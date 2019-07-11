Sphera Funds Management LTD Has Boosted Its Glycomimetics (GLYC) Stake by $720,000; Bogle Investment Management LP Has Decreased Stake in Taylor Morrison Home Cl A (TMHC) as Stock Rose

Bogle Investment Management Lp decreased its stake in Taylor Morrison Home Cl A (TMHC) by 87.59% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Bogle Investment Management Lp sold 416,629 shares as the company’s stock rose 10.32% with the market. The institutional investor held 59,004 shares of the homebuilding company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $1.05M, down from 475,633 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Bogle Investment Management Lp who had been investing in Taylor Morrison Home Cl A for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $2.34B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.89% or $0.19 during the last trading session, reaching $21.11. About 439,627 shares traded. Taylor Morrison Home Corporation (NYSE:TMHC) has declined 6.54% since July 11, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 10.97% the S&P500. Some Historical TMHC News: 02/05/2018 – Taylor Morrison Home 1Q EPS 41c; 02/05/2018 – Taylor Morrison Home 1Q Rev $752.3M; 09/03/2018 Consolidated Research: 2018 Summary Expectations for Envision Healthcare, Taylor Morrison Home, Vertex Pharmaceuticals, ReShape; 02/05/2018 – Taylor Morrison Home 1Q Net $47M; 19/04/2018 – Taylor Morrison Closes Below 200-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 10/04/2018 – Taylor Morrison to Unveil New Model Homes at Roseville Master-Planned Community Event; 02/05/2018 – Taylor Morrison Home Sees 2Q Average Active Community Count of 295-300; 16/05/2018 – Darling Homes Will Join Taylor Morrison’s Two 55+ Bonterra Communities in Houston This Spring; 11/05/2018 – EJF Capital Adds Taylor Morrison, Exits Iberiabank: 13F; 02/05/2018 – TAYLOR MORRISON 1Q REV. $752.3M, EST. $785.5M

Sphera Funds Management Ltd increased its stake in Glycomimetics Inc (GLYC) by 23.9% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Sphera Funds Management Ltd bought 60,000 shares as the company’s stock rose 9.33% with the market. The institutional investor held 311,013 shares of the health care company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $3.88M, up from 251,013 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Sphera Funds Management Ltd who had been investing in Glycomimetics Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $531.99 million market cap company. The stock decreased 2.99% or $0.38 during the last trading session, reaching $12.32. About 1.14M shares traded or 448.79% up from the average. GlycoMimetics, Inc. (NASDAQ:GLYC) has declined 34.65% since July 11, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 39.08% the S&P500. Some Historical GLYC News: 14/03/2018 – GlycoMimetics to Present New Preclinical Data for GMI-1271 and GMI-1359 at AACR Annual Meeting 2018; 07/05/2018 – BVF Inc. Exits Position in GlycoMimetics; 30/05/2018 – GLYCOMIMETICS INC – CO TO SUPPLY GMI-1271 AS WELL AS PROVIDE FINANCIAL SUPPORT TO AUGMENT DATA ANALYSIS AND MONITORING FOR PHASE 3 PROGRAM; 19/03/2018 – GLYCOMIMETICS -TO USE PROCEEDS OF OFFERING TO CONDUCT PHASE 3 CLINICAL DEVELOPMENT PROGRAM FOR GMI-1271 IN PATIENTS WITH ACUTE MYELOID LEUKEMIA; 19/03/2018 – GLYCOMIMETICS – TO USE NET PROCEEDS OF OFFERING TO CONDUCT, COMPLETE ITS PLANNED PHASE 3 CLINICAL DEVELOPMENT PROGRAM FOR GMI-1271; 06/03/2018 – GLYCOMIMETICS INC QUARTERLY SHR LOSS $0.27; 05/03/2018 – GLYCOMIMETICS TO USE OS AS PRIMARY ENDPOINT, SEES RESULTS 4Q’20; 03/05/2018 – GLYCOMIMETICS INC – AS OF MARCH 31, 2018, GLYCOMIMETICS HAD CASH AND CASH EQUIVALENTS OF $242.6 MLN AS COMPARED TO $123.9 MLN AS OF DECEMBER 31, 2017; 21/04/2018 – DJ GlycoMimetics Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (GLYC); 03/05/2018 – GlycoMimetics 1Q Loss/Shr 33c

Sphera Funds Management Ltd, which manages about $1.09B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Bluebird Bio Inc (NASDAQ:BLUE) by 55,000 shares to 83,796 shares, valued at $13.18M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Immunomedics Inc (NASDAQ:IMMU) by 379,879 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 326,660 shares, and cut its stake in Autolus Therapeutics Plc.

