Sphera Funds Management LTD Has Lowered Teva Pharmaceutical Inds LTD (TEVA) Stake By $9.76 Million; Stadium Capital Management Lifted By $1.71 Million Its United Insurance Holdings (UIHC) Holding

Stadium Capital Management Llc increased United Insurance Holdings Corp (UIHC) stake by 199.96% reported in 2019Q1 SEC filing. Stadium Capital Management Llc acquired 113,969 shares as United Insurance Holdings Corp (UIHC)’s stock declined 12.18%. The Stadium Capital Management Llc holds 170,965 shares with $2.72 million value, up from 56,996 last quarter. United Insurance Holdings Corp now has $637.42M valuation. The stock increased 0.34% or $0.05 during the last trading session, reaching $14.76. About 21,938 shares traded. United Insurance Holdings Corp. (NASDAQ:UIHC) has declined 29.83% since July 3, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 34.26% the S&P500. Some Historical UIHC News: 31/05/2018 – OMAN UNITED INSURANCE – UPDATES ON IMPACT OF CYCLONE MEKUNU, SAYS THERE ARE NO DAMAGES TO COMPANY’S OWN PROPERTIES; 31/05/2018 – OMAN UNITED INSURANCE SAYS WITH REGARDS TO INSURED’S PROPERTIES, RECEIVING CLAIMS NOTIFICATIONS FROM IN & AROUND SALALAH REGION; 16/03/2018 UNITED INSURANCE HOLDINGS CORP FILES FOR NON-TIMELY 10-K – SEC FILING; 08/05/2018 – UNITED INSURANCE HOLDINGS CORP QTRLY GROSS PREMIUMS EARNED $279 MLN, UP 53.2 PCT; 08/05/2018 – United Insurance 1Q EPS 20c; 10/05/2018 – United Insurance Holdings: Reinsurance Pacts Provide Sufficient Coverage for Approximately a Single 1-in-400 Year Event; 08/05/2018 – United Insurance 1Q Rev $180.1M; 20/04/2018 – United Insurance: Chief Information Officer Andrew Swenson Steps Down; 10/05/2018 – United Insurance Holdings Enters Reinsurance Agreements With Private Reinsurers and Florida State Board of Administratio; 30/04/2018 – New Research: Key Drivers of Growth for Advanced Micro Devices, Alamo Group, United Insurance, Post, BP Prudhoe Bay Royalty Tru

Sphera Funds Management Ltd decreased Teva Pharmaceutical Inds Ltd (TEVA) stake by 92.36% reported in 2019Q1 SEC filing. Sphera Funds Management Ltd sold 650,666 shares as Teva Pharmaceutical Inds Ltd (TEVA)’s stock declined 35.11%. The Sphera Funds Management Ltd holds 53,834 shares with $844,000 value, down from 704,500 last quarter. Teva Pharmaceutical Inds Ltd now has $10.54B valuation. The stock increased 1.80% or $0.17 during the last trading session, reaching $9.6. About 10.12 million shares traded. Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Limited (NYSE:TEVA) has declined 43.87% since July 3, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 48.30% the S&P500. Some Historical TEVA News: 03/05/2018 – TEVA 1Q REV. $5.1B, EST. $4.81B; 07/03/2018 – TEVA PHARMACEUTICAL INDUSTRIES – NOTE OFFERING WAS UPSIZED FROM A PREVIOUSLY ANNOUNCED AMOUNT OF $3.5 BLN; 07/05/2018 – Psagot Adds Apple, Cuts Teva: 13F; 29/03/2018 – AstraZeneca’s Symbicort ( budesonide + formoterol ) Drug Analysis Report 2018 – ResearchAndMarkets.com; 28/03/2018 – Xenon Pharmaceuticals Confirms Closing of Transaction With Teva and Announces Preferred Shr Exchange Agreement With BVF Partners L.P; 17/04/2018 – HIGHMARK SIGNS OUTCOMES-BASED PACT W/ ASTRAZENECA FOR SYMBICORT; 27/04/2018 – TEVA SAYS RESULTS SHOW NO NEW OR UNEXPECTED ADVERSE EVENTS; 28/03/2018 – TEVA WINS RULING TOSSING $235 MILLION GLAXO VERDICT OVER COREG; 17/05/2018 – STAT Plus: McCaskill urges two government agencies to rethink purchases of Teva medicines; 03/05/2018 – TEVA PHARM CEO SCHULTZ: MIGRAINE DRUG LIKELY TO BE APPROVED FOR QUARTERLY DOSAGE

More notable recent United Insurance Holdings Corp. (NASDAQ:UIHC) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “Hereâ€™s What Hedge Funds Think About Nine Energy Service, Inc. (NINE) – Yahoo Finance” on June 30, 2019, also Businesswire.com with their article: “United Insurance Holdings Corp. Announces Renewal of Catastrophe Reinsurance Programs – Business Wire” published on June 04, 2019, Nasdaq.com published: “United Insurance Holdings (UIHC) Q1 Earnings and Revenues Lag Estimates – Nasdaq” on May 07, 2019. More interesting news about United Insurance Holdings Corp. (NASDAQ:UIHC) were released by: Finance.Yahoo.com and their article: “Hedge Funds Have Never Been This Bullish On DXP Enterprises Inc (DXPE) – Yahoo Finance” published on June 27, 2019 as well as Finance.Yahoo.com‘s news article titled: “Hereâ€™s What Hedge Funds Think About United Insurance Holdings Corp. (NDA) (UIHC) – Yahoo Finance” with publication date: May 07, 2019.

