Sphera Funds Management LTD Cut Holding in Sarepta Therapeutics (SRPT) by $4.29 Million as Market Value Rose; Strategic Global Advisors Increases Position in Nxp Semiconductors N V (NXPI)

Strategic Global Advisors Llc increased its stake in Nxp Semiconductors N V (NXPI) by 113.31% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Strategic Global Advisors Llc bought 370,067 shares as the company's stock declined 1.52% . The institutional investor held 696,655 shares of the semiconductors company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $68.00M, up from 326,588 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Strategic Global Advisors Llc who had been investing in Nxp Semiconductors N V for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $29.97B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.22% or $0.24 during the last trading session, reaching $107.52. About 572,830 shares traded. NXP Semiconductors N.V. (NASDAQ:NXPI) has risen 9.03% since September 18, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 9.03% the S&P500.

Sphera Funds Management Ltd decreased its stake in Sarepta Therapeutics Inc (SRPT) by 38.7% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Sphera Funds Management Ltd analyzed 28,405 shares as the company's stock rose 28.76% . The institutional investor held 45,000 shares of the health care company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $6.84 million, down from 73,405 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Sphera Funds Management Ltd who had been investing in Sarepta Therapeutics Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish on the $6.13B market cap company. The stock decreased 2.93% or $2.49 during the last trading session, reaching $82.39. About 708,240 shares traded. Sarepta Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:SRPT) has risen 29.09% since September 18, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 29.09% the S&P500.

Sphera Funds Management Ltd, which manages about $731.00M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Ishares Tr (TLT) by 15,000 shares to 45,000 shares, valued at $5.98M in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Alexion Pharmaceuticals Inc (NASDAQ:ALXN) by 89,500 shares in the quarter, for a total of 336,800 shares, and has risen its stake in Ascendis Pharma A S.

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.13 in 2019 Q2. Its down 0.30, from 1.43 in 2019Q1. It turned negative, as 44 investors sold SRPT shares while 84 reduced holdings. 50 funds opened positions while 95 raised stakes. 68.70 million shares or 7.49% less from 74.26 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Earnest Prtn holds 31 shares. Lpl Fin Ltd Com has invested 0.01% in Sarepta Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:SRPT). Botty Invsts Ltd Co accumulated 24,234 shares. State Of Wisconsin Board owns 0% invested in Sarepta Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:SRPT) for 10,071 shares. Cadian Capital Mgmt LP holds 3.76% or 548,500 shares. 1.79 million were reported by Invesco Ltd. Redmile Gru Llc has invested 1.77% in Sarepta Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:SRPT). Metropolitan Life Insurance Company New York owns 4,890 shares or 0.01% of their US portfolio. 4,078 are held by Janney Montgomery Scott. Bridges Invest has invested 0.01% in Sarepta Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:SRPT). Orbimed Advsrs has 828,400 shares. Colony Ltd Com stated it has 0.01% in Sarepta Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:SRPT). Bsw Wealth Prtnrs has 0.02% invested in Sarepta Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:SRPT) for 344 shares. Ameriprise invested in 0.09% or 1.28 million shares. Employees Retirement Association Of Colorado stated it has 0.01% of its portfolio in Sarepta Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:SRPT).

Since August 12, 2019, it had 5 insider buys, and 0 sales for $2.99 million activity. 2,000 shares were bought by BONNEY MICHAEL W, worth $173,480 on Monday, September 9. Shares for $159,250 were bought by Barry Richard. $2.00M worth of Sarepta Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:SRPT) shares were bought by INGRAM DOUGLAS S.

Analysts await Sarepta Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:SRPT) to report earnings on October, 23. They expect $-1.34 earnings per share, down 16.52% or $0.19 from last year’s $-1.15 per share. After $-3.74 actual earnings per share reported by Sarepta Therapeutics, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -64.17% EPS growth.

