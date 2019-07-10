Sphera Funds Management LTD Has Lifted Its Position in Verint Sys (VRNT) as Market Valuation Rose; Meridian Management Co Holds Stake in Facebook (FB)

Meridian Management Co increased its stake in Facebook Inc (FB) by 11.62% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Meridian Management Co bought 1,832 shares as the company’s stock rose 13.53% with the market. The institutional investor held 17,601 shares of the technology company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $2.93 million, up from 15,769 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Meridian Management Co who had been investing in Facebook Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $570.61B market cap company. The stock increased 1.08% or $2.16 during the last trading session, reaching $201.37. About 15.84 million shares traded. Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB) has declined 0.20% since July 10, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 4.63% the S&P500. Some Historical FB News: 27/03/2018 – BRITISH PARLIAMENTARY COMMITTEE CHAIR SAYS URGES ZUCKERBERG TO THINK AGAIN ON APPEARANCE BEFORE LAWMAKERS; 21/05/2018 – EU parliament to broadcast Zuckerberg hearing; 24/05/2018 – New Releases of Savvius Omnipliance, Omnipeek, and Spotlight Now Shipping; 06/04/2018 – Facebook will require more authentication for people buying political ads; 15/05/2018 – Facebook officials have now responded that Zuckerberg has no plans to do so; 27/03/2018 – CNBC Wires: FACEBOOK CEO PLANS TO TESTIFY BEFORE U.S. CONGRESS ON DATA PRIVACY ISSUES; 24/05/2018 – EU parliament gets Facebook answers after Zuckerberg meeting; 23/04/2018 – Facebook Sued in Class Action That Alleges Users’ Personal Information Was Misused In An Attempt To Influence The 2016 Presid; 19/03/2018 – EU’s Jourova to Seek Further Clarification From Facebook on Previously Scheduled U.S. Trip This Week; 18/03/2018 – Users are getting the message that information they post on Facebook can be used in ways they did not intend, and usage is starting to decline

Sphera Funds Management Ltd increased its stake in Verint Sys Inc (VRNT) by 77.01% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Sphera Funds Management Ltd bought 114,826 shares as the company’s stock rose 19.35% with the market. The institutional investor held 263,926 shares of the edp services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $15.80M, up from 149,100 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Sphera Funds Management Ltd who had been investing in Verint Sys Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $3.59B market cap company. The stock increased 0.46% or $0.25 during the last trading session, reaching $54.5. About 158,385 shares traded. Verint Systems Inc. (NASDAQ:VRNT) has risen 44.90% since July 10, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 40.47% the S&P500. Some Historical VRNT News: 28/03/2018 – Verint 4Q EPS 26c; 28/03/2018 – VERINT 4Q ADJ REV $322.7M, EST. $314.3M; 28/03/2018 – VERINT SYSTEMS INC QTRLY ADJ SHR $1.05; 02/04/2018 – VERINT ADDS NEW INTELLIGENCE CAPABILITIES TO HELP ORGANIZATIONS; 31/05/2018 – Verint Presents Banco Votorantim and a Leading Telecommunications Company with “Customer Engagement Excellence Awards”; 17/05/2018 – Verint Names AARP “Customer Engagement Excellence Overall Winner” from Its Engage 2018 Global Customer Conference; 08/03/2018 – Verint Closes Above 200-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 28/03/2018 – VERINT 4Q ADJ EPS $1.05, EST. $1; 28/03/2018 – VERINT SYSTEMS INC QTRLY SHR $0.26; 15/03/2018 – Verint Launches New Intelligent Customer Self-Service Capabilities

Since January 15, 2019, it had 0 insider buys, and 7 insider sales for $13.54 million activity. 9,000 Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB) shares with value of $1.35M were sold by Stretch Colin. Another trade for 5,300 shares valued at $795,000 was sold by Cox Christopher K. The insider Wehner David M. sold $788,374.

Meridian Management Co, which manages about $439.37M and $202.05 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Ishares Tr (IWF) by 3,012 shares to 11,636 shares, valued at $1.76M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Vanguard Intl Equity Index (VWO) by 9,274 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 40,471 shares, and cut its stake in Vanguard Tax Managed Intl (VEA).

Investors sentiment increased to 1.15 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.44, from 0.71 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 70 investors sold FB shares while 592 reduced holdings. 174 funds opened positions while 590 raised stakes. 1.69 billion shares or 2.26% less from 1.73 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Tokio Marine Asset Management Com Limited, a Japan-based fund reported 94,257 shares. The Massachusetts-based Altimeter Cap Ltd Partnership has invested 20.28% in Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB). Chesapeake Asset Mgmt holds 1.46% or 5,141 shares in its portfolio. 2,402 were accumulated by Oakworth Capital. Lombard Odier Asset (Switzerland) Sa accumulated 8,600 shares. Clenar Muke Llc invested 8.33% of its portfolio in Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB). Twin Tree Lp accumulated 0.01% or 12,605 shares. Summit Fin Wealth Advsr Limited Company has invested 0.1% in Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB). The South Carolina-based South State Corporation has invested 0.03% in Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB). Jones Lllp has 69,349 shares for 0.03% of their portfolio. Clearbridge Investments Ltd Company reported 8.78 million shares stake. Harvard Mngmt invested in 306,399 shares or 12.96% of the stock. Matthew 25 Mgmt Corp has 5.78% invested in Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB). Raging Cap Ltd Liability Com reported 3.4% stake. Asset reported 45,532 shares stake.

Sphera Funds Management Ltd, which manages about $1.09B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Merck & Co Inc (NYSE:MRK) by 95,000 shares to 377,000 shares, valued at $31.36M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Uniqure Nv (Call) (NASDAQ:QURE) by 32,849 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 200,000 shares, and cut its stake in Arqule Inc (NASDAQ:ARQL).