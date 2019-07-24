Sphera Funds Management LTD Has Boosted Astrazeneca Plc (AZN) Position by $7.40 Million; As Agree Re (ADC) Valuation Rose, Ubs Oconnor Boosted by $2.09 Billion Its Position

Ubs Oconnor Llc increased its stake in Agree Re (ADC) by 133.19% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Ubs Oconnor Llc bought 30,100 shares as the company’s stock rose 3.88% with the market. The hedge fund held 52,700 shares of the real estate investment trusts company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $3.65B, up from 22,600 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Ubs Oconnor Llc who had been investing in Agree Re for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $2.98B market cap company. The stock increased 0.87% or $0.58 during the last trading session, reaching $67.07. About 178,453 shares traded. Agree Realty Corporation (NYSE:ADC) has risen 33.76% since July 24, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 29.33% the S&P500. Some Historical ADC News: 20/03/2018 – ADC: CLOSING OF EXERCISE OF UNDERWRITERS’ OPTION TO BUY SHRS; 15/05/2018 – Agree Realty Raises Dividend to 54c; 15/05/2018 – AGREE REALTY CORP ADC.N INCREASES QUARTERLY CASH DIVIDEND BY 3.8 PCT; 13/03/2018 Agree Realty Announces Forward Common Stk Offering; 24/04/2018 – Agree Realty Short-Interest Ratio Rises 42% to 17 Days; 15/05/2018 – AGREE REALTY CORP ADC.N SETS QUARTERLY CASH DIVIDEND OF $0.54/SHR; 15/05/2018 – Agree Realty Declares Increased Quarterly Cash Dividend; 13/03/2018 – AGREE REALTY-TO USE PROCEEDS, IF ANY, IT RECEIVES UPON FUTURE SETTLEMENT OF FORWARD SALE AGREEMENT TO FUND PROPERTY ACQUISITIONS, DEVELOPMENT ACTIVITY; 15/05/2018 – Agree Realty Declares Increased Qtrly Cash Div; 23/04/2018 – DJ Agree Realty Corporation, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (ADC)

Sphera Funds Management Ltd increased its stake in Astrazeneca Plc (AZN) by 35.92% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Sphera Funds Management Ltd bought 185,000 shares as the company’s stock rose 3.01% with the market. The institutional investor held 700,000 shares of the major pharmaceuticals company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $28.30 million, up from 515,000 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Sphera Funds Management Ltd who had been investing in Astrazeneca Plc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $104.83B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.87% or $0.36 during the last trading session, reaching $40.22. About 3.28M shares traded. AstraZeneca PLC (NYSE:AZN) has risen 3.46% since July 24, 2018 and is uptrending. It has underperformed by 0.97% the S&P500. Some Historical AZN News: 17/05/2018 – REG-INNATE PHARMA : Preliminary activity observed of the combination of monalizumab and durvalumab in patients with colorectal cancer; 17/05/2018 – FDA’S GOTTLIEB – COS FOR WHICH INQUIRIES HAVE BEEN RECEIVED INCLUDE ASTRAZENECA LP, ACORDA THERAPEUTICS, MYLAN PHARMA, NOVARTIS PHARMA; 06/04/2018 – CLOVIS ONCOLOGY-IN ADDITION TO GRANTING RUBRACA APPROVAL FDA CONVERTED APPROVAL OF INITIAL TREATMENT INDICATION FROM ACCELERATED TO REGULAR APPROVAL; 24/04/2018 – AstraZeneca: Negative Results From Phase 3 Trial of Imfinzi and Tremelimumab; 18/05/2018 – Astra Heart Drug’s Slide Pulls Spotlight Away From New Products; 13/03/2018 – ASTRAZENECA IS SAID TO WEIGH $500M SALE OF SEROQUEL DRUG; 03/04/2018 – AstraZeneca: FDA Has Granted Moxetumomab Pasudotox Priority Review Status; 10/05/2018 – GENENTECH PROVIDES UPDATE ON PHASE lll STUDY OF TECENTRIQ (ATEZOLIZUMAB) AND COTELLIC (COBIMETINIB) IN PEOPLE WITH HEAVILY PRE-TREATED LOCALLY ADVANCED OR METASTATIC COLORECTAL CANCER; 20/03/2018 – SGEN: $SGEN Seattle Genetics Announces FDA Approval of ADCETRIS® (Brentuximab Vedotin) in Combination with Chemotherapy for Adults with Previously Untreated Stage III or IV Classical Hodgkin Lymphoma – ! $SGEN; 16/05/2018 – ASTRA’S CRESTOR SAID TO POTENTIALLY FETCH OVER $1B FOR U.S. MKT

Sphera Funds Management Ltd, which manages about $1.09 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Aldeyra Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:ALDX) by 163,000 shares to 1.07M shares, valued at $9.65 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Immunomedics Inc (NASDAQ:IMMU) by 379,879 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 326,660 shares, and cut its stake in Arvinas Inc.

Since May 22, 2019, it had 4 insider purchases, and 0 selling transactions for $759,457 activity. On Wednesday, May 22 Erlich Craig bought $50,603 worth of Agree Realty Corporation (NYSE:ADC) or 750 shares. RAKOLTA JOHN JR had bought 10,000 shares worth $642,000.

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.34 in 2019 Q1. Its down 0.83, from 2.17 in 2018Q4. It dived, as 14 investors sold ADC shares while 66 reduced holdings. 31 funds opened positions while 76 raised stakes. 38.50 million shares or 1.09% more from 38.09 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Pennsylvania-based Pitcairn has invested 0.03% in Agree Realty Corporation (NYSE:ADC). Moreover, Howe And Rusling has 0% invested in Agree Realty Corporation (NYSE:ADC) for 165 shares. D E Shaw & reported 29,716 shares. Tuttle Tactical Mgmt holds 0.7% or 50,374 shares. Daiwa Gru owns 10,700 shares or 0.01% of their US portfolio. Citigroup invested 0% in Agree Realty Corporation (NYSE:ADC). Legal And General Public Ltd Liability Company owns 195,303 shares. Profund holds 0.01% of its portfolio in Agree Realty Corporation (NYSE:ADC) for 3,924 shares. Parametric Associates Lc accumulated 103,363 shares. Neuberger Berman Gp Ltd Liability Corp has 3,021 shares for 0% of their portfolio. First LP reported 55,316 shares or 0.01% of all its holdings. Cbre Clarion Securities Ltd Liability Co holds 0.09% of its portfolio in Agree Realty Corporation (NYSE:ADC) for 75,103 shares. State Of Alaska Department Of Revenue owns 23,663 shares. Moreover, Usa Fincl Portformulas has 0.12% invested in Agree Realty Corporation (NYSE:ADC) for 2,684 shares. Stephens Ar invested in 0.05% or 27,902 shares.

Ubs Oconnor Llc, which manages about $12.67B and $2268.38 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in National (NYSE:NHI) by 9,900 shares to 60,800 shares, valued at $4.78 billion in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Palo Alt (NYSE:PANW) by 10,000 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 35,000 shares, and cut its stake in Duke Rea (NYSE:DRE).