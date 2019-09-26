Sphera Funds Management LTD Has Cut Its Uniqure Nv (QURE) Stake; Group One Trading LP Has Boosted Ambarella (AMBA) Position By $314,556

Sphera Funds Management Ltd decreased Uniqure Nv (QURE) stake by 69.93% reported in 2019Q2 SEC filing. Sphera Funds Management Ltd sold 139,851 shares as Uniqure Nv (QURE)’s stock rose 2.71%. The Sphera Funds Management Ltd holds 60,149 shares with $4.70 million value, down from 200,000 last quarter. Uniqure Nv now has $1.56 billion valuation. The stock decreased 6.41% or $2.82 during the last trading session, reaching $41.18. About 693,689 shares traded or 20.38% up from the average. uniQure N.V. (NASDAQ:QURE) has risen 97.14% since September 26, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 97.14% the S&P500. Some Historical QURE News: 29/05/2018 – uniQure Announces the Issuance of New Patents Providing Broad Protection of the Padua Variant of Factor IX in Gene Therapy; 02/05/2018 – uniQure Announces Pricing of its Public Offering; 14/03/2018 – UniQure Expects IND Submission for AMT-130 in Huntington’s Disease in the Second Half of 2018; 14/03/2018 – UniQure Has $159M of Cash and Cash Equivalents as of Dec 31, 2017; 16/05/2018 – FORUNIQURE B.V. REPORTS 13.81 PCT PASSIVE STAKE IN UNIQURE NV AS OF 23 APRIL 2018 – SEC FILING; 30/04/2018 – UniQure Held Cash and Cash Equivalents of $140.8M as of March 31; 14/03/2018 – UNIQURE NV – $159 MLN OF CASH AND CASH EQUIVALENTS AS OF DECEMBER 31, 2017; 01/05/2018 – UNIQURE N.V.: UNIQURE: PROPOSED OFFERING; 02/05/2018 – UNIQURE REPORTS PRICING OF OFFERING AT $28.50/SHR; 15/05/2018 – Consonance Capital Management Buys 2.8% Position in uniQure NV

Group One Trading Lp increased Ambarella Inc (AMBA) stake by 184.35% reported in 2019Q2 SEC filing. Group One Trading Lp acquired 7,149 shares as Ambarella Inc (AMBA)’s stock rose 0.08%. The Group One Trading Lp holds 11,027 shares with $487,000 value, up from 3,878 last quarter. Ambarella Inc now has $2.07 billion valuation. The stock decreased 1.67% or $1.06 during the last trading session, reaching $62.51. About 381,960 shares traded. Ambarella, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMBA) has risen 30.38% since September 26, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 30.38% the S&P500. Some Historical AMBA News: 25/04/2018 – Ambarella (AMBA) Rumors Mentioned at Betaville; 18/04/2018 – AMBARELLA INC – INITIATED A SEARCH FOR LAPLANTE’S SUCCESSOR; 19/04/2018 – DJ Ambarella Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (AMBA); 17/05/2018 – Ambarella Closes Below 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 16/04/2018 – Force Protection Video Equipment Introduces the RECON 1000, On the Body Camera Designed with the Ambarella A7 Chip; 14/05/2018 – Nan Shan Life Insurance Buys New 2.1% Position in Ambarella; 02/05/2018 – Force Protection Video Reports Record Sales; 18/04/2018 – Ambarella CFO George Laplante to Retire Later This Year; 21/03/2018 Ambarella to Webcast Analyst Day March 28; 18/04/2018 – Ambarella Has Initiated a Search for Laplante’s Successor

Sphera Funds Management Ltd increased Magic Software Enterprises L (NASDAQ:MGIC) stake by 146,504 shares to 185,288 valued at $1.66 million in 2019Q2. It also upped Glaxosmithkline Plc (NYSE:GSK) stake by 70,000 shares and now owns 500,000 shares. Caesarstone Ltd (NASDAQ:CSTE) was raised too.

Among 5 analysts covering uniQure (NASDAQ:QURE), 5 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 0 Hold. Therefore 100% are positive. uniQure has $85 highest and $6700 lowest target. $76.20’s average target is 85.04% above currents $41.18 stock price. uniQure had 10 analyst reports since March 29, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. The stock has “Buy” rating by SunTrust on Wednesday, June 19.

Analysts await uniQure N.V. (NASDAQ:QURE) to report earnings on November, 5. They expect $-0.83 earnings per share, down 40.68% or $0.24 from last year’s $-0.59 per share. After $-0.83 actual earnings per share reported by uniQure N.V. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 0.00% EPS growth.

Among 3 analysts covering Ambarella (NASDAQ:AMBA), 2 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 1 Hold. Therefore 67% are positive. Ambarella has $6800 highest and $4500 lowest target. $57.67’s average target is -7.74% below currents $62.51 stock price. Ambarella had 5 analyst reports since May 1, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. Morgan Stanley maintained the shares of AMBA in report on Friday, August 30 with “Overweight” rating. The company was maintained on Friday, August 30 by Roth Capital. As per Friday, August 30, the company rating was maintained by Cowen & Co.

Group One Trading Lp decreased Morgan Stanley (Call) stake by 28,900 shares to 98,500 valued at $4.32M in 2019Q2. It also reduced Barrick Gold Corporation (NYSE:ABX) stake by 195,543 shares and now owns 434,298 shares. Edwards Lifesciences Corp (Call) was reduced too.

