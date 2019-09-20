Sphera Funds Management LTD Has Lifted Merck & Co (MRK) Position; Pictet North America Advisors Sa Has Decreased Its Stake in Astrazeneca Plc (AZN) by $2.06 Million as Share Value Rose

Pictet North America Advisors Sa decreased its stake in Astrazeneca Plc (AZN) by 10.57% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Pictet North America Advisors Sa sold 25,467 shares as the company’s stock rose 16.22% . The institutional investor held 215,507 shares of the major pharmaceuticals company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $17.66M, down from 240,974 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Pictet North America Advisors Sa who had been investing in Astrazeneca Plc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $121.09 billion market cap company. The stock increased 1.15% or $0.51 during the last trading session, reaching $45.12. About 4.00M shares traded or 25.56% up from the average. AstraZeneca PLC (NYSE:AZN) has risen 12.78% since September 20, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 12.78% the S&P500. Some Historical AZN News: 13/04/2018 – ASTRAZENECA: 1ST-LINE TAGRISSO SHOWS POST PROGRESSION BENEFIT; 13/03/2018 – AVILLION SAYS SIGNED CO-DEVELOPMENT AGREEMENT WITH PEARL THERAPEUTICS INC. (PART OF ASTRAZENECA) TO CONDUCT CLINICAL DEVELOPMENT OF PT027 IN ASTHMA; 23/03/2018 – EU MEDICINES AGENCY RECOMMENDS APPROVAL OF CLOVIS ONCOLOGY CLVS.O OVARIAN CANCER DRUG RUBRACA; 21/05/2018 – lnovio Opens Phase 2 Trial for VGX-3100 in Third lndication To Treat HPV — The No. 1 Sexually Transmitted Disease; 04/04/2018 – ELI LILLY AND CO – AN ONGOING PHASE 3 TRIAL IN ADVANCED UROTHELIAL CARCINOMA HAS MET ITS PRIMARY ENDPOINT OF PFS, AND OS DATA EXPECTED IN H1 2018; 16/05/2018 – UK lawmakers call for post-Brexit pharmaceutical deal with EU; 16/05/2018 – TURNSTONE BIOLOGICS – ENTERED INTO A CLINICAL SUPPLY AGREEMENT WITH F. HOFFMANN-LA ROCHE LTD UNDER WHICH ROCHE WILL PROVIDE ATEZOLIZUMAB (TECENTRIQ); 24/05/2018 – ABBVIE – STUDY MET PRIMARY ENDPOINT FOR CLINICALLY, STATISTICALLY SIGNIFICANT DIFFERENCE IN PFS FOR PATIENTS TREATED WITH IMBRUVICA PLUS OBINUTUZUMAB; 24/05/2018 – Seroquel/Seroquel XR (AstraZeneca, Kyowa Pharmaceutical) Drug Overview 2018 – ResearchAndMarkets.com; 23/03/2018 – REG-INNATE PHARMA : EXPANSION OF MCRC COHORT IN PHASE l TRIAL EVALUATING MONALIZUMAB WITH IMFINZI