More notable recent GlycoMimetics, Inc. (NASDAQ:GLYC) news were published by: Seekingalpha.com which released: “GlycoMimetics: A Novel Therapeutic Approach With Possible High Returns – Seeking Alpha” on February 05, 2016, also Fool.com with their article: “3 Top Biotech Stocks to Buy Right Now – The Motley Fool” published on November 27, 2018, Businesswire.com published: “GlycoMimetics Announces Proposed Public Offering of Common Stock – Business Wire” on March 19, 2018. More interesting news about GlycoMimetics, Inc. (NASDAQ:GLYC) were released by: Finance.Yahoo.com and their article: “GlycoMimetics Reports First Quarter 2019 Results and Recent Operational Highlights – Yahoo Finance” published on May 02, 2019 as well as Businesswire.com‘s news article titled: “Scott Jackson, Veteran Biopharmaceutical Executive, Joins GlycoMimetics Board of Directors – Business Wire” with publication date: November 28, 2018.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.32 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.26, from 1.06 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 7 investors sold GLYC shares while 21 reduced holdings. 10 funds opened positions while 27 raised stakes. 44.56 million shares or 0.36% more from 44.40 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Voya Investment Llc invested 0% in GlycoMimetics, Inc. (NASDAQ:GLYC). Moore Mgmt LP holds 0.02% or 50,000 shares. Alliancebernstein Limited Partnership owns 32,300 shares. Axa holds 0.05% or 925,144 shares in its portfolio. Texas-based United Services Automobile Association has invested 0% in GlycoMimetics, Inc. (NASDAQ:GLYC). Redmile Grp Lc has invested 0.74% in GlycoMimetics, Inc. (NASDAQ:GLYC). 3.90 million are owned by Fmr. Ameritas Ptnrs holds 0% of its portfolio in GlycoMimetics, Inc. (NASDAQ:GLYC) for 2,997 shares. Proshare Advsrs Limited Com invested in 0% or 18,359 shares. Alps Advsrs Inc has invested 0.01% in GlycoMimetics, Inc. (NASDAQ:GLYC). Northern Trust holds 0% or 459,360 shares. Weiss Multi reported 10,000 shares. Hudson Bay Management LP has 250,000 shares for 0.04% of their portfolio. Blackrock has 0% invested in GlycoMimetics, Inc. (NASDAQ:GLYC) for 2.89M shares. Goldman Sachs Inc invested 0% in GlycoMimetics, Inc. (NASDAQ:GLYC).

Analysts await Taylor Morrison Home Corporation (NYSE:TMHC) to report earnings on August, 7. They expect $0.59 earnings per share, up 13.46% or $0.07 from last year’s $0.52 per share. TMHC’s profit will be $65.37 million for 8.94 P/E if the $0.59 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.46 actual earnings per share reported by Taylor Morrison Home Corporation for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 28.26% EPS growth.

More notable recent Taylor Morrison Home Corporation (NYSE:TMHC) news were published by: Businesswire.com which released: “First American Title and Taylor Morrison Complete 500 Hybrid eClosings – Business Wire” on May 14, 2019, also Seekingalpha.com with their article: “Merger Arbitrage Mondays – October 1, 2018 – Seeking Alpha” published on October 01, 2018, Prnewswire.com published: “Taylor Morrison Joins Ranks of Fortune Magazine’s World’s Most Admired Companies – PRNewswire” on January 23, 2019. More interesting news about Taylor Morrison Home Corporation (NYSE:TMHC) were released by: Investorplace.com and their article: “17 Small-Cap Stocks That Could Double – Investorplace.com” published on October 02, 2018 as well as Globenewswire.com‘s news article titled: “AV Homes Stockholders Approve Taylor Morrison Merger – GlobeNewswire” with publication date: September 26, 2018.

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.05 in Q1 2019. Its down 0.31, from 1.36 in 2018Q4. It worsened, as 16 investors sold TMHC shares while 50 reduced holdings. 21 funds opened positions while 48 raised stakes. 107.99 million shares or 2.73% less from 111.02 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. 4,938 are owned by Tower Rech Lc (Trc). Bogle Inv Management LP De reported 0.08% stake. Employees Retirement System Of Ohio has 9,834 shares. Ny State Common Retirement Fund owns 0% invested in Taylor Morrison Home Corporation (NYSE:TMHC) for 118,800 shares. Pictet Asset Limited owns 624,169 shares for 0.02% of their portfolio. Victory Cap Inc invested in 20,844 shares. Amer Intll Grp stated it has 0% of its portfolio in Taylor Morrison Home Corporation (NYSE:TMHC). First Mercantile reported 10,494 shares. Paloma Partners Mgmt Communication holds 0.01% or 26,033 shares in its portfolio. Investec Asset Mngmt Limited owns 1.00 million shares. Hanson Mcclain owns 200 shares. Us State Bank De holds 0% or 853 shares in its portfolio. Etrade Cap Mgmt Lc holds 0.01% or 26,113 shares. Bnp Paribas Arbitrage Sa reported 0% of its portfolio in Taylor Morrison Home Corporation (NYSE:TMHC). 10.04M were reported by Vanguard Grp.

Bogle Investment Management Lp, which manages about $2.60B and $1.31 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Enersis S A Spons Adr (NYSE:ENI) by 104,729 shares to 550,235 shares, valued at $4.91M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Unumprovident Corp Com (NYSE:UNM) by 186,200 shares in the quarter, for a total of 399,021 shares, and has risen its stake in Performance Food Group Co.