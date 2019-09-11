Sphera Funds Management LTD Has Lowered Teva Pharmaceutical Inds LTD (TEVA) Stake by $9.76 Million; As Embraer Adr (ERJ) Market Value Rose, Holder Mondrian Investment Partners LTD Has Lifted Its Holding

Mondrian Investment Partners Ltd increased its stake in Embraer Adr (ERJ) by 6.77% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Mondrian Investment Partners Ltd bought 793,230 shares as the company’s stock rose 2.28% . The institutional investor held 12.51M shares of the aerospace company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $237.90 million, up from 11.72M at the end of the previous reported quarter. Mondrian Investment Partners Ltd who had been investing in Embraer Adr for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $3.26B market cap company. The stock increased 0.82% or $0.15 during the last trading session, reaching $18.48. About 370,462 shares traded. Embraer S.A. (NYSE:ERJ) has declined 1.41% since September 11, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 1.41% the S&P500. Some Historical ERJ News: 17/04/2018 – BRAZIL PLANEMAKER EMBRAER SAYS NELSON SALGADO TO TAKE OVER AS CFO AND HEAD OF INVESTOR RELATIONS; 08/03/2018 – CEO SAYS EMBRAER HOPES TO MOVE FORWARD ON KC-390 DEAL WITH SINGAPORE BY THE END OF THIS YEAR; 08/03/2018 – EMBRAER 4Q EBIT MARGIN 3.9%; 17/04/2018 – SPIRIT COULD ORDER AIRBUS, BOMBARDIER, EMBRAER, BOEING PLANES; 08/03/2018 – BOEING CEO SAYS CONTINUES TO EVALUATE ALL PARTS OF EMBRAER, STUDYING VARIOUS CORPORATE STRUCTURES; 10/04/2018 – Boeing-Embraer Deal Buoyed as Brazil Minister Sees `Marriage’; 11/04/2018 – Zimbabwe government buys Boeing planes, leases them to new airline; 08/03/2018 – EMBRAER FORECASTS $540-650 MLN EBITDA IN 2018 -FILING; 26/04/2018 – Embraer and ANSYS Accelerate Time to Market for Next-Generation Aircraft; 08/03/2018 – BOEING CEO SAYS ENGINE MAKERS ARE AN AREA TO WATCH, BUT NO IMMEDIATE CONCERN; GE GE.N DOING WELL ON 737 MAX, 777X

Sphera Funds Management Ltd decreased its stake in Teva Pharmaceutical Inds Ltd (TEVA) by 92.36% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Sphera Funds Management Ltd sold 650,666 shares as the company’s stock declined 47.93% . The institutional investor held 53,834 shares of the major pharmaceuticals company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $844,000, down from 704,500 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Sphera Funds Management Ltd who had been investing in Teva Pharmaceutical Inds Ltd for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $7.94 billion market cap company. The stock increased 1.97% or $0.16 during the last trading session, reaching $8.29. About 28.46M shares traded or 35.89% up from the average. Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Limited (NYSE:TEVA) has declined 66.58% since September 11, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 66.58% the S&P500. Some Historical TEVA News: 05/04/2018 – INDIVIOR FILES PATENT SUITS VS ALVOGEN, TEVA; 19/04/2018 – Teva and the Procter & Gamble Company Have Agreed to Terminate the PGT Healthcare Partnership; 03/05/2018 – TEVA HAS NO PLANS TO ISSUE NEW EQUITY TO REDUCE DEBT: CEO; 16/05/2018 – NEUROSEARCH A/S: NEUROSEARCH, TEVA PHARMACEUTICAL INTL ENTER; 16/03/2018 – Teva’s Copaxone Sales Fall; Multiple Sclerosis Market Down 1%; 03/05/2018 – TEVA’S COPAXONE PRICES HURT TO MAINTAIN MARKET SHARE: CEO; 15/03/2018 – CORCEPT THERAPEUTICS INC – FILED A LAWSUIT AGAINST TEVA FOR “INFRINGEMENT OF CORCEPT PATENTS” COVERING USE OF KORLYM(MIFEPRISTONE) 300 MG TABLETS; 15/05/2018 – Eli Lilly touts some mixed PhIII results for cluster headaches as Amgen, Novartis prep a market-busting move in migraine $LLY $AMGN $NVS $TEVA; 15/04/2018 – TEVA: HISTADRUT WARNS CO. AGAINST CLOSURE OF ASHDOD FACTORY; 26/03/2018 – VANDA PHARMACEUTICALS – ON MARCH 23, GOT PARAGRAPH IV CERTIFICATION NOTICE LETTER REGARDING ANDA BY TEVA FOR GENERIC VERSION OF 20MG HETLIOZ CAPSULE

Mondrian Investment Partners Ltd, which manages about $70.36 billion and $3.17B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Ishs Msci Em (EEM) by 13,706 shares to 13,363 shares, valued at $574,000 in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Itauunibanadr P (NYSE:ITUB) by 725,349 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 19.46M shares, and cut its stake in Honda Motor Adr (NYSE:HMC).

