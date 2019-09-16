Sphera Funds Management LTD Boosted Merck & Co (MRK) Position; COMINAR REAL ESTATE INVESTMENT TRUST TRU (CMLEF) Shorts Decreased By 6.29%

COMINAR REAL ESTATE INVESTMENT TRUST TRU (OTCMKTS:CMLEF) had a decrease of 6.29% in short interest. CMLEF’s SI was 1.06M shares in September as released by FINRA. Its down 6.29% from 1.13 million shares previously. With 8,300 avg volume, 128 days are for COMINAR REAL ESTATE INVESTMENT TRUST TRU (OTCMKTS:CMLEF)’s short sellers to cover CMLEF’s short positions. It closed at $9.5 lastly. It is down 0.00% since September 16, 2018 and is . It has by 0.00% the S&P500.

Sphera Funds Management Ltd increased Merck & Co Inc (MRK) stake by 19.89% reported in 2019Q2 SEC filing. Sphera Funds Management Ltd acquired 75,000 shares as Merck & Co Inc (MRK)’s stock rose 5.42%. The Sphera Funds Management Ltd holds 452,000 shares with $37.90M value, up from 377,000 last quarter. Merck & Co Inc now has $209.90 billion valuation. The stock decreased 0.76% or $0.63 during the last trading session, reaching $81.98. About 3.74M shares traded. Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK) has risen 28.05% since September 16, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 28.05% the S&P500. Some Historical MRK News: 06/03/2018 – BRISTOL-MYERS SQUIBB – OPDIVO ALSO WAS APPROVED FOR A SHORTER 30-MINUTE INFUSION ACROSS ALL APPROVED INDICATIONS; 16/04/2018 – In CheckMate -141, Opdivo (nivolumab) Demonstrated Sustained Overall Survival (OS) Advantage over Standard of Care in Patients; 08/05/2018 – MERCK & CO INC – NEW TABLET FORMULATION REDUCES DOSING TO TWO TABLETS TWICE DAILY; 23/05/2018 – Merck’s KEYTRUDA® (pembrolizumab) Significantly Improved Overall Survival and Progression-Free Survival as First-Line; 20/05/2018 – Congo to begin Ebola vaccinations on Monday; 16/04/2018 – BRISTOL-MYERS SQUIBB CO – SAFETY PROFILE FOR OPDIVO AT TWO-YEAR FOLLOW-UP WAS CONSISTENT WITH PREVIOUS ANALYSES FROM STUDY; 19/04/2018 – P&G: Acquisition of Merck KGaA’s Consumer Health Business Replaces PGT Healthcare JV P&G Had With Teva, Which Will Be Terminated July 1, 2018 Pending Approvals; 14/03/2018 – First-Line Lung Cancer Data and Other New Research from Merck’s Broad Oncology Program to be Presented at AACR Annual Meeting; 23/05/2018 – MERCK & CO – BASED ON AN INTERIM ANALYSIS TREATMENT WITH KEYTRUDA IN COMBINATION WITH CHEMOTHERAPY RESULTED IN LONGER OS & PFS THAN CHEMOTHERAPY ALONE; 01/05/2018 – Keytruda sales power Merck to quarterly beat

Cominar Real Estate Investment Trust engages in the ownership and management of commercial real estate properties in the province of Quebec. The company has market cap of $1.72 billion. As of May 18, 2006, its portfolio comprised 129 properties in the Greater Montreal and Quebec City areas, consisting of 14 office, 28 retail, and 87 industrial and mixed-use buildings representing approximately 9.7 million square feet of leasable area in the Montreal and Quebec City regions. It currently has negative earnings.

Sphera Funds Management Ltd decreased Nice Ltd (NASDAQ:NICE) stake by 30,000 shares to 1,771 valued at $243,000 in 2019Q2. It also reduced Delek Us Hldgs Inc New stake by 21,810 shares and now owns 8,347 shares. Krystal Biotech Inc was reduced too.

