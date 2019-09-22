Sphera Funds Management LTD Decreased Celgene (CELG) Position By $4.60 Million; American Capital Management Has Trimmed Its F5 Networks (FFIV) Position

Sphera Funds Management Ltd decreased Celgene Corp (CELG) stake by 16.67% reported in 2019Q2 SEC filing. Sphera Funds Management Ltd sold 50,000 shares as Celgene Corp (CELG)’s stock declined 3.33%. The Sphera Funds Management Ltd holds 250,000 shares with $23.11M value, down from 300,000 last quarter. Celgene Corp now has $70.43 billion valuation. The stock increased 0.42% or $0.42 during the last trading session, reaching $99.37. About 5.39 million shares traded or 42.27% up from the average. Celgene Corporation (NASDAQ:CELG) has risen 3.32% since September 22, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 3.32% the S&P500. Some Historical CELG News: 17/05/2018 – Eisai Announces Data at ASCO 2018 Annual Meeting Showcasing LENVIMA® (lenvatinib) and KEYTRUDA® (pembrolizumab) Combination Therapy Under Strategic Oncology Collaboration with Merck; 02/05/2018 – The Klein Law Firm Announces a Class Action Commenced on Behalf of Celgene Corporation Shareholders and a Lead Plaintiff; 08/05/2018 – OncoSec Expands Relationship with Merck, Announces Clinical Collaboration to Evaluate Combination of lmmunoPulse® IL-12 and KEYTRUDA® (pembrolizumab) for Triple Negative Breast Cancer; 13/04/2018 – OPDIVO (NIVOLUMAB), FIRST PD-1 INHIBITOR TO DEMONSTRATE SUPERIOR SURVIVAL BENEFIT COMPARED WITH CHEMOTHERAPY IN A PREDOMINANTLY CHINESE POPULATION WITH PREVIOUSLY TREATED NON-SMALL CELL LUNG CANCER…; 23/04/2018 – Celgene Corp expected to post earnings of $1.96 a share – Earnings Preview; 18/05/2018 – FDA ISSUES ALERT ON ISSUE FOUND IN TRIALS ON KEYTRUDA,TECENTRIQ; 16/05/2018 – Merck’s Keytruda boosts response in hard-to-treat lung cancer; 30/04/2018 – Merck Has Submitted Keytruda Combination For FDA Approval — MarketWatch; 25/04/2018 – European Commission Approves Bristol-Myers Squibb’s Opdivo (nivolumab) Four-Week Dosing Schedule for Advanced Melanoma and Previously Treated Renal Cell Carcinoma; 24/04/2018 – U.S. Supreme Court upholds legality of patent review process

American Capital Management Inc decreased F5 Networks (FFIV) stake by 87.11% reported in 2019Q2 SEC filing. American Capital Management Inc sold 12,215 shares as F5 Networks (FFIV)’s stock declined 3.64%. The American Capital Management Inc holds 1,807 shares with $263,000 value, down from 14,022 last quarter. F5 Networks now has $8.25B valuation. The stock decreased 0.77% or $1.06 during the last trading session, reaching $137.14. About 432,006 shares traded. F5 Networks, Inc. (NASDAQ:FFIV) has declined 13.76% since September 22, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 13.76% the S&P500. Some Historical FFIV News: 25/04/2018 – F5 Networks 2Q Rev $533.3M; 22/05/2018 – CFO Moves: F5 Networks, Dixons Carphone; 21/05/2018 – F5’S FRANCIS J. PELZER FORMERLY COO OF SAP CLOUD BUSINESS GROUP; 26/04/2018 – F5 NETWORKS INC FFIV.O : BARCLAYS RAISES TARGET PRICE BY 8 PCT TO $135; 25/04/2018 – F5 Networks 2Q Net $109.6M; 21/04/2018 – DJ F5 Networks Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (FFIV); 25/04/2018 – F5 NETWORKS 2Q ADJ EPS $2.31, EST. $2.27; 25/04/2018 – F5 Networks Sees 3Q EPS $1.79-EPS $1.82; 11/04/2018 – Appdome Partners with F5 to Deliver Anti-Bot Services to Any App, Without Coding; 21/05/2018 – F5 Appoints Francis J. Pelzer As Chief Financial Officer

Sphera Funds Management Ltd increased Neos Therapeutics Inc stake by 1.51 million shares to 3.71M valued at $4.79 million in 2019Q2. It also upped Alexion Pharmaceuticals Inc (NASDAQ:ALXN) stake by 89,500 shares and now owns 336,800 shares. Reata Pharmaceuticals Inc was raised too.

Among 2 analysts covering Celgene (NASDAQ:CELG), 1 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 1 Hold. Therefore 50% are positive. Celgene has $103 highest and $100 lowest target. $101.50’s average target is 2.14% above currents $99.37 stock price. Celgene had 10 analyst reports since March 26, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. The stock of Celgene Corporation (NASDAQ:CELG) has “Buy” rating given on Monday, June 24 by Mizuho. Cantor Fitzgerald maintained Celgene Corporation (NASDAQ:CELG) rating on Monday, June 24. Cantor Fitzgerald has “Hold” rating and $100 target.

Analysts await Celgene Corporation (NASDAQ:CELG) to report earnings on October, 24. They expect $2.58 EPS, up 27.09% or $0.55 from last year’s $2.03 per share. CELG’s profit will be $1.83 billion for 9.63 P/E if the $2.58 EPS becomes a reality. After $2.61 actual EPS reported by Celgene Corporation for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -1.15% negative EPS growth.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.55 in Q2 2019. Its down 0.21, from 0.76 in 2019Q1. It worsened, as 97 investors sold CELG shares while 443 reduced holdings. 83 funds opened positions while 216 raised stakes. 466.35 million shares or 3.39% less from 482.72 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported.

Analysts await F5 Networks, Inc. (NASDAQ:FFIV) to report earnings on October, 23. They expect $1.99 EPS, down 18.78% or $0.46 from last year’s $2.45 per share. FFIV’s profit will be $119.66M for 17.23 P/E if the $1.99 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.98 actual EPS reported by F5 Networks, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 0.51% EPS growth.

Investors sentiment increased to 0.95 in 2019 Q2. Its up 0.01, from 0.94 in 2019Q1. It is positive, as 45 investors sold FFIV shares while 152 reduced holdings. 53 funds opened positions while 134 raised stakes. 53.89 million shares or 5.08% less from 56.78 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported.