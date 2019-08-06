Sphera Funds Management LTD Has Lowered Its Bluebird Bio (BLUE) Stake by $8.64 Million; Share Value Declined; Broderick Brian C Holding in Oracle (ORCL) Lowered by $551,200

Sphera Funds Management Ltd decreased its stake in Bluebird Bio Inc (BLUE) by 39.63% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Sphera Funds Management Ltd sold 55,000 shares as the company’s stock declined 6.01% . The institutional investor held 83,796 shares of the health care company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $13.18 million, down from 138,796 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Sphera Funds Management Ltd who had been investing in Bluebird Bio Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $6.67 billion market cap company. The stock increased 2.98% or $3.49 during the last trading session, reaching $120.61. About 371,266 shares traded. bluebird bio, Inc. (NASDAQ:BLUE) has declined 15.47% since August 6, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 15.47% the S&P500. Some Historical BLUE News: 28/03/2018 – BLUE, CELG MAY GET UP TO $70M MILESTONE FOR FIRST INDICATION; 28/03/2018 – BLUEBIRD BIO INC – BLUEBIRD TO RECEIVE MILESTONES AND ROYALTIES ON EX-U.S. SALES; 23/05/2018 – Cesca Therapeutics’ Chief Technology Officer, Phil Coelho, Provides Deep Dive into the CAR-T Manufacturing Process in Cell &; 30/05/2018 – Legend Announces FDA clearance of IND application on CAR-T immuno-cell therapy for the Treatment of Multiple Myeloma; 28/03/2018 – BLUEBIRD BIO-CELGENE TO CO-DEVELOP BB2121 IN UNITED STATES; 03/05/2018 – Key Biologics Accelerates CAR-T Research with New Leukaphereses Offerings; 11/05/2018 – Bluebird Bio Closes Above 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 17/04/2018 – Poseida Announces Initial Phase 1 Data for P-BCMA-101 CAR-T Stem Cell Memory Product in Patients with Relapsed/Refractory Multi; 23/05/2018 – Cesca Therapeutics’ Chief Technology Officer, Phil Coelho, Provides Deep Dive into the CAR-T Manufacturing Process in Cell & Gene Therapy; 01/05/2018 – Kymriah® (tisagenlecleucel), first-in-class CAR-T therapy from Novartis, receives second FDA approval to treat appropriate r/r

Broderick Brian C decreased its stake in Oracle (ORCL) by 35.45% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Broderick Brian C sold 10,400 shares as the company’s stock rose 2.59% . The institutional investor held 18,935 shares of the prepackaged software company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $1.02 million, down from 29,335 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Broderick Brian C who had been investing in Oracle for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $179.57B market cap company. The stock increased 0.13% or $0.07 during the last trading session, reaching $53.83. About 8.36 million shares traded. Oracle Corporation (NYSE:ORCL) has risen 17.96% since August 6, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 17.96% the S&P500. Some Historical ORCL News: 10/04/2018 – KILL Tipalti Announces Multi-Entity and PO Matching Integration with NetSuite; 11/05/2018 – Oracle Presenting at Conference May 15; 27/03/2018 – Oracle Has Sought Billions in Damages; 19/03/2018 – After-hours buzz: BB, ORCL & OPNT; 11/04/2018 – Mintigo Teams With Oracle to Enable Sales with AI Powered Prospecting Applications; 13/04/2018 – ORACLE IS SAID TO LEAD ANTI-AMAZON LOBBY ON PENTAGON CLOUD BID; 28/03/2018 – MioTech Cofounders Named in Forbes 30 under 30 Asia List 2018; 13/03/2018 – NETGEAR Joins Swrve Series D Funding Round After Successful Deployment of Swrve’s Customer Interaction Platform; 27/03/2018 – Oracle Wins Appeals Court Ruling Against Google in Long-Running Copyright Case; 14/03/2018 – Baton Systems Payments Solution Now Available in Oracle’s Open Banking Platform and Oracle Cloud Marketplace

Investors sentiment increased to 1.7 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.76, from 0.94 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 17 investors sold BLUE shares while 65 reduced holdings. 54 funds opened positions while 85 raised stakes. 60.27 million shares or 1.60% more from 59.32 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Marshall Wace Llp stated it has 0.06% in bluebird bio, Inc. (NASDAQ:BLUE). Mitsubishi Ufj Tru Corporation has 0.09% invested in bluebird bio, Inc. (NASDAQ:BLUE) for 149,860 shares. Bessemer, a New Jersey-based fund reported 30 shares. Rhumbline Advisers invested 0.02% in bluebird bio, Inc. (NASDAQ:BLUE). Panagora Asset Mngmt accumulated 0% or 2,227 shares. Great West Life Assurance Company Can invested in 7,579 shares or 0% of the stock. Brighton Jones Lc holds 0.46% or 24,335 shares. Rhenman & Prtn Asset Management owns 55,000 shares. Rocky Mountain Advisers Ltd Liability invested in 0.01% or 18 shares. Fil Limited has 17,382 shares. L And S accumulated 7,688 shares or 0.16% of the stock. First Personal Financial Serv reported 46 shares. State Of Alaska Department Of Revenue owns 0.02% invested in bluebird bio, Inc. (NASDAQ:BLUE) for 6,174 shares. Macquarie Gp Limited invested in 0% or 455 shares. Essex Company Limited Liability Corp stated it has 4,368 shares.

Sphera Funds Management Ltd, which manages about $1.09 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Spdr Series Trust (Put) (XBI) by 635,000 shares to 3.34M shares, valued at $301.95 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Bristol Myers Squibb Co (NYSE:BMY) by 249,900 shares in the quarter, for a total of 879,900 shares, and has risen its stake in Aeglea Biotherapeutics Inc.

Broderick Brian C, which manages about $279.92M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Welltower by 6,000 shares to 16,000 shares, valued at $1.24M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Chevron (NYSE:CVX) by 14,673 shares in the quarter, for a total of 31,136 shares, and has risen its stake in Robeco Boston Partners Long Sh (BPIRX).

Investors sentiment increased to 0.68 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.04, from 0.64 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 66 investors sold ORCL shares while 606 reduced holdings. 138 funds opened positions while 316 raised stakes. 1.75 billion shares or 6.81% less from 1.87 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. The Georgia-based Homrich & Berg has invested 0.02% in Oracle Corporation (NYSE:ORCL). Becker Management holds 0.02% or 8,174 shares. State Of Alaska Department Of Revenue accumulated 302,168 shares. Kentucky-based Parthenon Limited Company has invested 0.05% in Oracle Corporation (NYSE:ORCL). The Colorado-based Cetera Advsr Limited Liability Company has invested 0.08% in Oracle Corporation (NYSE:ORCL). Wms Limited Company holds 0.22% or 16,745 shares in its portfolio. Peapack Gladstone Financial holds 271,061 shares or 0.66% of its portfolio. Arga Mngmt Ltd Partnership accumulated 31,125 shares. Covington Inv Advsr reported 105,067 shares. Caisse De Depot Et Placement Du Quebec accumulated 1.41% or 10.35 million shares. 691,854 were accumulated by Saturna Capital Corp. The Ontario – Canada-based Bancshares Of Montreal Can has invested 0.09% in Oracle Corporation (NYSE:ORCL). Commonwealth Bancshares Of owns 426,590 shares. Quebec – Canada-based Jarislowsky Fraser Limited has invested 0.98% in Oracle Corporation (NYSE:ORCL). Middleton & Ma invested in 7,883 shares.

