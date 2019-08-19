Sphera Funds Management LTD Continues to Hold Position in Palo Alto Networks (PANW); Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank Has Raised Its Tractor Supply Co (TSCO) Position by $312,049

Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank increased its stake in Tractor Supply Co (TSCO) by 1.15% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank bought 3,217 shares as the company’s stock rose 7.76% . The institutional investor held 282,385 shares of the building materials company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $27.61 million, up from 279,168 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank who had been investing in Tractor Supply Co for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $12.16 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.20% or $0.2 during the last trading session, reaching $100.75. About 545,796 shares traded. Tractor Supply Company (NASDAQ:TSCO) has risen 40.56% since August 19, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 40.56% the S&P500. Some Historical TSCO News: 24/05/2018 – Tractor Supply Company Releases 2017 Stewardship Report; 26/04/2018 – TRACTOR SUPPLY CO TSCO.O FY2018 SHR VIEW $4.09, REV VIEW $7.73 BLN — THOMSON REUTERS l/B/E/S; 26/04/2018 – TRACTOR SUPPLY 1Q EPS 57C, EST. 57C; 26/04/2018 – TRACTOR SUPPLY SEES FY EPS $3.95 TO $4.15, EST. $4.09; 16/05/2018 – Tractor Supply at Site Visit Hosted By Bernstein AB Today; 05/04/2018 – Tractor Supply Kicks Off Semi-Annual 4-H Fundraiser; 26/04/2018 – TRACTOR SUPPLY SEES FY COMP SALES +2% TO +3%; 20/04/2018 – DJ Tractor Supply Company, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (TSCO); 11/04/2018 – Petsense Expands National Retail Presence With Entry Into Florida; 26/04/2018 – Tractor Supply Closes Above 200-Day Moving Average: Technicals

Sphera Funds Management Ltd increased its stake in Palo Alto Networks Inc (PANW) by 23.58% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Sphera Funds Management Ltd bought 5,869 shares as the company’s stock declined 8.06% . The institutional investor held 30,754 shares of the technology company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $7.47M, up from 24,885 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Sphera Funds Management Ltd who had been investing in Palo Alto Networks Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $18.89B market cap company. The stock decreased 1.26% or $2.5 during the last trading session, reaching $196.77. About 2.33M shares traded or 81.83% up from the average. Palo Alto Networks, Inc. (NYSE:PANW) has risen 15.78% since August 19, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 15.78% the S&P500. Some Historical PANW News: 13/03/2018 – WASHINGTON/PALO ALTO, U.S. — U.S. President Donald Trump’s decision Monday to block Singaporean chipmaker Broadcom’s bid for American peer Qualcomm on national security grounds is not the first time his administration has used such reasoning to shield U.S. businesses from Chinese competition; 22/05/2018 – FireMon Announces New Immediate Insight Threat Hunting App for the Palo Alto Networks Application Framework; 11/04/2018 – Luminate Announces General Availability of Its BeyondCorp-as-a-Service Secured Access Platform; 22/05/2018 – Demisto Announces Its Enterprise App for the Palo Alto Networks Application Framework; 22/05/2018 – Critical Start Announces New Advanced Threat Analytics App for the Palo Alto Networks Application Framework; 17/05/2018 – FDA’S GOTTLIEB – COS FOR WHICH INQUIRIES HAVE BEEN RECEIVED INCLUDE BAYER HEALTHCARE PHARMA, ROCHE PALO ALTO, GALENA BIOPHARMA; 16/05/2018 – Luminate Recognized as a Cool Vendor in Cloud Security by Gartner; 26/03/2018 – PALO ALTO NETWORKS CLOSES PURCHASE OF EVIDENT.IO; 10/04/2018 – Palo Alto Networks Announces Intent To Acquire Secdo; 14/03/2018 – Palo Alto Networks to Buy Cloud Services Infrastructure Company Evident.i

More notable recent Palo Alto Networks, Inc. (NYSE:PANW) news were published by: Seekingalpha.com which released: “Wall Street Seeing More Risk As Palo Alto Networks Evolves With The Times – Seeking Alpha” on June 05, 2019, also Seekingalpha.com with their article: “Palo Alto Networks: Leaders In Cybersecurity – Seeking Alpha” published on June 23, 2019, Streetinsider.com published: “Palo Alto Networks (PANW) Channel Checks Remain Strong, RBC Capital Reiterates Outperform – StreetInsider.com” on August 12, 2019. More interesting news about Palo Alto Networks, Inc. (NYSE:PANW) were released by: Finance.Yahoo.com and their article: “Do Institutions Own Shares In Palo Alto Networks, Inc. (NYSE:PANW)? – Yahoo Finance” published on May 29, 2019 as well as Seekingalpha.com‘s news article titled: “Palo Alto Networks In The Cloud – The Selloff Appears Overdone – Seeking Alpha” with publication date: June 17, 2019.

Sphera Funds Management Ltd, which manages about $1.09 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Celgene Corp (NASDAQ:CELG) by 215,000 shares to 250,000 shares, valued at $23.59 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Merck & Co Inc (NYSE:MRK) by 95,000 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 377,000 shares, and cut its stake in Proqr Thrapeutics N V (NASDAQ:PRQR).

