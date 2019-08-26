Sphera Funds Management LTD Decreased Uniqure Nv (QURE) Position by $9.17 Million; Market Value Rose; Diageo P L C Spon Adr New (DEO) Holder Fort Washington Investment Advisors Lowered Position by $1.62 Million as Share Price Declined

Sphera Funds Management Ltd decreased its stake in Uniqure Nv (QURE) by 66.78% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Sphera Funds Management Ltd sold 155,500 shares as the company’s stock rose 2.71% . The institutional investor held 77,349 shares of the major pharmaceuticals company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $4.61M, down from 232,849 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Sphera Funds Management Ltd who had been investing in Uniqure Nv for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $2.01 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 5.48% or $3.08 during the last trading session, reaching $53.13. About 628,999 shares traded. uniQure N.V. (NASDAQ:QURE) has risen 97.14% since August 26, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 97.14% the S&P500. Some Historical QURE News: 02/05/2018 – UNIQURE REPORTS PRICING OF OFFERING AT $28.50/SHR; 30/04/2018 – UniQure IND Filing for AMT-130 in Huntington’s Disease Expected in 2H of 2018; 16/05/2018 – FORUNIQURE B.V. REPORTS 13.81 PCT PASSIVE STAKE IN UNIQURE NV AS OF 23 APRIL 2018 – SEC FILING; 14/03/2018 – UniQure Has $159M of Cash and Cash Equivalents as of Dec 31, 2017; 21/05/2018 – uniQure Presents New Data Demonstrating Clinical Benefit in Hemophilia B Patients with Pre-Existing Anti-AAV5 Neutralizing Anti; 14/03/2018 – UniQure 2017 Loss $79.3M; 21/05/2018 – UNIQURE NV – NEW DATA FURTHER DEMONSTRATING FAVORABLE IMMUNOGENICITY PROFILE OF AAV5; 14/03/2018 uniQure Announces 2017 Financial Results and Recent Company Progress; 25/04/2018 – uniQure Delivers Oral Presentation on Broad Set of Preclinical Data on AMT-130 in Huntington’s Disease at the 2018 American Academy of Neurology Annual Meeting; 30/04/2018 – UniQure: Robert Gut and David Meek Nominated to Bd of Directors

Fort Washington Investment Advisors Inc decreased its stake in Diageo P L C Spon Adr New (DEO) by 61.09% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Fort Washington Investment Advisors Inc sold 9,915 shares as the company’s stock declined 0.17% . The hedge fund held 6,315 shares of the beverages (production and distribution) company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $1.03 million, down from 16,230 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Fort Washington Investment Advisors Inc who had been investing in Diageo P L C Spon Adr New for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $97.20B market cap company. The stock decreased 1.06% or $1.78 during the last trading session, reaching $166.37. About 358,380 shares traded or 6.41% up from the average. Diageo plc (NYSE:DEO) has risen 13.88% since August 26, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 13.88% the S&P500. Some Historical DEO News: 30/05/2018 – ♫ Reuters Insider – Drinks companies bank on an unusual cocktail recipe: less alcohol; 21/05/2018 – Diageo Brands Awarded Top Honors for Exceptional Quality and Craftsmanship at 18th Annual San Francisco World Spirits Competiti; 05/04/2018 – Blade and Bow 22-Year-Old Kentucky Straight Bourbon Whiskey Returns with a Limited Re-Release ahead of Derby Day; 27/03/2018 – Veon’s CEO resigns, chairwoman to take over temporarily, COO named; 24/05/2018 – Diageo to Sell U.S. Drinks Brands for Up to $1 Bln -Sky News; 19/04/2018 – DIAGEO PLC SAYS DIAGEO INVESTMENT CORPORATION OR DIAGEO CAPITAL PLC MAY USE THIS PROSPECTUS TO OFFER FROM TIME TO TIME GUARANTEED DEBT SECURITIES; 14/03/2018 – Diageo CEO Ivan Menezes on Leaders With Lacqua (Video); 04/04/2018 – DIAGEO PLC – DIAGEO ANNOUNCES THE APPOINTMENT OF SUSAN KILSBY AS A NON-EXECUTIVE DIRECTOR, EFFECTIVE IMMEDIATELY; 16/04/2018 – Diageo to pour £150m into Scotch whisky tourism; 02/05/2018 – Diageo Appoints Ed Pilkington Chief Marketing and Innovation Officer, Diageo North America

Sphera Funds Management Ltd, which manages about $1.09B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Mellanox Technologies Ltd (Put) (NASDAQ:MLNX) by 10,149 shares to 38,500 shares, valued at $4.56M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Palo Alto Networks Inc (NYSE:PANW) by 5,869 shares in the quarter, for a total of 30,754 shares, and has risen its stake in Forescout Technologies Inc.