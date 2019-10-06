Sphera Funds Management LTD Cut By $2.26 Million Its Camtek LTD (CAMT) Position; Quotient Ltd (QTNT) Sentiment Is 2.55

Sphera Funds Management Ltd decreased Camtek Ltd (CAMT) stake by 40.41% reported in 2019Q2 SEC filing. Sphera Funds Management Ltd sold 283,115 shares as Camtek Ltd (CAMT)’s stock declined 3.25%. The Sphera Funds Management Ltd holds 417,459 shares with $3.53 million value, down from 700,574 last quarter. Camtek Ltd now has $364.36M valuation. The stock increased 0.73% or $0.07 during the last trading session, reaching $9.7. About 54,628 shares traded. Camtek Ltd. (NASDAQ:CAMT) has risen 16.35% since October 6, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 16.35% the S&P500. Some Historical CAMT News: 14/03/2018 Camtek Receives Multiple Systems Order for Front-End Macro Inspection from a Major Chinese Manufacturer; 23/04/2018 – Texas Instruments Recognises Camtek for Its 2017 Supplier Excellence Award; 29/05/2018 – Camtek/Israel Presenting at Cowen Conference Tomorrow; 02/05/2018 – Camtek 1Q Rev $27.3M; 16/05/2018 – Camtek/Israel Presenting at Conference May 23; 02/05/2018 – Camtek 1Q Net $3.53M; 02/05/2018 – Camtek 1Q EPS 10c; 22/05/2018 – Camtek/Israel Presenting at Conference Tomorrow

Quotient Ltd (QTNT) investors sentiment increased to 2.55 in Q2 2019. It’s up 0.50, from 2.05 in 2019Q1. The ratio is positive, as 51 hedge funds opened new or increased holdings, while 20 sold and reduced their positions in Quotient Ltd. The hedge funds in our database now own: 45.71 million shares, up from 30.45 million shares in 2019Q1. Also, the number of hedge funds holding Quotient Ltd in top ten holdings decreased from 1 to 0 for a decrease of 1. Sold All: 9 Reduced: 11 Increased: 25 New Position: 26.

Quotient Limited, a commercial-stage diagnostics company, develops, makes, and commercializes conventional reagent products used for blood grouping in the transfusion diagnostics market worldwide. The company has market cap of $500.04 million. The firm is developing MosaiQ, a proprietary technology platform, which provides tests for blood grouping and serological disease screening. It currently has negative earnings. It also develops, makes, and commercializes conventional reagent products for blood grouping, including antisera products that are used to identify blood-group antigens; reagent red blood cells, which enable the identification of blood-group antibodies; whole blood control products for use as daily quality assurance tests; and ancillary products that are used to support blood grouping.

Perceptive Advisors Llc holds 2.31% of its portfolio in Quotient Limited for 10.79 million shares. Quantum Capital Management owns 305,688 shares or 1.56% of their US portfolio. Moreover, Broadfin Capital Llc has 1.3% invested in the company for 639,756 shares. The New York-based Highbridge Capital Management Llc has invested 1.22% in the stock. Knott David M, a New York-based fund reported 170,000 shares.

Quotient Limited (QTNT) has risen 40.80% since October 6, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 40.80% the S&P500.

Analysts await Quotient Limited (NASDAQ:QTNT) to report earnings on November, 4. They expect $-0.40 EPS, up 24.53% or $0.13 from last year’s $-0.53 per share. After $-0.36 actual EPS reported by Quotient Limited for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 11.11% negative EPS growth.

Analysts await Camtek Ltd. (NASDAQ:CAMT) to report earnings on October, 30. They expect $0.13 earnings per share, down 7.14% or $0.01 from last year’s $0.14 per share. CAMT’s profit will be $4.88 million for 18.65 P/E if the $0.13 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.16 actual earnings per share reported by Camtek Ltd. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -18.75% negative EPS growth.