Sphera Funds Management LTD Decreased By $1.95 Million Its Proqr Thrapeutics N V (PRQR) Stake; Ryb Education American Depositary Shares EA (RYB) Shorts Lowered By 4.03%

Ryb Education Inc American Depositary Shares EA (NYSE:RYB) had a decrease of 4.03% in short interest. RYB’s SI was 159,700 shares in September as released by FINRA. Its down 4.03% from 166,400 shares previously. With 56,500 avg volume, 3 days are for Ryb Education Inc American Depositary Shares EA (NYSE:RYB)’s short sellers to cover RYB’s short positions. The stock decreased 1.53% or $0.1 during the last trading session, reaching $6.44. About 500 shares traded. RYB Education, Inc. (NYSE:RYB) has declined 70.68% since September 6, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 70.68% the S&P500. Some Historical RYB News: 04/04/2018 – RYB EDUCATION HOLDER ASCENDENT MAY ENGAGE IN MANAGEMENT TALKS; 15/03/2018 – RYB EDUCATION INC – LATE 2017’S MALTREATMENT OF CHILDREN UNDER CARE CASE REMAINS UNDER INVESTIGATION; 15/03/2018 – RYB Education 4Q EPS 1c; 26/03/2018 – GHG to Price, RYB, XFLT Lockups End: Equity Capital Markets; 15/03/2018 – RPT-RYB EDUCATION INC QUARTERLY NET INCOME PER ADS $0.01; 15/05/2018 – RYB Education 1Q Loss/Shr 9c; 15/03/2018 – RPT-RYB EDUCATION INC – LATE 2017’S MALTREATMENT OF CHILDREN UNDER CARE CASE REMAINS UNDER INVESTIGATION; 15/03/2018 – CORRECTED-RYB EDUCATION INC REPORTS (NOT EXPECTS) QTRLY ADJUSTED NET INCOME PER ADS OF $0.06; 25/04/2018 – RYB Education, Inc. Files Its Annual Report on Form 20-F; 15/03/2018 – RYB EDUCATION INC SEES ADJUSTED NET INCOME PER ADS $0.06

Sphera Funds Management Ltd decreased Proqr Thrapeutics N V (PRQR) stake by 44.12% reported in 2019Q1 SEC filing. Sphera Funds Management Ltd sold 150,000 shares as Proqr Thrapeutics N V (PRQR)’s stock declined 20.18%. The Sphera Funds Management Ltd holds 190,000 shares with $2.64M value, down from 340,000 last quarter. Proqr Thrapeutics N V now has $274.33 million valuation. The stock increased 2.17% or $0.15 during the last trading session, reaching $7.05. About 35,330 shares traded. ProQR Therapeutics N.V. (NASDAQ:PRQR) has risen 32.03% since September 6, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 32.03% the S&P500. Some Historical PRQR News: 23/04/2018 – ProQR Therapeutics Access Event Scheduled By LifeSci Advisors; 09/05/2018 – ProQR Therapeutics 1Q Loss/Shr EUR0.34; 09/05/2018 – PROQR THERAPEUTICS NV – AT MARCH 31, 2018, PROQR HELD CASH AND CASH EQUIVALENTS OF €38.0 MILLION, COMPARED TO €48.1 MILLION AT DECEMBER 31, 2017; 25/05/2018 – ADAGE CAPITAL PARTNERS REPORTS 5.88 PCT PASSIVE STAKE IN PROQR THERAPEUTICS NV AS OF MAY 17 – SEC FILING; 23/04/2018 – PROQR SAYS ENROLLMENT ON TRACK FOR PHASE QR-110 CLINICAL TRIAL; 25/05/2018 – PROQR THERAPEUTICS HOLDER ADAGE REPORTS 5.88% PASSIVE STAKE; 23/04/2018 – ProQR Therapeutics: Trial on Track to Announce Interim six-Mo Data in 2nd Half; 09/04/2018 ProQR Therapeutics Conference Call Set By Chardan for Apr. 12; 10/04/2018 – ProQR Appoints ADAR Expert Dr. Peter A. Beal to Scientific Advisory Board to Focus on Axiomer® RNA A-to-l Editing Technology; 23/05/2018 – ProQR Appoints Yi-Tao Yu, Ph.D., to Its Scientific Advisory Board

RYB Education, Inc. provides early childhood education services in China. The company has market cap of $184.25 million. It offers kindergarten preschool educational services to 2-6-year-old children; and play-and-learn centers services for the joint participation of 0-6-year-old children and their families to promote children's development and prepare them for kindergartens and primary schools. It currently has negative earnings. The firm also develops and sells educational services and products, such as teaching aids, educational toys, textbooks, and at-home education services and products to franchisees, as well as directly to a market of families.

Sphera Funds Management Ltd increased Sutro Biopharma Inc stake by 30,000 shares to 437,889 valued at $4.99M in 2019Q1. It also upped Spdr Series Trust (Put) (XBI) stake by 635,000 shares and now owns 3.34M shares. Amicus Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:FOLD) was raised too.

Analysts await ProQR Therapeutics N.V. (NASDAQ:PRQR) to report earnings on November, 6. They expect $-0.32 earnings per share, down 52.38% or $0.11 from last year’s $-0.21 per share. After $-0.34 actual earnings per share reported by ProQR Therapeutics N.V. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -5.88% EPS growth.