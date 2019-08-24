Sphera Funds Management LTD Continues to Hold Holding in Glycomimetics (GLYC); Legal & General Group Plc Trimmed Its Holding in Brooks Automation (BRKS) by $3.52 Million

Legal & General Group Plc decreased its stake in Brooks Automation Inc (BRKS) by 14.84% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Legal & General Group Plc sold 121,291 shares as the company’s stock rose 2.00% . The institutional investor held 696,261 shares of the technology company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $20.27M, down from 817,552 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Legal & General Group Plc who had been investing in Brooks Automation Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $2.23B market cap company. The stock decreased 3.95% or $1.27 during the last trading session, reaching $30.92. About 781,086 shares traded or 62.79% up from the average. Brooks Automation, Inc. (NASDAQ:BRKS) has risen 28.43% since August 24, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 28.43% the S&P500. Some Historical BRKS News: 28/03/2018 – BROOKS AUTOMATION SEES DEAL ADDING TO ADJ. EPS; 21/05/2018 – Cleveland Clinic and Brooks Automation Announce New Biobanking Facility; 01/05/2018 – Brooks Automation 2Q Rev $207.3M; 01/05/2018 – BROOKS AUTOMATION 2Q REV. $207M, EST. $199.5M; 28/03/2018 – BROOKS AUTOMATION INC – REMAINING MINORITY INTEREST TO BE ACQUIRED IN DUE COURSE UPON COMPLETION OF SUBSEQUENT PROCEDURAL STEPS; 14/03/2018 Brooks Automation Forms Golden Cross: Technicals; 24/04/2018 – BROOKS AUTOMATION INC – ACQUIRED BIOSPECIMAN CORPORATION, A CANADIAN PROVIDER OF STORAGE SERVICES FOR BIOLOGICAL SAMPLE MATERIALS; 07/05/2018 – Brooks Automation Announces 2018 Analyst and Investor Day; 01/05/2018 – Brooks Automation Sees 3Q EPS 28c-EPS 34c; 14/05/2018 – Arrowstreet Cap Limited Partner Exits Brooks Automation

Sphera Funds Management Ltd increased its stake in Glycomimetics Inc (GLYC) by 23.9% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Sphera Funds Management Ltd bought 60,000 shares as the company's stock declined 21.51%. The institutional investor held 311,013 shares of the health care company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $3.88 million, up from 251,013 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Sphera Funds Management Ltd who had been investing in Glycomimetics Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $138.22M market cap company. The stock decreased 5.04% or $0.17 during the last trading session, reaching $3.2. About 350,393 shares traded. GlycoMimetics, Inc. (NASDAQ:GLYC) has declined 32.63% since August 24, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 32.63% the S&P500.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.32 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.26, from 1.06 in 2018Q4.

Sphera Funds Management Ltd, which manages about $1.09B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Corvus Pharmaceuticals Inc by 237,823 shares to 83,607 shares, valued at $336,000 in 2019Q1, according to the filing.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.49 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.38, from 1.11 in 2018Q4.