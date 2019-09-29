Sphera Funds Management LTD Decreased Stake in Uniqure Nv (QURE) by $10.91 Million; Apollo Management Holdings LP Holding in Sprint (Put) (S) Cut by $9.00 Million

Sphera Funds Management Ltd decreased its stake in Uniqure Nv (QURE) by 69.93% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Sphera Funds Management Ltd sold 139,851 shares as the company’s stock rose 2.71% . The institutional investor held 60,149 shares of the major pharmaceuticals company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $4.70 million, down from 200,000 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Sphera Funds Management Ltd who had been investing in Uniqure Nv for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $1.50B market cap company. The stock decreased 4.05% or $1.67 during the last trading session, reaching $39.53. About 789,467 shares traded or 35.89% up from the average. uniQure N.V. (NASDAQ:QURE) has risen 97.14% since September 29, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 97.14% the S&P500. Some Historical QURE News: 14/03/2018 – UniQure 2017 Loss $79.3M; 07/05/2018 – UNIQURE NV QURE.O : LEERINK RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $63 FROM $26; 29/05/2018 – UniQure Gets Patent Covering Methods of Treating Coagulopathies Using AAV Gene Therapy With Nucleic Acid Encoding Hyperactive Factor IX Padua Variant; 29/05/2018 – uniQure Announces the Issuance of New Patents Providing Broad Protection of the Padua Variant of Factor IX in Gene Therapy; 30/04/2018 – UniQure Held Cash and Cash Equivalents of $140.8M as of March 31; 18/05/2018 – uniQure Presents Preclinical Data Demonstrating Advances in the Distribution of Gene Therapy; 30/04/2018 – UniQure IND Filing for AMT-130 in Huntington’s Disease Expected in 2H of 2018; 02/05/2018 – UNIQURE REPORTS PRICING OF OFFERING AT $28.50/SHR; 15/05/2018 – Consonance Capital Management Buys 2.8% Position in uniQure NV; 01/05/2018 – UNIQURE N.V.: UNIQURE: PROPOSED OFFERING

Apollo Management Holdings Lp decreased its stake in Sprint Corporation (Put) (S) by 50% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Apollo Management Holdings Lp sold 1.50M shares as the company’s stock rose 31.83% . The institutional investor held 1.50M shares of the telecommunications equipment company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $9.86M, down from 3.00M at the end of the previous reported quarter. Apollo Management Holdings Lp who had been investing in Sprint Corporation (Put) for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $24.76B market cap company. The stock decreased 2.26% or $0.14 during the last trading session, reaching $6.05. About 19.35 million shares traded or 17.05% up from the average. Sprint Corporation (NYSE:S) has risen 33.52% since September 29, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 33.52% the S&P500. Some Historical S News: 10/04/2018 – Sprint to Offer iPhone 8 and iPhone 8 Plus (PRODUCT)RED Special Edition; 02/05/2018 – Sprint 4th-Quarter Total Retail Prepaid Churn 4.30%; 02/05/2018 – Sprint 4Q Rev $8.08B; 14/03/2018 – SPRINT CORP – UNITS PRICED OFFERING OF $3.94 BLN WIRELESS SPECTRUM-BACKED NOTES; 08/05/2018 – T-MOBILE ACQUISITION OF SPRINT NEEDS CLEARANCE AT FCC, JUSTICE; 26/04/2018 – T-Mobile and Sprint are aiming to secure a deal as early as next week: Reuters, citing; 18/05/2018 – Sprint Announces Successful Sprint Capital Corporation Consent Solicitation; 07/03/2018 – Fitch Affirms Sprint’s IDR at ‘B+’; Outlook Stable; 26/04/2018 – T-Mobile and Sprint aim to complete deal talks as early as next week: Report; 30/04/2018 – T-Mobile CEO Sees Three Reasons Sprint Deal Gets Regulatory Approval (Video)

Apollo Management Holdings Lp, which manages about $8.24B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Carvana Co (Put) by 277,300 shares to 500,000 shares, valued at $31.30 million in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Spdr Series Trust (FLRN) by 615,758 shares in the quarter, for a total of 4.72 million shares, and has risen its stake in Tenneco Inc (Call) (NYSE:TEN).

Analysts await Sprint Corporation (NYSE:S) to report earnings on October, 30. They expect $-0.02 EPS, down 140.00% or $0.07 from last year’s $0.05 per share. After $-0.03 actual EPS reported by Sprint Corporation for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -33.33% EPS growth.

Analysts await uniQure N.V. (NASDAQ:QURE) to report earnings on November, 5. They expect $-0.83 EPS, down 40.68% or $0.24 from last year’s $-0.59 per share. After $-0.83 actual EPS reported by uniQure N.V. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 0.00% EPS growth.

