG Specialty Lending at ‘BBB-‘; Outlook Revised to Positive; 02/05/2018 – Wells Fargo Advisors LLC Exits TPG Specialty Lending; 03/05/2018 – TPG SPECIALTY LENDING 1Q ADJ EPS 0.56C, EST. 45.70C; 03/04/2018 – S&P REVISES TPG SPECIALTY LENDING INC. OUTLOOK TO ‘NEGATIVE’ FROM ‘STABLE’; RATING ‘BBB-‘; 03/05/2018 – TPG SPECIALTY LENDING INC TSLX.N – QTRLY NET INCOME PER SHARE$0.56; 03/05/2018 – TPG SPECIALTY LENDING 1Q NAV/SHR $16.27; 20/03/2018 – TPG SPECIALTY LENDING INC – TSLX EXPECTS TO USE NET PROCEEDS OF OFFERING TO PAY DOWN OUTSTANDING DEBT UNDER ITS REVOLVING CREDIT FACILITY; 19/03/2018 – TPG SPECIALTY LENDING, INC. – 40-17G; 04/04/2018 – TPG Specialty Lending, Inc. Schedules Earnings Release and Conference Call to Discuss its First Quarter Ended March 31, 2018; 21/03/2018 – TPG Specialty Lending, Inc. Prices Public Offering of Common Stk

Sphera Funds Management Ltd decreased its stake in Arqule Inc (ARQL) by 29.52% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Sphera Funds Management Ltd sold 600,000 shares as the company’s stock rose 58.90% . The institutional investor held 1.43 million shares of the health care company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $6.86M, down from 2.03M at the end of the previous reported quarter. Sphera Funds Management Ltd who had been investing in Arqule Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $1.20 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 3.50% or $0.36 during the last trading session, reaching $9.94. About 941,644 shares traded. ArQule, Inc. (NASDAQ:ARQL) has risen 99.41% since August 3, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 99.41% the S&P500. Some Historical ARQL News: 07/05/2018 – ArQule Sees 2018 Loss/Shr 18c-Loss 24c; 24/05/2018 – ArQule Strengthens Executive Team with Two Key Appointments; 10/05/2018 – Sphera Funds Buys New 2.6% Position in ArQule; 17/04/2018 – ArQule Eligible to Receive Up to $336M Including Upfront, Regulatory and Comml Milestone Payments; 07/05/2018 – ArQule Expects to End 2018 With $40M-$42M in Cash, Securities; 07/05/2018 – ArQule 1Q Loss $6.53M; 23/04/2018 – DJ ArQule Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (ARQL); 17/04/2018 – ArQule Is Eligible for Up to $326M in Regulatory and Comml Milestones; 17/04/2018 – ARQULE & BASILEA ENTER INTO EXCLUSIVE LICENSE PACT; 17/04/2018 – BASILEA PHARMACEUTICA AG BSLN.S – LICENSES LATE-STAGE ONCOLOGY DRUG CANDIDATE DERAZANTINIB FROM ARQULE

More notable recent TPG Specialty Lending, Inc. (NYSE:TSLX) news were published by: Seekingalpha.com which released: “TPG Specialty Lending: This 7.7%-Yielding Top-Notch BDC Should Be In Your Income Portfolio – Seeking Alpha” on September 20, 2018, also Seekingalpha.com with their article: “TPG Specialty Lending: Q2 Earnings Beat Will Likely Drive Special Dividends For This High-Quality BDC – Seeking Alpha” published on July 26, 2017, Businesswire.com published: “TPG Specialty Lending, Inc. Sends Letter to TICC Capital Corp. Chairman of the Board Highlighting Board’s Self-Serving Actions and Lack of Alignment with Stockholders – Business Wire” on August 02, 2016. More interesting news about TPG Specialty Lending, Inc. (NYSE:TSLX) were released by: Fool.com and their article: “3 Dividend Stocks That Pay You More Than Exxon Does – The Motley Fool” published on January 14, 2019 as well as Seekingalpha.com‘s news article titled: “TPG Specialty Lending 2017 Q4 – Results – Earnings Call Slides – Seeking Alpha” with publication date: February 23, 2018.

More notable recent ArQule, Inc. (NASDAQ:ARQL) news were published by: Seekingalpha.com which released: “ArQule prices stock offering at $9.75 – Seeking Alpha” on June 25, 2019, also Nasdaq.com with their article: “Analysts Estimate ArQule (ARQL) to Report a Decline in Earnings: What to Look Out for – Nasdaq” published on July 31, 2019, Finance.Yahoo.com published: “The Daily Biotech Pulse: FDA Approves Karyopharm’s Blood Cancer Treatment, Grifols’ Immunodeficiency Drug; ESMO, ISTH Conferences In The Spotlight – Yahoo Finance” on July 05, 2019. More interesting news about ArQule, Inc. (NASDAQ:ARQL) were released by: Seekingalpha.com and their article: “All Eyes On Biotech M&A – Seeking Alpha” published on July 13, 2019 as well as Benzinga.com‘s news article titled: “Why Small-Cap Biotech ArQule Is Rallying – Benzinga” with publication date: June 14, 2019.

Sphera Funds Management Ltd, which manages about $1.09B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Astrazeneca Plc (NYSE:AZN) by 185,000 shares to 700,000 shares, valued at $28.30 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Allena Pharmaceuticals Inc by 85,994 shares in the quarter, for a total of 431,193 shares, and has risen its stake in Allot Communications Ltd (NASDAQ:ALLT).