Sphera Funds Management LTD Has Trimmed Its Uniqure Nv (QURE) Position; Waste Management (WM) SI Decreased By 3.49%

Waste Management Inc (NYSE:WM) had a decrease of 3.49% in short interest. WM’s SI was 3.58M shares in September as released by FINRA. Its down 3.49% from 3.71 million shares previously. With 1.68 million avg volume, 2 days are for Waste Management Inc (NYSE:WM)’s short sellers to cover WM’s short positions. The SI to Waste Management Inc’s float is 0.85%. The stock increased 0.03% or $0.03 during the last trading session, reaching $119.35. About 1.15 million shares traded. Waste Management, Inc. (NYSE:WM) has risen 31.65% since September 2, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 31.65% the S&P500. Some Historical WM News: 07/05/2018 – MOODY’S UPGRADES WASTE MANAGEMENT’S SR UNSECURED RATING TO; 24/04/2018 – Global Food Waste Management Infused with Smart Waste Technologies Projected to Near $75 Billion by 2025; 06/04/2018 – Moody’s Updates Its Rating Methodology For Environmental Services And Waste Management Companies; 14/03/2018 – Molok scoops The New Economy’s Most Innovative Waste Management Company award; 20/04/2018 – Waste Management 1Q Rev $3.51B; 11/05/2018 – Cargotec: Hiab bundles its expertise and offering for the Waste Management & Recycling segment – Showcase at IFAT, 14-18 May in Munich, Germany; 14/03/2018 – Molok scoops The New Economy’s Most Innovative Waste Management Company award; 23/03/2018 – BREAKING: Wayne Huizenga, founder of Blockbuster Video, Waste Management, and AutoNation, has died at the age of 80; 09/05/2018 – CORRECTED-TOX FREE SOLUTIONS- UNDER SCHEME OF ARRANGEMENTS CLEANAWAY WASTE MANAGEMENT TO ACQUIRE 100 PCT OF ORDINARY SHARES IN TOXFREE (CORRECTS; 22/03/2018 – TOX FREE SOLUTIONS LTD TOX.AX – REFERS TO SCHEME OF ARRANGEMENT UNDER WHICH CLEANAWAY WASTE MANAGEMENT LTDWILL ACQUIRE ENTIRE STAKE IN TOXFREE

Sphera Funds Management Ltd decreased Uniqure Nv (QURE) stake by 66.78% reported in 2019Q1 SEC filing. Sphera Funds Management Ltd sold 155,500 shares as Uniqure Nv (QURE)’s stock rose 2.71%. The Sphera Funds Management Ltd holds 77,349 shares with $4.61 million value, down from 232,849 last quarter. Uniqure Nv now has $2.06B valuation. The stock decreased 1.08% or $0.59 during the last trading session, reaching $54.25. About 350,157 shares traded. uniQure N.V. (NASDAQ:QURE) has risen 97.14% since September 2, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 97.14% the S&P500. Some Historical QURE News: 09/04/2018 – $QURE flying +15%; 09/04/2018 – $QURE +20%; 14/03/2018 – UniQure Expects Cash and Cash Equivalents Will Be Sufficient to Fund Ops Into Early 2020; 14/03/2018 – UniQure Has $159M of Cash and Cash Equivalents as of Dec 31, 2017; 14/03/2018 – UniQure 2017 Loss/Shr $2.94; 09/04/2018 – UniQure NV Closes Above 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 14/03/2018 uniQure Announces 2017 Financial Results and Recent Company Progress; 29/05/2018 – UniQure Gets Patent Covering Methods of Treating Coagulopathies Using AAV Gene Therapy With Nucleic Acid Encoding Hyperactive Factor IX Padua Variant; 28/03/2018 – uniQure NV Field Trip Scheduled By Chardan for Apr. 4-5; 14/03/2018 – UNIQURE NV – EXPECTS IND SUBMISSION FOR AMT-130 IN HUNTINGTON’S DISEASE IN SECOND HALF OF 2018

Sphera Funds Management Ltd increased Mellanox Technologies Ltd (NASDAQ:MLNX) stake by 21,043 shares to 49,394 valued at $5.85 million in 2019Q1. It also upped Xenon Pharmaceuticals Inc stake by 84,171 shares and now owns 533,655 shares. Allot Communications Ltd (NASDAQ:ALLT) was raised too.

Analysts await uniQure N.V. (NASDAQ:QURE) to report earnings on November, 5. They expect $-0.83 earnings per share, down 40.68% or $0.24 from last year’s $-0.59 per share. After $-0.83 actual earnings per share reported by uniQure N.V. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 0.00% EPS growth.

