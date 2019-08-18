Sphera Funds Management LTD Has Decreased Stake in Uniqure Nv (Call) (QURE) by $1.94 Million as Valuation Rose; Hartford Finl Svcs Group (HIG) Share Price Rose While Qs Investors Decreased Its Stake by $697,515

Sphera Funds Management Ltd decreased its stake in Uniqure Nv (Call) (QURE) by 14.11% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Sphera Funds Management Ltd sold 32,849 shares as the company’s stock rose 2.71% . The institutional investor held 200,000 shares of the major pharmaceuticals company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $11.93M, down from 232,849 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Sphera Funds Management Ltd who had been investing in Uniqure Nv (Call) for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $2.15B market cap company. The stock increased 1.57% or $0.88 during the last trading session, reaching $56.9. About 443,315 shares traded. uniQure N.V. (NASDAQ:QURE) has risen 97.14% since August 18, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 97.14% the S&P500. Some Historical QURE News: 14/03/2018 – UniQure 2017 Loss/Shr $2.94; 30/04/2018 – uniQure Announces Presentations at the Upcoming Annual Meeting of The American Society of Gene and Cell Therapy (ASGCT); 18/05/2018 – uniQure Presents Preclinical Data Demonstrating Advances in the Distribution of Gene Therapy; 02/05/2018 – UNIQURE N.V.: UNIQURE: PRICING OF OFFERING; 25/04/2018 – uniQure Delivers Oral Presentation on Broad Set of Preclinical Data on AMT-130 in Huntington’s Disease at the 2018 American Academy of Neurology Annual Meeting; 21/05/2018 – UNIQURE NV – DATA SUGGEST AAV5 GENE THERAPIES MAY BE VIABLE TREATMENTS FOR AT LEAST 97% OF PATIENTS; 14/03/2018 – UniQure Expects IND Submission for AMT-130 in Huntington’s Disease in the Second Half of 2018; 07/05/2018 – UNIQURE NV QURE.O : LEERINK RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $63 FROM $26; 16/05/2018 – FORUNIQURE B.V. REPORTS 13.81 PCT PASSIVE STAKE IN UNIQURE NV AS OF 23 APRIL 2018 – SEC FILING; 02/05/2018 – uniQure Announces Pricing of its Public Offering

Qs Investors Llc decreased its stake in Hartford Finl Svcs Group Inc (HIG) by 17.8% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Qs Investors Llc sold 14,235 shares as the company’s stock rose 12.12% . The institutional investor held 65,752 shares of the finance company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $3.27 million, down from 79,987 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Qs Investors Llc who had been investing in Hartford Finl Svcs Group Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $21.14B market cap company. The stock increased 1.00% or $0.58 during the last trading session, reaching $58.47. About 1.54M shares traded. The Hartford Financial Services Group, Inc. (NYSE:HIG) has risen 9.42% since August 18, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 9.42% the S&P500. Some Historical HIG News: 03/04/2018 – Hartford Financial Services Gr CDS Widens 7 Bps, Most in 18 Mos; 30/03/2018 – HARTFORD FINANCIAL SERVICES GROUP – ON MARCH 29, CO ENTERED INTO AMENDMENT TO $1 BLN FIVE-YEAR CREDIT AGREEMENT DATED OCTOBER 31, 2014 – SEC FILING; 13/03/2018 – HARTFORD FINL EXPECTS TO ENTER AMENDMENT TO CREDIT AGREEMENT; 26/04/2018 – The Hartford 1Q EPS $1.64; 26/04/2018 – The Hartford Book Value/Share $36.06 at Quarter’s End; 26/04/2018 – The Hartford 1Q Cont Ops EPS $1.18; 26/04/2018 – The Hartford 1Q Adj EPS $1.27; 13/03/2018 – LAUNCH: Hartford Financial Services Group Inc $500m 30Y +135; 28/03/2018 – MOODY’S CONTINUES REVIEW OF TALCOTT’S RATINGS FOR DOWNGRADE; 09/04/2018 – The Hartford Launches Admitted Cyber Liability Policy

Qs Investors Llc, which manages about $4.98B and $9.11B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Valero Energy Corp New (NYSE:VLO) by 11,667 shares to 378,542 shares, valued at $32.11M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Dominion Energy Inc (NYSE:D) by 110,498 shares in the quarter, for a total of 358,706 shares, and has risen its stake in Toll Brothers Inc (NYSE:TOL).

Investors sentiment increased to 1.29 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.49, from 0.8 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 30 investors sold HIG shares while 152 reduced holdings. 67 funds opened positions while 167 raised stakes. 307.57 million shares or 2.18% less from 314.42 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Clearbridge Ltd Limited Liability Company holds 0.04% of its portfolio in The Hartford Financial Services Group, Inc. (NYSE:HIG) for 919,862 shares. Cognios Limited Co holds 0.78% or 44,655 shares in its portfolio. Voya Llc invested in 1.87M shares. Coastline Trust Co invested in 0.06% or 8,400 shares. Suntrust Banks Inc reported 174,286 shares. Jpmorgan Chase Co has invested 0.23% in The Hartford Financial Services Group, Inc. (NYSE:HIG). Cullen Frost Bankers stated it has 0% of its portfolio in The Hartford Financial Services Group, Inc. (NYSE:HIG). Lincoln reported 0.01% in The Hartford Financial Services Group, Inc. (NYSE:HIG). Retirement Of Alabama invested in 167,385 shares. The New York-based Fred Alger Management has invested 0.01% in The Hartford Financial Services Group, Inc. (NYSE:HIG). 195,352 are owned by Victory Cap Management. Mackenzie has invested 0.02% of its portfolio in The Hartford Financial Services Group, Inc. (NYSE:HIG). Moreover, Norinchukin Savings Bank The has 0.02% invested in The Hartford Financial Services Group, Inc. (NYSE:HIG). Ww Asset Management invested in 25,674 shares or 0.07% of the stock. State Street holds 20.59M shares.