Sphera Funds Management Ltd increased its stake in Merck & Co Inc (MRK) by 19.89% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Sphera Funds Management Ltd bought 75,000 shares as the company’s stock rose 5.42% . The institutional investor held 452,000 shares of the health care company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $37.90M, up from 377,000 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Sphera Funds Management Ltd who had been investing in Merck & Co Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $222.26 billion market cap company. The stock increased 2.21% or $1.85 during the last trading session, reaching $85.82. About 10.29M shares traded or 6.13% up from the average. Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK) has risen 28.05% since September 20, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 28.05% the S&P500. Some Historical MRK News: 17/04/2018 – MERCK – SECOND PHASE 3 STUDY TO EVALUATE PCV-15 FOLLOWED BY PNEUMOCOCCAL VACCINE POLYVALENT GIVEN 8 WEEKS LATER IN ADULTS INFECTED WITH HIV; 23/05/2018 – Ebola patients slip out of Congo hospital as medics try to curb outbreak; 25/05/2018 – Oncolytics Biotech Collaborates With USC Using Pelareorep in Combination With Keytruda, Velcade and Dexamethasone to Treat Multiple Myeloma; 17/04/2018 – MERCK & CO INC MRK.N : CREDIT SUISSE RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $69 FROM $65; 29/03/2018 – Singulair (montelukast; Merck & Co/Kyorin) Drug Analysis 2018 – ResearchAndMarkets.com; 27/03/2018 – Merck: Designation Is For Non-Small Cell Lung Cancer; 16/04/2018 – ASTRAZENECA PLC AZN.L – RESULTS AT AACR INCLUDE UPDATED FINDINGS FROM SECONDARY ENDPOINT OF OVERALL SURVIVAL; 17/05/2018 – U.N. staff on way to Congo to get experimental Ebola vaccine; 08/05/2018 – Merck & Co.: July Hearing Scheduled in Brand Dispute With Germany’s Merck KGaA; 17/05/2018 – Interesting night — The top winners and losers on ASCO abstract night: Loxo, Blueprint, Jounce, Merck KGaA and more $JNCE $LOXO $BPMC $NVS etc

Analysts await AstraZeneca PLC (NYSE:AZN) to report earnings on November, 14. They expect $0.47 earnings per share, down 33.80% or $0.24 from last year’s $0.71 per share. AZN’s profit will be $1.26 billion for 24.00 P/E if the $0.47 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.73 actual earnings per share reported by AstraZeneca PLC for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -35.62% negative EPS growth.

More notable recent AstraZeneca PLC (NYSE:AZN) news were published by: Streetinsider.com which released: “AstraZeneca (AZN) Phase III Imfinzi Trial Shows Significant Survival Benefit in SCLC – StreetInsider.com” on September 09, 2019, also Streetinsider.com with their article: “AstraZeneca (AZN) Granted FDA Fast Track for Farxiga in Heart Failure – StreetInsider.com” published on September 16, 2019, Prnewswire.com published: “Theragnostics Signs Agreement with AstraZeneca – PRNewswire” on September 05, 2019. More interesting news about AstraZeneca PLC (NYSE:AZN) were released by: Streetinsider.com and their article: “AstraZeneca (AZN) Phase III TULIP 2 Trial for Anifrolumab Met Primary Endpoint in Treatment of SLE – StreetInsider.com” published on August 29, 2019 as well as Streetinsider.com‘s news article titled: “Ironwood Pharma (IRWD), AstraZeneca (AZN) Collaborate in China on LINZESS – StreetInsider.com” with publication date: September 18, 2019.

Pictet North America Advisors Sa, which manages about $2.65 billion and $687.92 million US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Fastenal Co (NASDAQ:FAST) by 73,143 shares to 150,264 shares, valued at $4.90M in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Citigroup Inc (NYSE:C) by 7,395 shares in the quarter, for a total of 35,751 shares, and has risen its stake in Spdr Index Shs Fds (FEZ).

Sphera Funds Management Ltd, which manages about $731.00M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Krystal Biotech Inc by 64,000 shares to 117,625 shares, valued at $4.74M in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Mellanox Technologies Ltd (NASDAQ:MLNX) by 15,283 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 23,217 shares, and cut its stake in Palo Alto Networks Inc (NYSE:PANW).

More important recent Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK) news were published by: Seekingalpha.com which released: “FDA OKs expanded use for Merck HIV meds – Seeking Alpha” on September 20, 2019, also Finance.Yahoo.com published article titled: “Can Merck & Co., Inc.’s (NYSE:MRK) ROE Continue To Surpass The Industry Average? – Yahoo Finance”, Finance.Yahoo.com published: “Income Investors Should Know That Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK) Goes Ex-Dividend Soon – Yahoo Finance” on September 09, 2019. More interesting news about Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK) was released by: Streetinsider.com and their article: “Merck (MRK) Announces FDA Accepts its BLA and Grants Priority Review for V920 Vaccine for Ebola Zaire Virus – StreetInsider.com” with publication date: September 17, 2019.

