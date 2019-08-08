Sphera Funds Management LTD Has Decreased Its Proqr Thrapeutics N V (PRQR) Stake; Wallington Asset Management Upped W.R. Berkley Corp. (WRB) Position

Sphera Funds Management Ltd decreased Proqr Thrapeutics N V (PRQR) stake by 44.12% reported in 2019Q1 SEC filing. Sphera Funds Management Ltd sold 150,000 shares as Proqr Thrapeutics N V (PRQR)’s stock declined 20.18%. The Sphera Funds Management Ltd holds 190,000 shares with $2.64M value, down from 340,000 last quarter. Proqr Thrapeutics N V now has $333.50M valuation. The stock decreased 4.19% or $0.38 during the last trading session, reaching $8.57. About 96,963 shares traded. ProQR Therapeutics N.V. (NASDAQ:PRQR) has risen 32.03% since August 8, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 32.03% the S&P500. Some Historical PRQR News: 23/05/2018 – ProQR Appoints Yi-Tao Yu, Ph.D., to Its Scientific Advisory Board; 25/05/2018 – PROQR THERAPEUTICS HOLDER ADAGE REPORTS 5.88% PASSIVE STAKE; 23/04/2018 – ProQR Therapeutics: Trial on Track to Announce Interim six-Mo Data in 2nd Half; 10/04/2018 – ProQR Appoints ADAR Expert Dr. Peter A. Beal to Scientific Advisory Board to Focus on Axiomer® RNA A-to-l Editing Technology; 23/04/2018 – ProQR Provides Enrollment Update on QR-110 Clinical Trial and Highlights Ophthalmology Presentations at ARVO; 10/04/2018 – ProQR Appoints ADAR Expert Dr. Peter A. Beal to Scientific Advisory Board to Focus on Axiomer® RNA A-to-I Editing Technology; 09/05/2018 – ProQR Therapeutics 1Q Loss/Shr EUR0.34; 23/04/2018 – ProQR Therapeutics: Enrollment Is on Track in the Ongoing Phase 1/2 Clinical Trial of QR-110; 23/04/2018 – ProQR Therapeutics Access Event Scheduled By LifeSci Advisors; 11/04/2018 – ProQR Announces Annual Meeting of Shareholders

Wallington Asset Management Llc increased W.R. Berkley Corp. (WRB) stake by 5.16% reported in 2019Q1 SEC filing. Wallington Asset Management Llc acquired 4,760 shares as W.R. Berkley Corp. (WRB)’s stock rose 14.10%. The Wallington Asset Management Llc holds 97,040 shares with $8.22 million value, up from 92,280 last quarter. W.R. Berkley Corp. now has $13.67 billion valuation. The stock increased 2.26% or $1.59 during the last trading session, reaching $71.97. About 327,153 shares traded. W. R. Berkley Corporation (NYSE:WRB) has risen 40.90% since August 8, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 40.90% the S&P500. Some Historical WRB News: 19/03/2018 – A.M. Best Assigns Issue Credit Rating to W. R. Berkley Corporation’s Subordinated Debentures; 24/04/2018 – WR BERKLEY 1Q REV. $1.89B, EST. $1.86B (2 EST.); 19/03/2018 – W. R. Berkley Corporation Announces Pricing of $175 Million of 5.70% Subordinated Debentures Due 2058; 19/04/2018 – WR Berkley: James B. Gilbert Appointed EVP Overseeign Some Operating Units; 15/05/2018 – Berkley WR Buys New 2.3% Position in Vista Outdoor; 24/04/2018 – W. R. BERKLEY CORP – NET PREMIUMS WRITTEN IN INSURANCE SEGMENT GREW BY 3.3% IN QUARTER; 19/04/2018 – W. R. Berkley Corporation Announces Senior Executive Appointments; 07/05/2018 – CSE: 2018-0507 – Suspension – Berkley Renewables Inc. (BKS); 15/03/2018 – W. R. Berkley Corporation to Announce First Quarter 2018 Earnings on April 24, 2018; 15/05/2018 – Berkley WR Corp. Exits Position in M III Acquisition

Analysts await ProQR Therapeutics N.V. (NASDAQ:PRQR) to report earnings on August, 14. They expect $-0.45 earnings per share, down 66.67% or $0.18 from last year’s $-0.27 per share. After $-0.41 actual earnings per share reported by ProQR Therapeutics N.V. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 9.76% negative EPS growth.

Sphera Funds Management Ltd increased Verint Sys Inc (NASDAQ:VRNT) stake by 114,826 shares to 263,926 valued at $15.80M in 2019Q1. It also upped Mohawk Inds Inc (NYSE:MHK) stake by 26,339 shares and now owns 37,000 shares. Aeglea Biotherapeutics Inc was raised too.