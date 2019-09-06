Sphera Funds Management LTD Has Lifted Alexion Pharmaceuticals (ALXN) Stake; United Parcel Service (UPS) Has 1.27 Sentiment

Sphera Funds Management Ltd increased Alexion Pharmaceuticals Inc (ALXN) stake by 47.11% reported in 2019Q1 SEC filing. Sphera Funds Management Ltd acquired 79,200 shares as Alexion Pharmaceuticals Inc (ALXN)’s stock declined 15.54%. The Sphera Funds Management Ltd holds 247,300 shares with $33.43 million value, up from 168,100 last quarter. Alexion Pharmaceuticals Inc now has $23.22 billion valuation. The stock increased 3.28% or $3.29 during the last trading session, reaching $103.57. About 969,345 shares traded. Alexion Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALXN) has declined 13.85% since September 6, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 13.85% the S&P500. Some Historical ALXN News: 15/03/2018 – Alexion’s rare blood disorder drug succeeds in late-stage study; 11/04/2018 – Alexion To Acquire Wilson Therapeutics; 11/04/2018 – And now for the top 3 of the day — #1 Alexion takes its first step rebuilding the pipeline, adding a rare disease drug in $855M cash buyout $ALXN; 20/04/2018 – ALEXION: NO COMPULSORY LICENSE OF SOLIRIS REQUESTED IN BRAZIL; 26/04/2018 – AbbVie Rises on Hepatitis C Beat, Alexion on Study: Health Wrap; 15/05/2018 – Perceptive Adds Alexion, Exits Zimmer Biomet: 13F; 11/04/2018 – Alexion Intends to Finance the Acquisition of Wilson Through Cash on Hand; 15/03/2018 – ALEXION PHARMACEUTICALS – ALXN1210 ALSO ACHIEVED NON-INFERIORITY TO SOLIRIS ON CO-PRIMARY ENDPOINTS OF LACTATE DEHYDROGENASE NORMALIZATION; 15/05/2018 – Alexion Presenting at Bank of America Conference Tomorrow; 25/05/2018 – WILSON THERAPEUTICS AB WTX.ST – ACCEPTANCE PERIOD FOR ALEXION’S OFFER HAS BEEN EXTENDED UP TO AND INCLUDING 8 JUNE 2018, 3:00 P.M. CET

United Parcel Service Inc (UPS) investors sentiment increased to 1.27 in Q1 2019. It’s up 0.36, from 0.91 in 2018Q4. The ratio improved, as 527 funds started new or increased holdings, while 416 cut down and sold holdings in United Parcel Service Inc. The funds in our database now have: 465.49 million shares, down from 465.85 million shares in 2018Q4. Also, the number of funds holding United Parcel Service Inc in top ten holdings increased from 22 to 26 for an increase of 4. Sold All: 43 Reduced: 373 Increased: 399 New Position: 128.

Sphera Funds Management Ltd decreased Axovant Sciences Ltd stake by 3.09M shares to 5.11 million valued at $6.79 million in 2019Q1. It also reduced Cytomx Therapeutics Inc stake by 90,000 shares and now owns 183,151 shares. Merck & Co Inc (NYSE:MRK) was reduced too.

Among 3 analysts covering Alexion Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ALXN), 3 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 0 Hold. Therefore 100% are positive. Alexion Pharmaceuticals has $180 highest and $161 lowest target. $167.50’s average target is 61.73% above currents $103.57 stock price. Alexion Pharmaceuticals had 12 analyst reports since March 7, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. Raymond James maintained the shares of ALXN in report on Wednesday, April 10 with “Outperform” rating. The company was maintained on Tuesday, March 19 by Barclays Capital. The company was maintained on Wednesday, March 13 by Cowen & Co.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.4 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.29, from 1.11 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 49 investors sold ALXN shares while 137 reduced holdings. 67 funds opened positions while 193 raised stakes. 207.90 million shares or 0.54% more from 206.79 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Hilton Capital Management has invested 0% in Alexion Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALXN). Centre Asset Mgmt Ltd has invested 1.24% in Alexion Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALXN). Bb&T Securities Ltd Liability Corp has 0.01% invested in Alexion Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALXN). Westpac Bk Corporation owns 15,978 shares. Marshall Wace Llp has invested 0.08% of its portfolio in Alexion Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALXN). Moody Savings Bank Tru Division reported 30,826 shares stake. State Board Of Administration Of Florida Retirement System invested in 303,864 shares. D E Shaw Com reported 162,459 shares stake. Zwj Inv Counsel Inc owns 56,800 shares for 0.63% of their portfolio. 1,972 were accumulated by Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt. Parametric Port Assoc Limited Liability Corp invested in 353,329 shares. Richard Bernstein Advsr Lc holds 13,199 shares or 0.06% of its portfolio. 87 were accumulated by Gemmer Asset Management Ltd Com. 18,111 were accumulated by Brown Advisory. Rampart Management Llc reported 2,724 shares.

Analysts await United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS) to report earnings on October, 23. They expect $2.05 earnings per share, up 12.64% or $0.23 from last year’s $1.82 per share. UPS’s profit will be $1.76B for 14.70 P/E if the $2.05 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.96 actual earnings per share reported by United Parcel Service, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 4.59% EPS growth.

Manchester Capital Management Llc holds 32.72% of its portfolio in United Parcel Service, Inc. for 2.29 million shares. Lyons Wealth Management Llc. owns 75,631 shares or 23.75% of their US portfolio. Moreover, S. R. Schill & Associates has 22.27% invested in the company for 330,493 shares. The Florida-based Finemark National Bank & Trust has invested 18.39% in the stock. Capital Wealth Planning Llc, a Florida-based fund reported 91,479 shares.