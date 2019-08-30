Sphera Funds Management LTD Has Decreased Holding in Immunomedics (IMMU) as Market Value Declined; Strategic Financial Services Holds Holding in Community Bk Sys (CBU)

Strategic Financial Services Inc increased its stake in Community Bk Sys Inc (CBU) by 75.45% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Strategic Financial Services Inc bought 7,365 shares as the company’s stock rose 1.18% . The institutional investor held 17,127 shares of the finance company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $1.02 million, up from 9,762 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Strategic Financial Services Inc who had been investing in Community Bk Sys Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $3.15B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.11% or $0.07 during the last trading session, reaching $61.01. About 42,781 shares traded. Community Bank System, Inc. (NYSE:CBU) has risen 3.58% since August 30, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 3.58% the S&P500. Some Historical CBU News: 24/04/2018 – Community Bank System 1Q EPS 78c; 21/05/2018 – COMMUNITY BANK SYSTEM INC – SCOTT KINGSLEY HAS BEEN PROMOTED TO EXECUTIVE VICE PRESIDENT AND COO EFFECTIVE JUNE 1, 2018; 25/04/2018 – COMMUNITY BANK SYSTEM INC CBU.N : D. A. DAVIDSON RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $56 FROM 455 ; RATING NEUTRAL; 21/05/2018 – Community Bank System, Inc. Announces Senior Management Changes; 24/04/2018 – COMMUNITY BANK SYSTEM 1Q EPS 78C, EST. 73C; 07/05/2018 – United Community Bank Recognized for Highest Customer Satisfaction in Southeast by J.D. Power; 26/03/2018 – Sound Community Bank Opens De Novo Branch in Seattle’s Belltown Neighborhood; 21/05/2018 – COMMUNITY BANK SYSTEM INC – JOSEPH SUTARIS HAS BEEN PROMOTED TO EXECUTIVE VICE PRESIDENT AND CFO OF COMPANY AND BANK, SUCCEEDING SCOTT KINGSLEY; 24/04/2018 – Community Bank System 1Q Net $40.1M; 26/04/2018 – COMMUNITY BANK SYSTEM INC CBU.N : RBC RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $59 FROM $57

Sphera Funds Management Ltd decreased its stake in Immunomedics Inc (IMMU) by 53.77% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Sphera Funds Management Ltd sold 379,879 shares as the company’s stock declined 1.34% . The institutional investor held 326,660 shares of the health care company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $6.28 million, down from 706,539 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Sphera Funds Management Ltd who had been investing in Immunomedics Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $2.51 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.53% or $0.07 during the last trading session, reaching $13.23. About 372,131 shares traded. Immunomedics, Inc. (NASDAQ:IMMU) has declined 34.91% since August 30, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 34.91% the S&P500. Some Historical IMMU News: 21/05/2018 – lmmunomedics Submits Biologics License Application For Sacituzumab Govitecan To The U.S. Food and Drug Administration; 12/04/2018 – Immunomedics Closes Above 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 09/05/2018 – Immunomedics 3Q Loss/Shr 21c; 21/05/2018 – IMMUNOMEDICS INC – FILING IS BASED ON PHASE 1/2 DATA OF SACITUZUMAB GOVITECAN IN MTNBC; 25/04/2018 – Immunomedics Announces Oral Presentation of Sacituzumab Govitecan in Hormone Receptor-Positive (HR+) Metastatic Breast Cancer (; 09/04/2018 – Top AstraZeneca I/O vet Robert Iannone jumps to Immunomedics as R&D chief as BLA looms $IMMU; 09/05/2018 – IMMUNOMEDICS 3Q LOSS/SHR 21C, EST. LOSS/SHR 15C; 10/04/2018 – ICYMI: Top AstraZeneca I/O vet Robert Iannone jumps to Immunomedics as R&D chief as BLA looms $IMMU $AZN; 04/05/2018 – Immunomedics Presenting at Conference Jun 3; 25/04/2018 – lmmunomedics Announces Oral Presentation of Sacituzumab Govitecan in Hormone Receptor-Positive (HR+) Metastatic Breast Cancer (mBC) at 2018 American Society of Clinical Oncology (ASCO) Annual Meeting

