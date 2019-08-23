Sphera Funds Management LTD Has Increased Gilead Sciences (GILD) Stake; Regal Investment Advisors Has Lifted Stake in American Elec Pwr Co (AEP) by $561,329 as Share Value Rose

Sphera Funds Management Ltd increased its stake in Gilead Sciences Inc (GILD) by 37.14% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Sphera Funds Management Ltd bought 130,000 shares as the company’s stock rose 1.00% . The institutional investor held 480,000 shares of the health care company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $31.21 million, up from 350,000 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Sphera Funds Management Ltd who had been investing in Gilead Sciences Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $81.33B market cap company. The stock increased 0.14% or $0.09 during the last trading session, reaching $64.22. About 3.86M shares traded. Gilead Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:GILD) has declined 14.15% since August 23, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 14.15% the S&P500. Some Historical GILD News: 01/05/2018 – Gilead Sciences 1Q EPS $1.17; 26/04/2018 – AbbVie’s beat fueled by demand for Humira, Hep C drugs; 05/04/2018 – U.S. Medicare sets outpatient rate for Yescarta reimbursement; 30/05/2018 – GALAPAGOS NV – IN TRIAL ONE OTHER PATIENT RECEIVING FILGOTINIB DEVELOPED HERPES ZOSTER; 01/05/2018 – GILEAD:HCV PRICE NOW STABLE; EXPECTS MARKET SHARE STABLE MID-YR; 17/05/2018 – FDA names drugmakers likely blocking access to branded drug samples; 27/04/2018 – European CHMP Adopts Positive Opinion for Gilead’s Biktarvy® (Bictegravir, Emtricitabine, Tenofovir Alafenamide); 29/03/2018 – GILEAD SCIENCES INC GILD.O : BARCLAYS REINSTATE RATING TO MARKET WEIGHT; 09/03/2018 – Gilead TAF Sales Rise 5%, HIV Combo Pills Gain 5%; 17/04/2018 – GE rides gene therapy wave with ready-made viral drug factories

Regal Investment Advisors Llc increased its stake in American Elec Pwr Co Inc (AEP) by 10.75% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Regal Investment Advisors Llc bought 6,763 shares as the company’s stock rose 3.37% . The institutional investor held 69,683 shares of the public utilities company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $5.84 million, up from 62,920 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Regal Investment Advisors Llc who had been investing in American Elec Pwr Co Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $44.92B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.42% or $0.38 during the last trading session, reaching $90.97. About 1.60 million shares traded. American Electric Power Company, Inc. (NYSE:AEP) has risen 24.73% since August 23, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 24.73% the S&P500. Some Historical AEP News: 19/04/2018 – DJ American Electric Power Company In, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (AEP); 19/04/2018 – AMERICAN ELECTRIC POWER COMPANY – SETTLEMENT AGREEMENT INCLUDES ENTITIES IN INDIANA, KENTUCKY, MICHIGAN, OHIO, VIRGINIA AND WEST VIRGINIA; 26/03/2018 – AEP Names McManus Senior Vice President, Environmental Services; 04/05/2018 – American Electric Power McCellon-Allen Retires as SWEPCO Pres and COO; 02/04/2018 – American Electric Power Seeks Bids for Coal; 26/04/2018 – American Electric Power 1Q EPS 92c; 16/04/2018 – SWEPCO Announces Louisiana Settlement Supporting Wind Catcher Energy Connection; 19/04/2018 – AMERICAN ELECTRIC POWER COMPANY INC – AEP FILED UPDATED TRANSMISSION FORMULA RATES THAT INCORPORATE BENEFITS OF TAX REFORM FOR TRANSMISSION CUSTOMERS; 19/04/2018 – AEP Reaches Settlement on Transmission Return on Equity for Eastern Companies; lncorporates Benefits of Tax Reform Into Transmission Rates; 24/04/2018 – AMERICAN ELECTRIC POWER SAYS PSO, OKLAHOMA INDUSTRIAL ENERGY CONSUMERS, WALMART REACHED SETTLEMENT AGREEMENT ON PSO’S PROPOSED WIND CATCHER AGREEMENT

Sphera Funds Management Ltd, which manages about $1.09B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Minerva Neurosciences Inc (NASDAQ:NERV) by 140,000 shares to 642,018 shares, valued at $5.05 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Proqr Thrapeutics N V (NASDAQ:PRQR) by 150,000 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 190,000 shares, and cut its stake in Merck & Co Inc (NYSE:MRK).

Investors sentiment increased to 1.02 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.42, from 0.6 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 64 investors sold GILD shares while 421 reduced holdings. 115 funds opened positions while 381 raised stakes. 961.76 million shares or 3.38% less from 995.36 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Pillar Pacific Cap Mngmt Limited Liability invested in 99,994 shares. Factory Mutual Insurance Company owns 930,500 shares. Permanens Cap Lp accumulated 0% or 46 shares. First Bancorp reported 15,185 shares stake. Valley Advisers stated it has 1,416 shares. Healthcor Mgmt Lp has invested 1.64% in Gilead Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:GILD). Manchester Lc invested in 22,057 shares. Mirae Asset Global Invs accumulated 252,540 shares or 0.12% of the stock. Bellecapital Intll Ltd owns 0.46% invested in Gilead Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:GILD) for 11,013 shares. Excalibur Mngmt invested in 12,531 shares or 0.77% of the stock. Hanson Mcclain stated it has 0% in Gilead Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:GILD). Stone Ridge Asset Mngmt Ltd Liability Corporation accumulated 60,000 shares. Riverhead Management Ltd Limited Liability Company reported 102,664 shares stake. First Republic Incorporated invested 0.14% of its portfolio in Gilead Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:GILD). Gladius Capital Management Ltd Partnership holds 0% of its portfolio in Gilead Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:GILD) for 17,879 shares.