Among 6 analysts covering uniQure NV (NASDAQ:QURE), 6 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 0 Hold. Therefore 100% are positive. uniQure NV has $100 highest and $76 lowest target. $85.33’s average target is 57.29% above currents $54.25 stock price. uniQure NV had 11 analyst reports since March 4, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. SunTrust initiated uniQure N.V. (NASDAQ:QURE) on Wednesday, June 19 with “Buy” rating. Cantor Fitzgerald maintained the shares of QURE in report on Thursday, March 7 with “Buy” rating. On Monday, March 4 the stock rating was maintained by Chardan Capital Markets with “Buy”. The firm has “Buy” rating given on Friday, March 15 by Wells Fargo.

More notable recent uniQure N.V. (NASDAQ:QURE) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “uniQure (NASDAQ:QURE) Has Debt But No Earnings; Should You Worry? – Yahoo Finance” on August 30, 2019, also Globenewswire.com with their article: “uniQure Announces Leadership Promotions and Executive Transition – GlobeNewswire” published on August 20, 2019, Finance.Yahoo.com published: “Introducing uniQure (NASDAQ:QURE), The Stock That Soared 653% In The Last Three Years – Yahoo Finance” on July 31, 2019. More interesting news about uniQure N.V. (NASDAQ:QURE) were released by: Finance.Yahoo.com and their article: “uniQure N.V. (NASDAQ:QURE) Insiders Have Been Selling – Yahoo Finance” published on May 10, 2019 as well as Finance.Yahoo.com‘s news article titled: “How Much Of uniQure N.V. (NASDAQ:QURE) Do Institutions Own? – Yahoo Finance” with publication date: July 02, 2019.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.09 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.12, from 0.97 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 40 investors sold Waste Management, Inc. shares while 314 reduced holdings. 120 funds opened positions while 267 raised stakes. 299.79 million shares or 2.52% less from 307.53 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Aperio Ltd Liability Co owns 0.17% invested in Waste Management, Inc. (NYSE:WM) for 375,150 shares. Donaldson Capital holds 0.11% in Waste Management, Inc. (NYSE:WM) or 11,798 shares. 878,608 were accumulated by Price T Rowe Incorporated Md. The Alabama-based Regions Financial has invested 0.91% in Waste Management, Inc. (NYSE:WM). King Wealth, New York-based fund reported 3,391 shares. Kbc Gp Nv owns 250,155 shares or 0.21% of their US portfolio. Moreover, Payden & Rygel has 1.46% invested in Waste Management, Inc. (NYSE:WM). Eubel Brady And Suttman Asset Mngmt Inc invested in 0.17% or 5,681 shares. 37,111 are held by Hartford Management. Ameriprise Financial holds 0.17% or 3.58M shares. Howe & Rusling reported 0% stake. Financial Bank Of America De holds 0.08% in Waste Management, Inc. (NYSE:WM) or 5.02 million shares. Vestor Cap Limited Com invested 0.57% of its portfolio in Waste Management, Inc. (NYSE:WM). Cypress Asset Management Tx reported 3,825 shares stake. Canandaigua State Bank And stated it has 0.08% of its portfolio in Waste Management, Inc. (NYSE:WM).

Waste Management, Inc., through its subsidiaries, provides waste management environmental services to residential, commercial, industrial, and municipal clients in North America. The company has market cap of $50.17 billion. It offers collection services, including picking up and transporting waste and recyclable materials from where it was generated to a transfer station, material recovery facility , or disposal site; and owns, develops, and operates landfill gas-to-energy facilities in the United States, as well as owns and operates transfer stations. It has a 29.15 P/E ratio. As of December 31, 2016, the firm owned or operated 95 MRFs; and 243 solid waste landfills and 5 secure hazardous waste landfills, as well as 310 transfer stations.

More notable recent Waste Management, Inc. (NYSE:WM) news were published by: Seekingalpha.com which released: “Waste Management: Q2 Update – Seeking Alpha” on August 18, 2019, also Finance.Yahoo.com with their article: “Is Waste Management a Buy? – Yahoo Finance” published on August 05, 2019, Finance.Yahoo.com published: “3 Reasons Why There’s Money to Be Made in the Garbage Market – Yahoo Finance” on August 19, 2019. More interesting news about Waste Management, Inc. (NYSE:WM) were released by: Seekingalpha.com and their article: “Newborn Portfolio Update: Waste Management Transferred In – Seeking Alpha” published on August 20, 2019 as well as Finance.Yahoo.com‘s news article titled: “Did You Miss Waste Management’s (NYSE:WM) Impressive 163% Share Price Gain? – Yahoo Finance” with publication date: July 08, 2019.

Among 3 analysts covering Waste Management (NYSE:WM), 0 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 3 Hold. Therefore 0 are positive. Waste Management has $12000 highest and $103 lowest target. $112.25’s average target is -5.95% below currents $119.35 stock price. Waste Management had 10 analyst reports since March 6, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. Stifel Nicolaus downgraded the shares of WM in report on Thursday, April 11 to “Hold” rating. The rating was downgraded by UBS to “Neutral” on Thursday, April 4.