Since January 14, 2019, it had 8 insider purchases, and 14 selling transactions for $252,453 activity. Whittemore Kent G had bought 1,000 shares worth $14,560 on Friday, May 10. Another trade for 8,000 shares valued at $130,560 was sold by Peed Daniel. POITEVINT ALEC II also bought $216,285 worth of United Insurance Holdings Corp. (NASDAQ:UIHC) on Friday, February 22. Menon Deepak bought 580 shares worth $9,193. Hogan Michael bought $40,350 worth of stock.

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.35 in Q1 2019. Its down 0.02, from 1.37 in 2018Q4. It fall, as 14 investors sold UIHC shares while 23 reduced holdings. 12 funds opened positions while 38 raised stakes. 15.87 million shares or 4.62% more from 15.17 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Bridgeway Capital Mgmt reported 0.03% stake. Millennium Management Limited Liability Co stated it has 0% of its portfolio in United Insurance Holdings Corp. (NASDAQ:UIHC). State Teachers Retirement holds 0% or 14,720 shares in its portfolio. Invest Of Virginia Ltd Co has invested 0.4% of its portfolio in United Insurance Holdings Corp. (NASDAQ:UIHC). Banc Funds Limited Liability Corp accumulated 122,989 shares. Indexiq Advsrs Ltd Company has 0.01% invested in United Insurance Holdings Corp. (NASDAQ:UIHC) for 18,182 shares. Vanguard Group holds 0% in United Insurance Holdings Corp. (NASDAQ:UIHC) or 1.38 million shares. Great West Life Assurance Can reported 0% of its portfolio in United Insurance Holdings Corp. (NASDAQ:UIHC). Swiss Bank & Trust reported 0% stake. The Michigan-based Ls Investment Advsrs Ltd Liability has invested 0% in United Insurance Holdings Corp. (NASDAQ:UIHC). Charles Schwab Investment Mngmt holds 0% or 120,047 shares. Ubs Asset Management Americas reported 0% in United Insurance Holdings Corp. (NASDAQ:UIHC). The Texas-based Texas Permanent School Fund has invested 0% in United Insurance Holdings Corp. (NASDAQ:UIHC). Public Sector Pension Board holds 18,740 shares. Ashford Mngmt has invested 1.34% in United Insurance Holdings Corp. (NASDAQ:UIHC).

Analysts await Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Limited (NYSE:TEVA) to report earnings on August, 1. They expect $0.55 EPS, down 26.67% or $0.20 from last year’s $0.75 per share. TEVA’s profit will be $603.63M for 4.36 P/E if the $0.55 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.57 actual EPS reported by Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Limited for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -3.51% negative EPS growth.

More notable recent Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Limited (NYSE:TEVA) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “Teva Presents Positive Results Showing Improvement in Disability and Quality of Life from the Phase IIIb FOCUS study of Fremanezumab in Adults with Migraine – Yahoo Finance” on July 02, 2019, also Finance.Yahoo.com with their article: “Why Teva Pharmaceutical Industries, Mesoblast, and New Gold Jumped Today – Yahoo Finance” published on June 25, 2019, Finance.Yahoo.com published: “TEVA PHARMACEUTICAL SHAREHOLDER ALERT BY FORMER LOUISIANA ATTORNEY GENERAL: KAHN SWICK & FOTI, LLC REMINDS INVESTORS WITH LOSSES IN EXCESS OF $100,000 of Lead Plaintiff Deadline in Class Action Lawsuit Against Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Limited – TEVA – Yahoo Finance” on June 26, 2019. More interesting news about Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Limited (NYSE:TEVA) were released by: Finance.Yahoo.com and their article: “Hedge Funds Are Dumping Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Limited (TEVA) – Yahoo Finance” published on June 10, 2019 as well as Finance.Yahoo.com‘s news article titled: “Teva Announces Launch of 1% Sodium Hyaluronate in the United States – Yahoo Finance” with publication date: July 01, 2019.

Sphera Funds Management Ltd increased Amicus Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:FOLD) stake by 40,084 shares to 2.49 million valued at $33.84M in 2019Q1. It also upped Aeglea Biotherapeutics Inc stake by 375,000 shares and now owns 975,000 shares. Palo Alto Networks Inc (NYSE:PANW) was raised too.