Investors sentiment increased to 1.29 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.02, from 1.27 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 38 investors sold IMMU shares while 41 reduced holdings. 44 funds opened positions while 58 raised stakes. 160.01 million shares or 7.95% more from 148.22 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Consonance Capital Mngmt Lp reported 145,000 shares. Rafferty Asset Mngmt Limited Liability Corporation stated it has 303,327 shares or 0.09% of all its holdings. Ftb Inc invested in 0% or 1,327 shares. Zurcher Kantonalbank (Zurich Cantonalbank) reported 8,606 shares. Fiera Capital Corporation reported 2.07 million shares or 0.16% of all its holdings. Bb&T Secs Limited Liability Company holds 12,750 shares or 0% of its portfolio. Sphera Funds Ltd has 326,660 shares for 0.58% of their portfolio. Kansas-based Creative Planning has invested 0.02% in Immunomedics, Inc. (NASDAQ:IMMU). Lpl Financial, a California-based fund reported 15,945 shares. Alliancebernstein Ltd Partnership has 203,498 shares for 0% of their portfolio. Dafna Cap Ltd accumulated 5,052 shares. Captrust Financial Advisors stated it has 0% in Immunomedics, Inc. (NASDAQ:IMMU). Sandy Spring Comml Bank holds 2,750 shares or 0% of its portfolio. Blackrock Incorporated has 12.56 million shares for 0.01% of their portfolio. Engineers Gate Manager LP holds 99,104 shares.

Sphera Funds Management Ltd, which manages about $1.09B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Glaxosmithkline Plc (NYSE:GSK) by 120,000 shares to 430,000 shares, valued at $17.97M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Vistagen Therapeutics Inc (VSTA) by 548,148 shares in the quarter, for a total of 2.02M shares, and has risen its stake in Alexion Pharmaceuticals Inc (NASDAQ:ALXN).

Strategic Financial Services Inc, which manages about $723.40 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Ipg Photonics Corp (NASDAQ:IPGP) by 2,300 shares to 1,700 shares, valued at $258,000 in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Vaneck Vectors Etf Tr by 10,882 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 15,581 shares, and cut its stake in Ishares Tr (IWM).

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.15 in 2019 Q1. Its down 0.20, from 1.35 in 2018Q4. It dived, as 9 investors sold CBU shares while 53 reduced holdings. 13 funds opened positions while 58 raised stakes. 36.39 million shares or 1.27% less from 36.86 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Moreover, Rhumbline Advisers has 0.02% invested in Community Bank System, Inc. (NYSE:CBU) for 157,291 shares. Pnc Fincl Grp reported 26,133 shares or 0% of all its holdings. holds 38,083 shares. 200 were accumulated by Valley National Advisers. Shelton stated it has 306 shares or 0.02% of all its holdings. Ny State Common Retirement Fund holds 51,100 shares or 0% of its portfolio. Fenimore Asset Mngmt invested in 8,098 shares. Northern Tru holds 0.02% of its portfolio in Community Bank System, Inc. (NYSE:CBU) for 1.03M shares. The Arizona-based Arizona State Retirement has invested 0.06% in Community Bank System, Inc. (NYSE:CBU). Community Fincl Ser Limited Liability owns 115,289 shares. At National Bank & Trust holds 0.03% or 4,000 shares in its portfolio. Texas Permanent School Fund holds 34,844 shares or 0.03% of its portfolio. The United Kingdom-based Barclays Public Ltd Co has invested 0% in Community Bank System, Inc. (NYSE:CBU). Macquarie Gru Incorporated Limited stated it has 871,976 shares or 0.09% of all its holdings. Leisure Capital Management holds 0.45% or 9,000 shares in its portfolio.