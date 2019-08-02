Sphera Funds Management LTD Has Trimmed Its Bluebird Bio (BLUE) Position as Share Price Declined; Hikari Power LTD Lowered Its Novo Nordisk A/S (NVO) Position by $4.72 Million

Sphera Funds Management Ltd decreased its stake in Bluebird Bio Inc (BLUE) by 39.63% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Sphera Funds Management Ltd sold 55,000 shares as the company’s stock declined 6.01% . The institutional investor held 83,796 shares of the health care company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $13.18 million, down from 138,796 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Sphera Funds Management Ltd who had been investing in Bluebird Bio Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $6.74 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 4.66% or $5.97 during the last trading session, reaching $122.18. About 191,701 shares traded. bluebird bio, Inc. (NASDAQ:BLUE) has declined 15.47% since August 2, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 15.47% the S&P500. Some Historical BLUE News: 27/04/2018 – CELYAD SA CYAD.BR – DEMONSTRATED 1ST OBJECTIVE RESPONSE TO ANY CAR-T IN RELAPSED/REFRACTORY AML WITHOUT PRECONDITIONING CHEMOTHERAPY HIGHLIGHTS POTENTIAL OF CYAD-01 AS TREATMENT FOR AML; 21/03/2018 – Helix BioPharma Corp. Signs Collaboration Agreement With ProMab Biotechnologies to Co-Develop CAR-T for Hematological Malignan; 28/03/2018 – Bluebird Bio and Celgene Corp Enter Into Agreement to Co-Develop and Co-Promote Anti-BCMA CAR T Cell Therapy Bb2121 in U.S; 02/05/2018 – STAT Plus: Pharmalittle: Novartis wins added use for its CAR-T drug; former Valeant exec faces a fraud trial; 28/03/2018 – BLUEBIRD BIO INC – BLUEBIRD AND CELGENE WILL SHARE 50% OF U.S. COSTS AND PROFITS; 19/04/2018 – CELLULAR BIOMEDICINE: CHINA FDA ACCEPTS CAR-T IND APPLICATION; 17/04/2018 – Poseida Announces Initial Phase 1 Data for P-BCMA-101 CAR-T Stem Cell Memory Product in Patients with Relapsed/Refractory Multiple Myeloma; 30/05/2018 – Janssen Announces Initiation of Phase 1b/2 Clinical Development Program Evaluating JNJ-68284528 CAR-T Cells for the Treatment of Multiple Myeloma; 29/03/2018 – Neuberger Berman Mid Cap Growth Adds Bluebird Bio; 17/05/2018 – Obsidian Presents Preclinical Data at ASGCT Showing Advancement of Its Regulated lL12 and lL15 Programs to Enable Safer and More Effective CAR-T Therapies

Hikari Power Ltd decreased its stake in Novo Nordisk A/S (NVO) by 26.77% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Hikari Power Ltd sold 90,750 shares as the company’s stock declined 2.46% . The institutional investor held 248,290 shares of the major pharmaceuticals company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $12.99M, down from 339,040 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Hikari Power Ltd who had been investing in Novo Nordisk A/S for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $116.26B market cap company. The stock increased 0.08% or $0.04 during the last trading session, reaching $48.61. About 438,807 shares traded. Novo Nordisk A/S (NYSE:NVO) has declined 5.50% since August 2, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 5.50% the S&P500. Some Historical NVO News: 16/05/2018 – G1 Therapeutics to Present Phase 1b Data on G1T38 in Combination with Faslodex for Treatment of Breast Cancer at 2018 American Society of Clinical Oncology (ASCO) Annual Meeting; 10/04/2018 – NOVARTIS’S AFINITOR GETS FDA OK FOR TSC PARTIAL-ONSET SEIZURES; 11/04/2018 – NOVO NORDISK LAUNCHES REBINYN FOR HEMOPHILIA B IN CANADA; 11/04/2018 – NOVO NORDISK LAUNCHES REBINYN®, A NEW, LONG-ACTING TREATMENT FOR PATIENTS WITH HEMOPHILIA B IN CANADA; 11/04/2018 – NOVO NORDISK ANNOUNCES THE AVAILABILITY OF ZONOVATE® FOR THE TREATMENT OF PATIENTS WITH HEMOPHILIA A IN QUEBEC; 24/04/2018 – REG-Novo Nordisk A/S – Reduction of the share capital; 29/05/2018 – Novo Nordisk’s experimental diabetes pill proved better at lowering blood sugar levels than Eli Lilly and Boehringer Ingelheim’s established Jardiance; 27/03/2018 – Global Human Growth Hormone (hGH) Market Analysis & Outlook 2018-2022 with Profiles of Novartis, Pfizer, Eli Lilly and Co and Novo Nordisk – ResearchAndMarkets.com; 10/04/2018 – Novartis drug Afinitor DISPERZ® receives FDA approval to treat TSC-associated partial-onset seizures; 21/05/2018 – Novo Nordisk says haemophilia drug data support clinical profile

Hikari Power Ltd, which manages about $954.32 million US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Akari Therapeutics Plc by 230,399 shares to 1.43 million shares, valued at $5.12 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Ishares Core High Dividend Etf (HDV) by 5,930 shares in the quarter, for a total of 24,430 shares, and has risen its stake in Deutsche X (ASHR).

Analysts await Novo Nordisk A/S (NYSE:NVO) to report earnings on August, 14. They expect $0.60 earnings per share, down 11.76% or $0.08 from last year’s $0.68 per share. NVO’s profit will be $1.43B for 20.25 P/E if the $0.60 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.66 actual earnings per share reported by Novo Nordisk A/S for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -9.09% negative EPS growth.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.7 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.76, from 0.94 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 17 investors sold BLUE shares while 65 reduced holdings. 54 funds opened positions while 85 raised stakes. 60.27 million shares or 1.60% more from 59.32 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Tru Co Of Vermont stated it has 180 shares or 0% of all its holdings. Bank Of Montreal Can reported 0.01% in bluebird bio, Inc. (NASDAQ:BLUE). Advisory Research holds 2,769 shares. Qvt Lp has invested 0.14% in bluebird bio, Inc. (NASDAQ:BLUE). Tower Research Limited Liability Company (Trc) reported 0% of its portfolio in bluebird bio, Inc. (NASDAQ:BLUE). Ws Mgmt Lllp has invested 0.17% in bluebird bio, Inc. (NASDAQ:BLUE). Maryland-based Proshare Ltd Company has invested 0.02% in bluebird bio, Inc. (NASDAQ:BLUE). Us Bank & Trust De has invested 0% in bluebird bio, Inc. (NASDAQ:BLUE). Private Advisor Gru Ltd Com reported 3,854 shares stake. Public Employees Retirement Of Ohio reported 20,165 shares stake. Morgan Stanley holds 0.01% or 210,198 shares in its portfolio. Rmb Capital Ltd holds 0.06% or 15,005 shares. First Trust Advisors Lp invested in 0.24% or 763,308 shares. Zurcher Kantonalbank (Zurich Cantonalbank) has 3,826 shares. Moreover, State Of Alaska Department Of Revenue has 0.02% invested in bluebird bio, Inc. (NASDAQ:BLUE).

Sphera Funds Management Ltd, which manages about $1.09 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Kornit Digital Ltd by 31,062 shares to 61,404 shares, valued at $1.46 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Xenon Pharmaceuticals Inc by 84,171 shares in the quarter, for a total of 533,655 shares, and has risen its stake in Amicus Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:FOLD).

